Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 24 | Friday, June 17, 2022

Top Davidson County commercial sales for May 2022

Updated 1:59PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Top commercial real estate sales, May 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
2171 Nolensville Nashville 37211 5/23 AE One LLC; AE Two LLC Accent Nolensville Pike LP $77,644,000
4900 Centennial Nashville 37209 5/2 Stocking 51 LLC Stocking 51 Silos Part LLC $36,134,000
127, 131 8th Nashville 37203 5/19 Auto Nashville Hotel LLC CGM LLC $35,000,000
400 Broadway Nashville 37203 5/13 400 Broadway LLC 400 Broadway Holdings LLC $30,500,000
311 Carter Nashville 37210 5/11 311 Carter Street LLC Woodbine Park LLC $21,900,000
5244 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 5/23 Metro Govt of Nashville Cv Hickory Hollow LLC $20,000,000
601 Lafayette Nashville 37203 5/11 601 Lafayette Owner LLC Pepe II LLC $19,000,000
415 Chestnut, 1215 4th Nashville 37203 5/27 1201 4th Ave South Part LLC Lewis James Edward Scott; Lewis James S $18,100,000
5016 Centennial Nashville 37209 5/2 Stocking 51 LLC Silo Capital LLC $13,755,580
120 Cartwright Goodlttsvll 37072 5/2 Shyam Ghanshyam Nashville LLC GDTN Assoc LLC Receiver $11,800,000
4600, 4601, 4800 Centennial Nashville 37209 5/20 Tenacious WPC Multi LLC Innophos Inc $11,273,131
1920, 1922, 1924, 1926 Hayes Nashville 37203 5/2 Clear Hayes LLC SHM Holdings LLC $11,250,000
575 Brick Church Park Nashville 37207 5/2 BLNL TN 575 Brick Church LLC NRF IX-Nashville LLC $10,200,000
107 4th Nashville 37219 5/11 4Th Ave Prop LLC Sanderson Brenda; Sanderson Ruble $10,200,000
2206, 2208, 2212, 2214, 2218, 2220 12th Nashville 37204 5/4 2214 12 South Prop LLC Cottage Part LLC $10,000,000
1601, 1609, 1611, 1615, 1617, 1621, 1623 State Nashville 37203 5/11 Gupton Part LLC John A Gupton College $9,475,000
1608 Chickering Nashville 37215 5/19 Heard Daniel T Trustee Zinnia Trust $8,500,000
1410 51st Nashville 37209 5/3 Stocking 51 LLC Silo Capital LLC $8,110,420
1919 Division Nashville 37203 5/24 Lonesome Ten Miles LLC R&Rr Prop LLC $7,000,000
2025 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37228 5/24 PSF II 2025 Rlp Ome LP Aladdin Industries LLC Retirement Plan For Salaried & Hourly Employees $6,500,000
2311, 2315 12th Nashville 37204 5/2 2311 12 South Prop LLC 1221 Part LLC $6,150,000
307, 309, 311 18th, 1805 Patterson Nashville 37203 5/31 18th & Patterson Nashville LLC Alive Hospice Inc $5,945,800
1301 Bell Antioch 37013 5/3 Benson 2013 Joint Revocable Trust Snyder Prop III LLC $5,800,000
201 Whitsett Nashville 37210 5/5 Whitsett Inv LLC Parris Printing Building Part $5,610,000
0 BROADWAY Nashville   5/13 Ht Nashville LLC HSSB LLC $5,549,918
5205 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 5/17 Dream Team Realty Part LLC Freegard Part X $5,100,000
745 Douglas Nashville 37207 5/11 Mile End Part LLC Wallace Family LP $4,700,000
117 2nd Nashville 37201 5/9 117 2Nd Ave Prop LLC Martin Karen Jean $4,700,000
914 3rd Nashville 37210 5/12 GSI Nashville Lafayette Storage I Owner LLC Mainland 4Th LLC $4,500,000
1200 Lebanon Nashville 37210 5/3 1200 Lebanon Part LLC Harrison Lisa Smith $4,100,000
5770 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 5/26 MC Oslo Hermitage LLC Kshama Hotel LLC $4,000,000
