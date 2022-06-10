Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 10, 2022

Stocks tumble as rate pressures grow, inflation report looms

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street Thursday following the latest reminder that central banks now care more about fighting inflation than propping up markets.

The S&P 500 dropped 2.4%, putting it on track for its ninth losing week in the last 10. The losses for markets began across the Atlantic after the European Central Bank said it would raise interest rates next month for the first time in more than a decade.

Wall Street's losses accelerated late in the day, as investors got their final opportunities to make trades before a highly anticipated report on U.S. inflation due Friday morning.

