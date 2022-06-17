Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 17, 2022

Sporting KC defeats Nashville 2-1 on Zusi's game-winner

NASHVILLE (AP) — Graham Zusi's goal led Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 win Sunday over Nashville.

Zusi's game-winner came in the 51st minute to put Kansas City (4-9-4) ahead 2-0. Remi Walter assisted the goal.

Sporting also got one goal from Felipe Hernandez.

Ake Arnaud Loba scored the lone goal for Nashville (6-5-5).

Sporting KC outshot Nashville 8-5, with three shots on goal to one for Nashville.

Joe Willis saved one of the three shots he faced for Nashville.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Kansas City visiting the Seattle Sounders while Nashville visits D.C. United.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

