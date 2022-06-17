Legal Aid Society picks Nashville managing attorney

VOL. 46 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 17, 2022

Legal Aid Society, Tennessee’s largest legal nonprofit, has hired Jordan Stringer as managing attorney and director of its Volunteer Lawyers Program.

As managing attorney, Stringer will supervise staff members, oversee administrative functions for the Nashville office, work closely with other management team members to coordinate client services and assist in oversight and quality assurance systems. Stringer will also serve as director of the Volunteer Lawyers Program, developing strategic initiatives and managing staff to support pro bono lawyers helping clients across 48 counties in Middle Tennessee.

Before joining Legal Aid Society, Stringer most recently served as legal counsel for Equifax Inc., the company’s nationwide docket of single-plaintiff lawsuits concerning the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). In that role, Jordan both supervised outside counsel and served as counsel of record.

Stringer has worked for nonprofit organizations, international law firms and industry-leading companies, while also serving on various boards, committees and affinity groups serving the metro Atlanta region.

Stringer earned his B.A. in political science, with distinction, from Duke University, where he was a Benjamin N. Duke Merit Scholar. He went on to earn his J.D., with honors, from Emory University School of Law, where he was a scholarship recipient and served as articles editor for the Emory Law Journal.

Leadership Nashville selects 2023 Class

Leadership Nashville has selected 44 participants for its 2022-23 class.

The course, begins in September, focuses on issues related to government, media, education, business, diversity equity & inclusion, quality of life, health, arts & culture and justice system.

Chairing the selection committee this year was Alfonzo Alexander, president & CEO, Alexander Success Group. Linda Rebrovick, president of Impact Consulting, is president of the Leadership Nashville Board of Trustees.

Members of the class are:

• Bryan Bean EVP, Pinnacle Financial Partners

• Adolpho Birch, senior vice president and chief legal officer, Tennessee Titans

• Melissa Blackburn, Judge, Davidson County General Sessions Court, Division II

• LaDonna Boyd, president & CEO, R.H. Boyd

• Judith Bright, CEO & designer, Judith Bright Jewelry

• Larry Brown, scout executive & CEO, Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts of America

• Tyler Cauble, president, The Cauble Group

• Kevin Crumbo, CEO, Pine Haven Family Office

• Sheila Dial Barton, principal, EOA Architects

• Delfine Fox, president & CEO, Melo Green Botanics Health and Wellness

• Leisa Gill, growth director, LBMC

• Steve Hinkley, president & CEO, Adventure Science Center

• Sonya Hostetler, divisional president, Kroger

• Diane Lance, director, Metro Office of Family Safety, Metro Government

• Tara Lentz, co-executive director, Conexión Americas

• Andrea Lindsley, partner, FINN Partners

• Tommy McClelland, deputy athletic director, Vanderbilt University

• Eleanor McDonald, EVP & general counsel, Ingram Industries

• Rita McDonald, chief growth officer, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

• Candice McQueen, president, Lipscomb University

• Stacy Mill, VP of IT & CISO, Nashville Electric Service

• Hasina Mohyuddin, assistant dean, Office of Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, Peabody College

• Valerie Molette, managing director, Deloitte

• Phylanice Nashe, attorney, philanthropist and community volunteer

• Vann Newkirk, president, Fisk University

• Freda Player, board member, Metro Nashville Public Schools

• Morgan Ribeiro, chief business development officer, Waller

• Brian Roark, member, Bass, Berry & Sims

• Dan Rogers, vice president & executive producer, Grand Ole Opry

• Jade Sampson, founder, Silverline Strategic Partners and president -elect, Junior League of Nashville

• Adam Sansiveri, managing director & SVP, AllianceBernstein

• Matthew Scanlan, senior director state government & community affairs, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

• Harriet Schiftan, president & CEO, Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee

• Robert Sherrill, CEO, Imperial Cleaning Systems

• Carrie Stokes, senior vice president, Barge Design Solutions

• Chris Tointon, president & CEO, YMCA of Middle Tennessee

• W. Montrell Toney, commander, Nashville Fire Department

• David Walton, president & CEO, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation

• Philip Wenk, CEO, Delta Dental of Tennessee

• Kathi Whalen, SVP, chief ethics & compliance officer, HCA Healthcare

• Damon Whiteside, CEO, Academy of Country Music

• Mark Yancy, CEO, NashvilleHealth

• Aleta Young, community economic development manager, Fifth Third Bank

• Nancy Youssef, chief business development officer, Soles 4 Souls

Dooley to lead VUMC Infectious Diseases

Kelly Dooley, M.D., Ph.D., MPH, has been appointed professor and Addison B. Scoville Jr. Chair in Medicine and director of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Department of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, effective Sept. 12.

