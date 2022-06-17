Top Davidson County commercial sales for May 2022

|2171 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|5/23
|AE One LLC; AE Two LLC
|Accent Nolensville Pike LP
|$77,644,000
|4900 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|5/2
|Stocking 51 LLC
|Stocking 51 Silos Part LLC
|$36,134,000
|127, 131 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|5/19
|Auto Nashville Hotel LLC
|CGM LLC
|$35,000,000
|400 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|5/13
|400 Broadway LLC
|400 Broadway Holdings LLC
|$30,500,000
|311 Carter
|Nashville
|37210
|5/11
|311 Carter Street LLC
|Woodbine Park LLC
|$21,900,000
|5244 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|5/23
|Metro Govt of Nashville
|Cv Hickory Hollow LLC
|$20,000,000
|601 Lafayette
|Nashville
|37203
|5/11
|601 Lafayette Owner LLC
|Pepe II LLC
|$19,000,000
|415 Chestnut, 1215 4th
|Nashville
|37203
|5/27
|1201 4th Ave South Part LLC
|Lewis James Edward Scott; Lewis James S
|$18,100,000
|5016 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|5/2
|Stocking 51 LLC
|Silo Capital LLC
|$13,755,580
|120 Cartwright
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|5/2
|Shyam Ghanshyam Nashville LLC
|GDTN Assoc LLC Receiver
|$11,800,000
|4600, 4601, 4800 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|5/20
|Tenacious WPC Multi LLC
|Innophos Inc
|$11,273,131
|1920, 1922, 1924, 1926 Hayes
|Nashville
|37203
|5/2
|Clear Hayes LLC
|SHM Holdings LLC
|$11,250,000
|575 Brick Church Park
|Nashville
|37207
|5/2
|BLNL TN 575 Brick Church LLC
|NRF IX-Nashville LLC
|$10,200,000
|107 4th
|Nashville
|37219
|5/11
|4Th Ave Prop LLC
|Sanderson Brenda; Sanderson Ruble
|$10,200,000
|2206, 2208, 2212, 2214, 2218, 2220 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|5/4
|2214 12 South Prop LLC
|Cottage Part LLC
|$10,000,000
|1601, 1609, 1611, 1615, 1617, 1621, 1623 State
|Nashville
|37203
|5/11
|Gupton Part LLC
|John A Gupton College
|$9,475,000
|1608 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|5/19
|Heard Daniel T Trustee
|Zinnia Trust
|$8,500,000
|1410 51st
|Nashville
|37209
|5/3
|Stocking 51 LLC
|Silo Capital LLC
|$8,110,420
|1919 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|5/24
|Lonesome Ten Miles LLC
|R&Rr Prop LLC
|$7,000,000
|2025 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37228
|5/24
|PSF II 2025 Rlp Ome LP
|Aladdin Industries LLC Retirement Plan For Salaried & Hourly Employees
|$6,500,000
|2311, 2315 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|5/2
|2311 12 South Prop LLC
|1221 Part LLC
|$6,150,000
|307, 309, 311 18th, 1805 Patterson
|Nashville
|37203
|5/31
|18th & Patterson Nashville LLC
|Alive Hospice Inc
|$5,945,800
|1301 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|5/3
|Benson 2013 Joint Revocable Trust
|Snyder Prop III LLC
|$5,800,000
|201 Whitsett
|Nashville
|37210
|5/5
|Whitsett Inv LLC
|Parris Printing Building Part
|$5,610,000
|0 BROADWAY
|Nashville
|
|5/13
|Ht Nashville LLC
|HSSB LLC
|$5,549,918
|5205 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|5/17
|Dream Team Realty Part LLC
|Freegard Part X
|$5,100,000
|745 Douglas
|Nashville
|37207
|5/11
|Mile End Part LLC
|Wallace Family LP
|$4,700,000
|117 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|5/9
|117 2Nd Ave Prop LLC
|Martin Karen Jean
|$4,700,000
|914 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|5/12
|GSI Nashville Lafayette Storage I Owner LLC
|Mainland 4Th LLC
|$4,500,000
|1200 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|5/3
|1200 Lebanon Part LLC
|Harrison Lisa Smith
|$4,100,000