1631 Corporate Lavergne 37086 5/23 Sl Ind Acq LP Gregory G Bergauer & Karen L Bergauer Revocable Trust $3,675,000
1121 Bell Antioch 37013 5/19 Sai Ram 22 LLC Sun Inv Corp $3,500,000
733 Massman Nashville 37210 5/20 Avocat Prop LLC Southeastern Freight Lines Inc $3,450,000
Piedmont     5/26 Perimeter Court Part LLC Corporate Inv Parthip V LLC $3,396,809
605 Merritt Nashville 37203 5/2 605 Merritt LLC Moolman Chris; Moolman Karin $3,350,000
1105, 1107 Trinity Nashville 37218 5/6 McCoy Jason D&M Dev LLC $3,300,000
2800, 2802, 2804 Felicia Nashville 37209 5/31 Music City Prep Clinic Hayes Andrea $3,244,000
916 Buchanan Nashville 37208 5/12 Cava Group Inc 910 Cab LLC $2,920,000
5515 Edmondson Nashville 37211 5/2 Hauter Adel Ali Hyj LLC $2,900,000
618 Thompson Nashville 37211 5/23 Fcpt Holdings LLC Health Prop Invs Inc $2,606,800
4601 Ashland City Nashville 37218 5/3 DWT LLC Bell & Assoc Const LLC $2,250,000
1400 Gould Lavergne 37086 5/12 Lolo Enterprises LLC Aim Inc $2,100,000
2801, 2803 Dickerson Nashville 37207 5/10 Farricielli Greg Value Thrift Holdings LLC $2,100,000
1017, 1019, 1021 12th Nashville 37208 5/16 12Th Ave North Townhomes LLC Trustees of Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church $2,000,000
6640 Nolensville Brentwood 37027 5/13 Nolensville Part Hla LLC Highpoint Inv $1,875,000
4619 Hessey Mt Juliet 37122 5/23 Drees Premier Homes Inc Pardue Family Ashton Park Parthip I $1,817,844
897 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 5/26 Shane Barbara; Shane Carl Macca Crescenza; Macca Joseph $1,700,000
0 11th Nashville 37206 5/27 East Nash Holdings LLC Main Street Land Trust $1,650,000
2110 Gladstone Nashville 37211 5/20 Pounders Ilex; Pounders Sarah Brown Pamela B; Brown Phillip N $1,650,000
108 Bonnabrook Hermitage 37076 5/11 Lup 7 Part II LLC Lopez John; Lopez Joy; Shearon David; House Richard $1,600,000
300, 302 Cedar, 300 Cartwright Goodlttsvll 37072 5/17 Cat Goodlettsville LLC Unique Omega LLC $1,600,000
705 18th Nashville 37203 5/2 SDF3-705 18th Ave N LLC Karshenas Nader $1,500,000
4604 Mountain View, 1480 Georgetown Nashville 37215 5/17 Bucchi Paul McKanna James A $1,500,000
101 Hart Nashville 37207 5/6 101 Hart Lane LLC Frakes Prop LLC $1,500,000
0 Forrest Valley Nashville 37209 5/24 Easter Dev LLC ICG Dev LLC $1,500,000
2721 Lebanon Nashville 37214 5/19 Al-Nimri Walid O Kidd Barry C; Kidd Cande W $1,480,000
1117, 1122 38th, 3801 Dr. Walter S Davis, 3816, 3820, 3824 Tigerbelle Nashville 37209 5/12 Hensley Group LLC Wells Revocable Living Trust $1,437,500
7734 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 5/20 HCA Health Services of TN Inc IMGJ LLC $1,350,000
1009 Gallatin Madison 37115 5/16 Housing Fund Inc Jimmy Duke Motors $1,200,000
2133, 2135B Hill Madison 37115 5/18 BP Madison LLC Domus Part LLC $1,200,000
20 Academy Nashville 37210 5/5 Invest Holdings LLC Hiland Edward L; Mathes Peggy D; Urquhart Michael $1,150,000
0 Mt View Antioch 37013 5/17 Crossings Blvd MF Holdings II LLC V2 Capital LLC $1,118,839
807 Gallatin Madison 37115 5/17 Malsal LLC Taylormade Contracting LLC $1,100,000
4329 Brick Church Whites Cr 37189 5/16 Steinback Eric York Christal M; York Michael J $1,050,000
404 Madison Nashville 37208 5/25 404 Madison Street LLC Revocable Trust of Constance Lee Wise Shelley Hill $1,050,000
