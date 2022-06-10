Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 10, 2022

Nashville airport announces $1.4B plan for improvements

Updated 7:25AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nashville International Airport officials have announced a plan for $1.4 billion in improvements by late 2028.

A news release from the airport says the projects will include extensions and improvements for two concourse, a new air freight facility, terminal roadway improvements to ease traffic into and out of the terminal and garages, and baggage handling system improvements.

The design phase is expected to begin in August, with construction on the extension of Concourse D slated to begin in late 2023. Completion of all projects is scheduled for late 2028.

The airport says funding will come from bonds, federal and state aviation grants, passenger facility charges and other airport funds.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0