|5770 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|5/26
|MC Oslo Hermitage LLC
|Kshama Hotel LLC
|$4,000,000
|1631 Corporate
|Lavergne
|37086
|5/23
|Sl Ind Acq LP
|Gregory G Bergauer & Karen L Bergauer Revocable Trust
|$3,675,000
|1121 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|5/19
|Sai Ram 22 LLC
|Sun Inv Corp
|$3,500,000
|733 Massman
|Nashville
|37210
|5/20
|Avocat Prop LLC
|Southeastern Freight Lines Inc
|$3,450,000
|Piedmont
|
|
|5/26
|Perimeter Court Part LLC
|Corporate Inv Parthip V LLC
|$3,396,809
|605 Merritt
|Nashville
|37203
|5/2
|605 Merritt LLC
|Moolman Chris; Moolman Karin
|$3,350,000
|1105, 1107 Trinity
|Nashville
|37218
|5/6
|McCoy Jason
|D&M Dev LLC
|$3,300,000
|2800, 2802, 2804 Felicia
|Nashville
|37209
|5/31
|Music City Prep Clinic
|Hayes Andrea
|$3,244,000
|916 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|5/12
|Cava Group Inc
|910 Cab LLC
|$2,920,000
|5515 Edmondson
|Nashville
|37211
|5/2
|Hauter Adel Ali
|Hyj LLC
|$2,900,000
|618 Thompson
|Nashville
|37211
|5/23
|Fcpt Holdings LLC
|Health Prop Invs Inc
|$2,606,800
|4601 Ashland City
|Nashville
|37218
|5/3
|DWT LLC
|Bell & Assoc Const LLC
|$2,250,000
|1400 Gould
|Lavergne
|37086
|5/12
|Lolo Enterprises LLC
|Aim Inc
|$2,100,000
|2801, 2803 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|5/10
|Farricielli Greg
|Value Thrift Holdings LLC
|$2,100,000
|1017, 1019, 1021 12th
|Nashville
|37208
|5/16
|12Th Ave North Townhomes LLC
|Trustees of Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church
|$2,000,000
|6640 Nolensville
|Brentwood
|37027
|5/13
|Nolensville Part Hla LLC
|Highpoint Inv
|$1,875,000
|4619 Hessey
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|5/23
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|Pardue Family Ashton Park Parthip I
|$1,817,844
|897 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|5/26
|Shane Barbara; Shane Carl
|Macca Crescenza; Macca Joseph
|$1,700,000
|0 11th
|Nashville
|37206
|5/27
|East Nash Holdings LLC
|Main Street Land Trust
|$1,650,000
|2110 Gladstone
|Nashville
|37211
|5/20
|Pounders Ilex; Pounders Sarah
|Brown Pamela B; Brown Phillip N
|$1,650,000
|108 Bonnabrook
|Hermitage
|37076
|5/11
|Lup 7 Part II LLC
|Lopez John; Lopez Joy; Shearon David; House Richard
|$1,600,000
|300, 302 Cedar, 300 Cartwright
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|5/17
|Cat Goodlettsville LLC
|Unique Omega LLC
|$1,600,000
|705 18th
|Nashville
|37203
|5/2
|SDF3-705 18th Ave N LLC
|Karshenas Nader
|$1,500,000
|4604 Mountain View, 1480 Georgetown
|Nashville
|37215
|5/17
|Bucchi Paul
|McKanna James A
|$1,500,000
|101 Hart
|Nashville
|37207
|5/6
|101 Hart Lane LLC
|Frakes Prop LLC
|$1,500,000
|0 Forrest Valley
|Nashville
|37209
|5/24
|Easter Dev LLC
|ICG Dev LLC
|$1,500,000
|2721 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|5/19
|Al-Nimri Walid O
|Kidd Barry C; Kidd Cande W
|$1,480,000
|1117, 1122 38th, 3801 Dr. Walter S Davis, 3816, 3820, 3824 Tigerbelle
|Nashville
|37209
|5/12
|Hensley Group LLC
|Wells Revocable Living Trust
|$1,437,500
|7734 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|5/20
|HCA Health Services of TN Inc
|IMGJ LLC
|$1,350,000
|1009 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|5/16
|Housing Fund Inc
|Jimmy Duke Motors
|$1,200,000
|2133, 2135B Hill
|Madison
|37115
|5/18
|BP Madison LLC
|Domus Part LLC
|$1,200,000
|20 Academy
|Nashville
|37210
|5/5
|Invest Holdings LLC
|Hiland Edward L; Mathes Peggy D; Urquhart Michael
|$1,150,000
|0 Mt View
|Antioch
|37013
|5/17
|Crossings Blvd MF Holdings II LLC
|V2 Capital LLC
|$1,118,839
|807 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|5/17
|Malsal LLC
|Taylormade Contracting LLC
|$1,100,000
|4329 Brick Church
|Whites Cr
