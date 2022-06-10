Vanderbilt draws $5M for center analyzing news, social media

VOL. 46 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 10, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University plans to use a $5 million donation to set up a research center that uses data to analyze news coverage and social media.

The Nashville-based school says Suzanne Perot McGee, Patrick K. McGee and their family are donating to the College of Arts and Science to fuel the McGee Applied Research Center for Narrative Studies.

The center aims to promote media literacy by offering cutting-edge resources to assess the objectivity of a variety of media sources.

The donation supports renovating and renaming the Vanderbilt Television News Archive, a massive archive of network television news dating back to 1968. It also enables hiring faculty who will teach innovative new courses, conduct research and mentor students, the school said.