400 Gallatin Nashville 37206 5/10 Vitality Prop LLC 400 Gallatin LLC $1,025,000
12520 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 5/23 Mara Evangelical Church Inc Divine Faith Ministries Inc $950,000
2823 Columbine Nashville 37204 5/13 Mataj Erin; Mataj Rinaldo Nunley Helen; Powers Helen $950,000
4308 Charlotte Nashville 37209 5/17 Meehan Kedrin Curry Patricia; Curry Peter $925,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 5/12 Patterson Co LLC McAdams Richard; Lehman J Trent $893,304
2309 Clarksville Nashville 37208 5/31 Modern Homes LLC Cato Duanna; Gause Ronetta; Moore Gwendolyn; Moore-Minor Carmen; Redus Candy; Reedus Frank III; Reedus Princess; Sanders Monique; Sims Angel; Sims Angela; Sims Anthony; Sims Betty; Wiseman Jermaine; Wiseman Rontrese; Moore Gwnedolyn $850,000
630 Iris Nashville 37204 5/5 Invest Holdings LLC Osteen & Casteel LLC $850,000
2122 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 5/17 Ap Dev LLC; Rhd Const LLC I J Holding Co LLC $850,000
1032 Herman Nashville 37208 5/12 Fiona Whelan Prine Family Trust; John Prine Family Trust Jakaway Edward P $800,000
3363 Stoners Bend Hermitage 37076 5/16 BP Prop LLC Envirotest Systems Corp; Trilen LLC $800,000
7407, 7430 Indian Creek Nashville 37209 5/17 Southern Spaces LLC Massey William Michael $792,500
809 Gallatin Madison 37115 5/18 Aldabet Nizar Gatling Family Revocable Trust $770,000
617 Millwood Nashville 37217 5/17 Girgiss Jane; Girgiss Nader Nelms Nancy B $750,000
5997 Kolz Joelton 37080 5/31 Hoverman Kimberly; Hoverman Zachary Revision Homes LLC $715,000
2204 Ingram Whites Cr 37189 5/18 Pewitt Walter R Towns Ruth Mae Estate; Towns Ruth P Estate $700,000
6962 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 5/23 Woodbine Comm Org Inc Putnam James L; Ashworth Larry D $685,000
0 Dickerson Nashville 37207 5/12 Ehme LLC Lewis Carolene Marie; Frances J Cranford Family Trust Non-Qualified Share $682,000
104, 106 Rains Nashville 37203 5/19 MV Holdings LLC Kiani Sanaz $660,000
5519 Kentucky Nashville 37209 5/12 Ware Barry Joseph Budde Elizabeth Carbine; Carbine Elizabeth A $659,000
3109 Gallatin Nashville 37216 5/3 Brainworks Homes LLC Griggs Alvin; Griggs Carlton; Griggs Timothy $640,000
332, 334 22nd Nashville 37203 5/3 Mark 836 Prop LLC Midtown Holdings LLC $624,000
4040 Woodlawn Nashville 37205 5/23 Betty C Dickey Revocable Trust Alexander Revocable Trust $600,000
0 Mount Juliet Hermitage 37076 5/18 Perez Flavio Martinez; Rosas Rosalia Ramirez Gadalseed Golian; Kamel George; Rezk Azer; Loza Sergio Antonio Ortiz $600,000
500 Madison Nashville 37208 5/11 Bird Michael; Bird Nicole Kete Louis Riley; Murphy Joseph Wheeler $590,000
0 Old Hickory Madison 37115 5/6 Jones Bend Part GP Morris Kelley M; Morris Mark D $565,000
125 Lewis Nashville 37210 5/31 Gamboa Aisha; Gamboa Daniel Realty Up LLC $561,000
0 MT VIEW Antioch 37013 5/13 Warhorse Antioch El I LLC Warhorse Mt View I LLC $550,000
8689 Old Charlotte Pegram 37143 5/17 Bozman Adrian; Haverty-Bozman Kimarie Chester Brian Alan; Chester Jesse Warner Estate; Chester Michael Warner; Chester Roger Lee $545,000
6408 Clarksville Joelton 37080 5/12 Young Prop Group LLC Gillespie Joe F Jr $540,000
0 Pin Hook Antioch 37013 5/6 Shreibman Amnon Burnette Chapel Church of Christ $538,800