|37189
|5/16
|Steinback Eric
|York Christal M; York Michael J
|$1,050,000
|404 Madison
|Nashville
|37208
|5/25
|404 Madison Street LLC
|Revocable Trust of Constance Lee Wise Shelley Hill
|$1,050,000
|400 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|5/10
|Vitality Prop LLC
|400 Gallatin LLC
|$1,025,000
|12520 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|5/23
|Mara Evangelical Church Inc
|Divine Faith Ministries Inc
|$950,000
|2823 Columbine
|Nashville
|37204
|5/13
|Mataj Erin; Mataj Rinaldo
|Nunley Helen; Powers Helen
|$950,000
|4308 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|5/17
|Meehan Kedrin
|Curry Patricia; Curry Peter
|$925,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|5/12
|Patterson Co LLC
|McAdams Richard; Lehman J Trent
|$893,304
|2309 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37208
|5/31
|Modern Homes LLC
|Cato Duanna; Gause Ronetta; Moore Gwendolyn; Moore-Minor Carmen; Redus Candy; Reedus Frank III; Reedus Princess; Sanders Monique; Sims Angel; Sims Angela; Sims Anthony; Sims Betty; Wiseman Jermaine; Wiseman Rontrese; Moore Gwnedolyn
|$850,000
|630 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|5/5
|Invest Holdings LLC
|Osteen & Casteel LLC
|$850,000
|2122 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|5/17
|Ap Dev LLC; Rhd Const LLC
|I J Holding Co LLC
|$850,000
|1032 Herman
|Nashville
|37208
|5/12
|Fiona Whelan Prine Family Trust; John Prine Family Trust
|Jakaway Edward P
|$800,000
|3363 Stoners Bend
|Hermitage
|37076
|5/16
|BP Prop LLC
|Envirotest Systems Corp; Trilen LLC
|$800,000
|7407, 7430 Indian Creek
|Nashville
|37209
|5/17
|Southern Spaces LLC
|Massey William Michael
|$792,500
|809 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|5/18
|Aldabet Nizar
|Gatling Family Revocable Trust
|$770,000
|617 Millwood
|Nashville
|37217
|5/17
|Girgiss Jane; Girgiss Nader
|Nelms Nancy B
|$750,000
|5997 Kolz
|Joelton
|37080
|5/31
|Hoverman Kimberly; Hoverman Zachary
|Revision Homes LLC
|$715,000
|2204 Ingram
|Whites Cr
|37189
|5/18
|Pewitt Walter R
|Towns Ruth Mae Estate; Towns Ruth P Estate
|$700,000
|6962 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|5/23
|Woodbine Comm Org Inc
|Putnam James L; Ashworth Larry D
|$685,000
|0 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|5/12
|Ehme LLC
|Lewis Carolene Marie; Frances J Cranford Family Trust Non-Qualified Share
|$682,000
|104, 106 Rains
|Nashville
|37203
|5/19
|MV Holdings LLC
|Kiani Sanaz
|$660,000
|5519 Kentucky
|Nashville
|37209
|5/12
|Ware Barry Joseph
|Budde Elizabeth Carbine; Carbine Elizabeth A
|$659,000
|3109 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|5/3
|Brainworks Homes LLC
|Griggs Alvin; Griggs Carlton; Griggs Timothy
|$640,000
|332, 334 22nd
|Nashville
|37203
|5/3
|Mark 836 Prop LLC
|Midtown Holdings LLC
|$624,000
|4040 Woodlawn
|Nashville
|37205
|5/23
|Betty C Dickey Revocable Trust
|Alexander Revocable Trust
|$600,000
|0 Mount Juliet
|Hermitage
|37076
|5/18
|Perez Flavio Martinez; Rosas Rosalia Ramirez
|Gadalseed Golian; Kamel George; Rezk Azer; Loza Sergio Antonio Ortiz
|$600,000
|500 Madison
|Nashville
|37208
|5/11
|Bird Michael; Bird Nicole
|Kete Louis Riley; Murphy Joseph Wheeler
|$590,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|5/6
|Jones Bend Part GP
|Morris Kelley M; Morris Mark D
|$565,000
|125 Lewis
|Nashville
|37210
|5/31
|Gamboa Aisha; Gamboa Daniel
|Realty Up LLC
|$561,000
|0 MT VIEW
|Antioch
|37013
|5/13
|Warhorse Antioch El I LLC
|Warhorse Mt View I LLC
|$550,000
|8689 Old Charlotte
|Pegram
|37143
|5/17
|Bozman Adrian; Haverty-Bozman Kimarie
|Chester Brian Alan; Chester Jesse Warner Estate; Chester Michael Warner; Chester Roger Lee
|$545,000
