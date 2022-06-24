VOL. 46 | NO. 25 | Friday, June 24, 2022

Nashpreneurs Conference. The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual event brings together small-business leaders, entrepreneurs and creatives for an interactive eCommerce themed conference. Participants will hear from local industry leaders on how to utilize and adapt eCommerce to strengthen and grow your company in this ever-changing economic climate. Engage with other businesses in the region during networking sessions. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. S., Nashville. Friday, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration required. Fee: $55. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

JUNE 24-25

Musicians Corner

Live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and more in a family friendly environment. Centennial Park. Friday: 5-9 p.m., Saturday: noon-6 p.m. Free. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Nashville Pride Festival

The 2022 festival will take place at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in downtown Nashville. Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Parade begins Saturday, 10 a.m., at Broadway and Eighth Avenue. Information

Bee Day at the Gallatin Farmers Market

Celebrate and learn more about the Honey Bee. Beekeeping, pollination and honey production are part of the events. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Gallatin Farmers Market, 160 W Franklin St., Gallatin. Free. Information

Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival

Proceeds benefit the Preds Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community. Escape the summer heat for craft brews, food, games and entertainment. This is a 21-and-older event, and a valid photo ID required. Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway. 3-7 p.m. Information

Big Band Dances

Centennial Park Event Shelter. Band starts performing at 7:30 p.m. with a free dance lesson. Debbie Bales Band (cha-cha). Additional dates: July 9 (swing), July 16 (swing), July 23 (foxtrot) and July 30 (foxtrot). Free and open for all ages. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

Women in Business Networking Breakfast

The Maury Alliance Women in Business Group provides growth-minded women from all professional levels and backgrounds a friendly and welcoming environment where they can come together to share ideas and network. Our mission is to provide professional enrichment, mentoring and networking for the women of Maury County. Enjoy a casual networking breakfast. Tin Cottage, 125 West 7th Street. 8-9 a.m. Registration needed. Information

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

A virtual information session to hear more about the benefits and value of the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program. The multiday, immersive program will help participants establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Zoom login information included in your registration confirmation email. 10-10:30 a.m. Free. Additional options: Thursday, June 30, 1-1:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 10 a.m., Thursday, July 7, 1 p.m. Information

Networking Power Lunch

Gallatin Chamber encourages members to join in as various eateries in Gallatin host a networking lunch. Meet a group of professionals living and working in Gallatin to network. Guests are welcome to attend but are asked to consider becoming a regular member by joining the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce. Lunch is not sponsored, so please be prepared to purchase your meal. Double Dogs, 1620 Nashville Pike. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals Happy Hour

Join the Gallatin Young Professionals for their monthly Happy Hour. Taking place the fourth Tuesday of every month, this is an opportunity for local young professionals to connect with their peers, visit local eateries and build community. Cherokee Steakhouse & Marina, 450 Cherokee Dock Road. 5-6:30 p.m. Fee: pay-for-your-own. Information

Through July 1

Unlimited Potential Summer Enrichment Camp

This awesome camp sponsored by the Predators Foundation is for grades 2-5 with a focus on STEM. Daily activities include arts and crafts, math, literacy, science and weekly field trips. Additional information call Unlimited Potential at 615 230-5906 or First Baptist Church at 615 452-8189, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Camp held daily 8 a.m.-noon. First Baptist Church, 290 East Winchester. Free. Information

JULY 3-4

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th

Celebrate Independence Day 2022 with headliner Old Dominion along with Gramps Morgan, Cassadee Pope, Levi Hummon and more during the free event in Downtown Nashville. Also featured will be the Amazon Family Fun Zone and the largest fireworks show in Nashville history with the pyrotechnics synchronized to a live performance by the Grammy-winning Nashville Symphony. Performances are scheduled for noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Monday’s festivities also begin at noon and continue with fireworks at 9:29. Road closures. Information