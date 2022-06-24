Looking for workers? Treat candidates with courtesy

VOL. 46 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 24, 2022

Employers are continuing to struggle to find and retain great talent with unemployment still relatively low. The huge jumps in inflation and the changing landscape of work are incentivizing employees to consider switching jobs, and employees are prioritizing themselves and their quality of life more than in the past.

With this backdrop, it continues to be surprising that many employers have not updated their hiring practices.

Employers, it might surprise you to know, still expect candidates to go through as many as 10 rounds of interviews. Many companies use testing as part of their interview process, and some ask candidates to do unpaid work as part of the interview process. And, many employers are taking months to make a hiring decision.

These same employers are blown away when a candidate turns down their job offer or walks away midway through the process. What do they expect? Job seekers have options, and they expect to receive the same level of respect that they’re giving.

It’s not uncommon, for example, for an employer to ask a candidate to reschedule an interview at the last moment due to a conflict.

But if the candidate asks to reschedule an interview, they will most likely be written off. This is unfortunate, considering the candidate is probably secretly interviewing while working at their current job.

Many interviewers will grill candidates to see how well they respond to pressure. But practices such as this cut both ways, with the candidate getting a read on the company. They will walk away remembering only that it was a negative experience.

Employers also are continuing to leave candidates in the dark for weeks or months during the hiring process. It is expected that the candidate will patiently wait until the company is ready. In reality, the candidate is moving on. They will keep interviewing at other companies until they find one that truly values their time.

As a hiring manager, you want to have the control to pick the very best candidate you can find. But, when you treat a candidate in a less-than-desirable way, you’re giving up that control. Only a desperate candidate will remain interested in your job.

So, what should a hiring manager do if they want their pick?

• Be quick. Take weeks to make a hiring decision, not months.

• Be clear with your communication.

• Meet when you commit to meeting.

• Do not put the candidate through never-ending rounds of interviews.

• Don’t grill candidates as if they’re lucky to be talking to you.

Interviewing has become a two-way street. If you want to hire the best candidates, you have to give them the best hiring experience. Otherwise, they’ll find someone who will.

Candidates have choices, and they aren’t making decisions solely based on money.

Angela Copeland, a leadership and career expert, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.