|6408 Clarksville
|Joelton
|37080
|5/12
|Young Prop Group LLC
|Gillespie Joe F Jr
|$540,000
|0 Pin Hook
|Antioch
|37013
|5/6
|Shreibman Amnon
|Burnette Chapel Church of Christ
|$538,800
|1113, 1117 McGavock
|Nashville
|37216
|5/25
|Moba LLC
|Van Camp Brian
|$510,000
|1229 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|5/12
|McCoy Andrea; Sowter Brenda
|Stone Benjamin
|$507,500
|7425 Old Hickory
|Whites Cr
|37189
|5/13
|Bell Group LLC
|Ellis P Jakes Revocable Living Trust
|$500,000
|2603 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|5/2
|Turner Antonio C
|Smith Melvin
|$500,000
|4988 Lebanon
|Old Hickory
|37138
|5/18
|Mobile TN LLC
|Taylor Benjamin Jackson; Taylor Kimberly Rae
|$435,000
|4875, 4879 Old Hydes Ferry
|Nashville
|37218
|5/17
|Old School Prop LLC
|Dunn Angela Denise; Morrow Jeremy Aaron
|$425,000
|1819 Wedgewood
|Nashville
|37212
|5/20
|Blankevoort John E Trustee
|Bills Sam C Jr
|$420,000
|8120 Sawyer Brown
|Nashville
|37221
|5/25
|Meadows Mark Steven
|Sydney Rogers Cowan Revocable Trust; Winters Paula Underwood
|$382,500
|1003 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|5/9
|Irobea Abdulaziz
|Yoon John J; Yoon Susie M
|$375,000
|2803 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|5/31
|Gould Enterprises Inc
|Griffith Alicia
|$375,000
|565 Veritas
|Nashville
|37211
|5/26
|Blackacre Dev Co LLC; Orange Capital LLC
|McCullough Laing
|$360,000
|1610 Corporate
|Lavergne
|37086
|5/2
|Knestrick Prop Holdings LLC
|J H Wimsatt Family LP
|$350,000
|0 Little Marrowbone
|Ashland City
|37015
|5/6
|Depriest Bianca; Depriest Chancy
|Smythe Cynthia G; Smythe David M
|$325,000
|3210 Cedar Ridge
|Nashville
|37214
|5/25
|Bradshaw Nicole; Hellmich Will
|Agape Favor LLC
|$314,000
|1900 Richard Jones
|Nashville
|37215
|5/17
|Hammer Michael; Hammer Sarah
|Hinda D Mitchell Revocable Trust
|$310,000
|906 Harpeth Valley
|Nashville
|37221
|5/18
|Sigma Mgmt LLC
|Officer Robert T Estate
|$285,000
|1112 Brittany Park
|Antioch
|37013
|5/18
|Opendoor Prop Trust I
|Moore Schronda
|$282,900
|1808 State
|Nashville
|37203
|5/11
|Willis Michael Clayton
|Caldwell Jan R; Young Jan R; Means Margaret
|$280,000
|3600 Wells
|Antioch
|37013
|5/10
|Brown Kathryn
|Anchored Capital LLC
|$275,000
|707 McPherson
|Nashville
|37221
|5/20
|Dunlop Gregory Scott
|Elberta Express Inc
|$270,100
|3411 Hydes Ferry
|Nashville
|37218
|5/19
|Epps Chioma Queen
|Bourdeaux Old School Primitive Baptist Church
|$270,000
|0 McGavock
|Nashville
|37211
|5/25
|Carney Matthew
|Nourabadt Alireza; Nourabadi Elnaz Rabiel
|$250,000
|511 Jones
|Old Hickory
|37138
|5/6
|Carolyn Parker Demalteris Trust
|Woods Myra Sartin
|$220,022
|8538 Whites Creek
|Joelton
|37080
|5/2
|Carver Heather; Carver Michael
|Thaxton Helen F; Thaxton Jesse Ray
|$204,500
|900 19th
|Nashville
|37212
|5/5
|Alsup Tom C
|Terrell Aimee A
|$202,500
|3600 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|5/23
|White Susan; White Taylor
|Khoury Nuhad; Matthews Blakeley D
|$200,000
|801 Churchill
|Madison
|37115
|5/18
|Burns Donna G; Burns James M
|Deversa Peter Roger
|$199,000
|1121, 1123 Apple Valley
|Madison
|37115
|5/27
|UST LLC
|Richardson John V; Richardson Mary J Ward
|$185,000
|2134 Fairfax
|Nashville
|37212
|5/25
|Collier Kelly; Collier Michael
|Angela U Adams Ira; Ira Innovations LLC
|$183,500
|3600 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|5/26
|Hayes Lucy Dympna
|McMillen Mary F; Thompson Martha F
|$178,000
|2712 Batavia
|Nashville
|37208
|5/26
|Bahar Jawharrah
|Housing Fund Inc; Housing Fund
|$170,000
|0 River Road
|Nashville
|37209
|5/12
|Wilkins Rod
|Gray Charles
|$110,000
|306 Wilburn
|Nashville
|37207
|5/6
|Dark Matter Prop Mgmt LLC
|Sullivan Jonathan Tyler
|$100,000