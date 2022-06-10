Shelby County Commission approves new voting system funding

VOL. 46 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 10, 2022

MEMPHIS (AP) — Commissioners in Tennessee's most populous county have approved $5.8 million for a new voting system for the November general election that would replace aging machines and servers currently available.

News outlets reported that the Shelby County Commission voted 9-4 on Monday to fund a new system Election Administrator Linda Phillips said would let voters choose between paper ballots marked by hand or updated digital touchscreen machines with a paper readout.

Some county commissioners and the election commission had wanted a new system for the August primary, citing concerns about the current outdated system.

The Election Commission has sued the county over the voting system issue. Phillips has said the current system is down to its last of three servers, and they may not survive the August election.

But County Commissioner Van Turner argued the August election was too close to change the current system.

After lengthy debate, county commissioners voted to fund the system for the November general election. The machines will be purchased from Election Systems & Software, or ES&S.