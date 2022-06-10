VOL. 46 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 10, 2022

Porter Flea Summer Market. A two-day indoor marketplace at the Nashville Fairground featuring hundreds of local and regional makers. Free. Friday preview 6-9 p.m. $30. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday is free. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Positive Aging Conference

The Positive Aging Consortium brings together a wide variety of disciplines at MTSU, with community partners, to collaborate and share resources for research, education, and community service focusing on older adults. The vision of the Consortium is to help older Tennesseans lead healthy, vibrant and productive lives with a mission to emphasize positive aging through research, education, workforce development and advocacy. Keynote speaker Dr. Julie Sweetland, Ph.D., of Frameworks Institute: “Building Momentum: How Mindsets on Aging are Shifting.” Miller Education Center, 503 E. Bell Street, Murfreesboro. 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Fee: $35. Information and registration

Rutherford Chamber 101

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30. Information

JUNE 10-11

12th Annual Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo

Rodeo benefiting Sumner Prevention Coalition is an IPRA sanctioned event. Scheduled events: Barrel racing, calf roping, bronc riding, bull riding, pony rides for children, food trucks and more. 7:30-10 p.m. Youth (6-10 years old) $5, Adults $10. Triple Creek Park, 240 Champion Dr., Gallatin. Information

JUNE 9-12

CMA Fest

Hundreds of Country Music artists are slated to perform on multiple stages across downtown Nashville, including Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and more. Venues include Nissan Stadium, Ascend Amphitheater, the Chevy Riverfront Stage, the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park and Bridgestone Plaza. Fan Fair will be held at Music City Center. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Kids’ Fishing Derby

Hosted by Gallatin Parks and Recreation. Deadline for signups is June 8. Space is limited. Children ages 5-16 may participate in this free fishing derby at Lock 4 Point Park, 1598 Lock 4 Rd, Gallatin. Food Trucks and food vendors will be available, and there will be activities for the entire family. 8 a.m.-noon. Information

Summer Craft Show

More than 60 vendors selling jewelry, candles, woodwork, embroidery, bath bombs and soaps, food trucks and more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Green Thumb Produce, 527 Rucker Road, Murfreesboro. Information

THROUGH JUNE 30

Hike-a-Thon

TennGreen Land Conservancy’s second annual Hike-a-Thon is taking place during the month of June with various fundraising and awareness-building adventures supports land conservation and encourages people of all ages and abilities to explore the outdoor world. Registration if free, but requested. Information

MONDAY. JUNE 13

Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon

Speaker: Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Topic: Businesses, Elections and Everything In Between. EPIC Event Centre, 392 W Main St, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservation Deadline: Noon, Friday, June 10. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 with reservation; $20 with reservation after the deadline; $25 at the door. Future members $25. Reservations are required. Information

JUNE 14-23

Intro Nashville: June Session

Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. This session will discuss the benefits and value of the program. Information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

Gallatin Young Professionals

Let’s Get Lunch, a networking opportunity at various local eateries each month. Starr Ranch, 170 N Water Ave., Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

Young Leaders Council Information Mixer

Professionals younger than 40 are invited to connect with like-minded leaders who live or work in Williamson County. Meet fellow YPs and hear from Young Leaders Council Alumni about the upcoming Fall Cohort. Young Leaders Council is a 11-week board training program that offers participants the tools needed to serve on a nonprofit board. Williamson, Inc. Offices/Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Parking: 400 Rush Street. 4-6 p.m. Free. Information

Chamber West Happy Hour

Join Chamber West for networking and a celebration of outgoing Chamber West leadership chair Cheryl Jones and the introduction of new chair Susan Hoag. SkyBar at the Hilton in Green Hills, 3001 Cleghorn Avenue, 4-6 p.m. Free, but preregistration is required. Information

Maury Alliance Young Professionals Mixer

An opportunity to mix with other young professionals. Vintage Winery, 616 N. Main Street, Columbia. Free, but RSVP is required. 5-6 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 16

Industry Roundtable

Industry Roundtables offer a place for participants to discuss what’s happening in their business sector and mingle with others from different industries. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will be at each meeting to connect members to resources. The Gathering Place by Bit-O-Heaven, 450 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: include in your membership. Registration is required. Information

Third Thursday: Small Business Tool Kit

This meeting is dedicated to open networking only. Happy Hour at Party Fowl Cool Springs, 1914 Galleria Blvd., Franklin. 3-5 p.m. Free, with drinks and food available for purchase. Information