1113, 1117 McGavock Nashville 37216 5/25 Moba LLC Van Camp Brian $510,000
1229 4th Nashville 37208 5/12 McCoy Andrea; Sowter Brenda Stone Benjamin $507,500
7425 Old Hickory Whites Cr 37189 5/13 Bell Group LLC Ellis P Jakes Revocable Living Trust $500,000
2603 Jefferson Nashville 37208 5/2 Turner Antonio C Smith Melvin $500,000
4988 Lebanon Old Hickory 37138 5/18 Mobile TN LLC Taylor Benjamin Jackson; Taylor Kimberly Rae $435,000
4875, 4879 Old Hydes Ferry Nashville 37218 5/17 Old School Prop LLC Dunn Angela Denise; Morrow Jeremy Aaron $425,000
1819 Wedgewood Nashville 37212 5/20 Blankevoort John E Trustee Bills Sam C Jr $420,000
8120 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37221 5/25 Meadows Mark Steven Sydney Rogers Cowan Revocable Trust; Winters Paula Underwood $382,500
1003 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 5/9 Irobea Abdulaziz Yoon John J; Yoon Susie M $375,000
2803 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 5/31 Gould Enterprises Inc Griffith Alicia $375,000
565 Veritas Nashville 37211 5/26 Blackacre Dev Co LLC; Orange Capital LLC McCullough Laing $360,000
1610 Corporate Lavergne 37086 5/2 Knestrick Prop Holdings LLC J H Wimsatt Family LP $350,000
0 Little Marrowbone Ashland City 37015 5/6 Depriest Bianca; Depriest Chancy Smythe Cynthia G; Smythe David M $325,000
3210 Cedar Ridge Nashville 37214 5/25 Bradshaw Nicole; Hellmich Will Agape Favor LLC $314,000
1900 Richard Jones Nashville 37215 5/17 Hammer Michael; Hammer Sarah Hinda D Mitchell Revocable Trust $310,000
906 Harpeth Valley Nashville 37221 5/18 Sigma Mgmt LLC Officer Robert T Estate $285,000
1112 Brittany Park Antioch 37013 5/18 Opendoor Prop Trust I Moore Schronda $282,900
1808 State Nashville 37203 5/11 Willis Michael Clayton Caldwell Jan R; Young Jan R; Means Margaret $280,000
3600 Wells Antioch 37013 5/10 Brown Kathryn Anchored Capital LLC $275,000
707 McPherson Nashville 37221 5/20 Dunlop Gregory Scott Elberta Express Inc $270,100
3411 Hydes Ferry Nashville 37218 5/19 Epps Chioma Queen Bourdeaux Old School Primitive Baptist Church $270,000
0 McGavock Nashville 37211 5/25 Carney Matthew Nourabadt Alireza; Nourabadi Elnaz Rabiel $250,000
511 Jones Old Hickory 37138 5/6 Carolyn Parker Demalteris Trust Woods Myra Sartin $220,022
8538 Whites Creek Joelton 37080 5/2 Carver Heather; Carver Michael Thaxton Helen F; Thaxton Jesse Ray $204,500
900 19th Nashville 37212 5/5 Alsup Tom C Terrell Aimee A $202,500
3600 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 5/23 White Susan; White Taylor Khoury Nuhad; Matthews Blakeley D $200,000
801 Churchill Madison 37115 5/18 Burns Donna G; Burns James M Deversa Peter Roger $199,000
1121, 1123 Apple Valley Madison 37115 5/27 UST LLC Richardson John V; Richardson Mary J Ward $185,000
2134 Fairfax Nashville 37212 5/25 Collier Kelly; Collier Michael Angela U Adams Ira; Ira Innovations LLC $183,500
3600 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 5/26 Hayes Lucy Dympna McMillen Mary F; Thompson Martha F $178,000
2712 Batavia Nashville 37208 5/26 Bahar Jawharrah Housing Fund Inc; Housing Fund $170,000
0 River Road Nashville 37209 5/12 Wilkins Rod Gray Charles $110,000
306 Wilburn Nashville 37207 5/6 Dark Matter Prop Mgmt LLC Sullivan Jonathan Tyler $100,000

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0