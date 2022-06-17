VOL. 46 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 17, 2022

Nashville American Artisan Festival. There will be more than 150 artists showcasing contemporary craft and fine artwork. In addition, there will be live music, children’s art booth and artisanal food and drink vendors. Friday noon-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Centennial Park, 2600 West End Ave., Nashville. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce: Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Goodlettsville Community Supper

18th annual Community Supper to benefit the Goodlettsville Help Center. Goodlettsville First Baptist Church, 613 S. Main Street. 4-6 p.m. Fee: $10 a plate for Bubba’s Delicious Grilled Chicken plus side and desert. All proceeds and donations support the Help Center. Information

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

Juneteenth CommUNITY Celebration

Second annual Juneteenth CommUNITY Celebration. Musical acts, natural beauty pageant, food vendors, craft vendors, food trucks, barbecue cookoff, bounce house for children, yard games and more. 2-8 p.m. 536 Blythe Street, Gallatin. Free. Information

TUESDAY JUNE 21

Williamson, Inc. Women in Business Luncheon

Guest Speaker: Deborah Faulkner, Franklin Police Chief. Topic: Leadership at Any Level. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $45 for members; $60 for guests; $750 table sponsor. Information

Social Media Digital Marketing

Featuring Jason Elkins of 100 Cups Consulting. 1-4 p.m. TSBDC at Volunteer State Community College, 300 Bldg. Nashville Pike Office 103C, Gallatin. Fee: $50, payment to be made at the workshop. Check or cash preferred. Information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

Chamber East Networking Happy Hour

Join Chamber East Area Advisory Council for a time of networking. Bay 6, The Wash, 1101 McKennie Ave., Nashville. The event is complimentary but pre-registration is requested. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

Regional Business After Hours

This trade show-style event provides the opportunity for members to make new contacts in a relaxed, social setting. Attendees can come as individuals or purchase a table to showcase their business. Tables are limited. Rocketown, 601 4th Avenues S. Fee: $25 for Chamber members (includes two drink tickets and hors d’oeuvres) $50 for future members and $250 for tables (includes admission for four and a 6-foot table and linen). Pre-registration is required. 5-7 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Nashpreneurs Conference

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual Nashpreneurs Conference joins small business leaders, entrepreneurs and creatives for an interactive eCommerce themed conference. Hear from local industry leaders on how to utilize and adapt eCommerce to strengthen and grow your company in this ever-changing economic climate. Engage with other businesses in the region during networking sessions. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. S., Nashville. 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Registration required. Fee: $55. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival

Proceeds benefit the Preds Foundation, which supports Middle Tennessee nonprofit groups and programs in the community. Escape the summer heat and join us for craft brews, food, games and entertainment at the 2022 Nashville Predators Craft Beer Festival. This is an over 21 event and a valid photo ID required. Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway. 3-7 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

Women in Business Networking Breakfast

The Maury Alliance Women in Business Group provides growth-minded women from all professional levels and backgrounds a friendly and welcoming environment where they can come together to share ideas and network. Our mission is to provide professional enrichment, mentoring, and networking for the women of Maury County. Enjoy a casual networking breakfast. Tin Cottage, 125 West 7th Street. 8-9 a.m. Registration needed. Information