Dooley comes to Vanderbilt from The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland, where she is professor of medicine, pharmacology and molecular sciences.

Dooley studied economics at Northwestern University and, following a premed program at the University of Pennsylvania, earned her medical degree from Duke University, her master’s in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Ph.D. in clinical investigation from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. At Johns Hopkins, she also completed an internal medicine residency, an infectious diseases fellowship and a clinical pharmacology fellowship.

Dooley has served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Chad and as a hospitalist at Providence Portland Medical Center in Oregon. She joined the faculty at Johns Hopkins in 2010. At the Department of Medicine at Johns Hopkins, she holds appointments in the divisions of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Pharmacology.

Dooley’s contributions to science are in the areas of tuberculosis therapeutics, clinical pharmacology of anti-infectives, HIV-tuberculosis co-treatment and evaluation of HIV and tuberculosis drugs in special populations, like children and pregnant women. She has been a lead investigator for trials of treatments for drug-sensitive and drug-resistant TB, pediatric TB meningitis, HIV-associated TB and TB prevention.

At Johns Hopkins she has also been co-director of the Clinical Pharmacology Training Program and a faculty leader in the internal medicine residency program. For the World Health Organization and the Infectious Disease Society of America she has contributed to development of treatment/prevention guidelines for tuberculosis and HIV. She is immediate past chair of the Translational and Precision Medicine Network, sponsored by the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics.

OneOncology hires director for precision medicine

OneOncology, a national platform for independent oncology practices, has appointed Thomas Stricker, M.D. as medical director for precision medicine. Stricker will work with partner practices to create workflows that reduce physicians’ burden of genomic test ordering and interpretation so they have more time to spend with their patients.

Stricker was most recently an assistant professor in the Department of Pathology, Microbiology and Immunology at Vanderbilt University, where he founded the Somatic Clinical Sign-out Team and the Clinical Genomics Lab. He also served as associate director of VANTAGE, the research sequencing core for Vanderbilt.

Stricker earned his M.D. and Ph.D. from Washington University in St. Louis. Following a residency in Anatomical Pathology and a fellowship in Bone and Soft Tissue at The University of Chicago, he joined Dr. Kevin White’s lab in the Institute for Genomics and Systems Biology as a postdoctoral fellow.

Dastugue named COO of Civic Design Center

The Civic Design Center has selected Kaitlin Dastugue, former executive director of Rebuilding Together Nashville, for the new role of chief operating officer.

Dastague has more than 10 years of nonprofit and government experience. She previously served as executive director for Rebuilding Together Nashville and as the planning & policy manager for the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency. In both roles she managed a variety of initiatives aimed at strengthening Nashville’s neighborhoods and preserving affordable housing.

She holds a degree in political science from Emory University and a master’s in city and regional planning from the University of Pennsylvania.

Entrepreneur Center names equity, inclusion officer

The Nashville Entrepreneur Center, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs, is expanding its C-suite with the addition of Brittany N. Cole as its first-ever chief equity & inclusion officer. The EC will partner with Career Thrivers, a company founded by Cole focused on helping businesses attract and retain diverse talent.

Cole will be responsible for further enhancing the ECs Twende’ program, a Tennessee initiative working to amplify the voices of entrepreneurs of color and make it easier to connect them to resources in the state. She will spearhead an internal strategy that further accelerates inclusion and equity strategies across the EC while also leveraging her expertise to provide resources and tools to entrepreneurs to help them cultivate inclusive leadership skills and build equitable organizations.

Before founding Career Thrivers, she held a series of commercial leadership roles at Pfizer. Cole earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Barge promotes Lowe to director of facilities

Barge’s Jason Lowe, PE, has been promoted to director of the Facilities Business Unit.

Lowe has 21 years of experience as a civil engineer, project manager and in coordinating multidisciplinary efforts for the industrial, commercial, military, government and energy markets.

He is a registered professional engineer, having begun his career as a civil engineering officer in the Air Force. Lowe joined Barge in 2014 and most recently served as the director of projects for the facilities business unit, where he was responsible for project management and overall project execution.

Lowe earned a degree in civil engineering from the University of Kentucky and is a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, North Alabama Industrial Development Association and Huntsville’s Committee of 100.

ESa’s Robinson joins local BBB board

J.Todd Robinson, FAIA. EDAC, has been selected to join the board of the Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Robinson is president and principal of ESa, the largest architectural firm in the greater Nashville area.

Robinson serves on the board of Servis1st Bank Nashville branch and previously held board membership with the Nashville Healthcare Council, AIA Middle Tennessee and the Nashville Ballet. The BBB appointment is for three years.