VOL. 46 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 10, 2022
Porter Flea Summer Market. A two-day indoor marketplace at the Nashville Fairground featuring hundreds of local and regional makers. Free. Friday preview 6-9 p.m. $30. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday is free. Information
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
Positive Aging Conference
The Positive Aging Consortium brings together a wide variety of disciplines at MTSU, with community partners, to collaborate and share resources for research, education, and community service focusing on older adults. The vision of the Consortium is to help older Tennesseans lead healthy, vibrant and productive lives with a mission to emphasize positive aging through research, education, workforce development and advocacy. Keynote speaker Dr. Julie Sweetland, Ph.D., of Frameworks Institute: “Building Momentum: How Mindsets on Aging are Shifting.” Miller Education Center, 503 E. Bell Street, Murfreesboro. 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Fee: $35. Information and registration
Rutherford Chamber 101
An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30. Information
JUNE 10-11
12th Annual Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo
Rodeo benefiting Sumner Prevention Coalition is an IPRA sanctioned event. Scheduled events: Barrel racing, calf roping, bronc riding, bull riding, pony rides for children, food trucks and more. 7:30-10 p.m. Youth (6-10 years old) $5, Adults $10. Triple Creek Park, 240 Champion Dr., Gallatin. Information
JUNE 9-12
CMA Fest
Hundreds of Country Music artists are slated to perform on multiple stages across downtown Nashville, including Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and more. Venues include Nissan Stadium, Ascend Amphitheater, the Chevy Riverfront Stage, the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park and Bridgestone Plaza. Fan Fair will be held at Music City Center. Information
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
Kids’ Fishing Derby
Hosted by Gallatin Parks and Recreation. Deadline for signups is June 8. Space is limited. Children ages 5-16 may participate in this free fishing derby at Lock 4 Point Park, 1598 Lock 4 Rd, Gallatin. Food Trucks and food vendors will be available, and there will be activities for the entire family. 8 a.m.-noon. Information
Summer Craft Show
More than 60 vendors selling jewelry, candles, woodwork, embroidery, bath bombs and soaps, food trucks and more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Green Thumb Produce, 527 Rucker Road, Murfreesboro. Information
THROUGH JUNE 30
Hike-a-Thon
TennGreen Land Conservancy’s second annual Hike-a-Thon is taking place during the month of June with various fundraising and awareness-building adventures supports land conservation and encourages people of all ages and abilities to explore the outdoor world. Registration if free, but requested. Information
MONDAY. JUNE 13
Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon
Speaker: Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Topic: Businesses, Elections and Everything In Between. EPIC Event Centre, 392 W Main St, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservation Deadline: Noon, Friday, June 10. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 with reservation; $20 with reservation after the deadline; $25 at the door. Future members $25. Reservations are required. Information
JUNE 14-23
Intro Nashville: June Session
Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. This session will discuss the benefits and value of the program. Information
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
Gallatin Young Professionals
Let’s Get Lunch, a networking opportunity at various local eateries each month. Starr Ranch, 170 N Water Ave., Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information
Young Leaders Council Information Mixer
Professionals younger than 40 are invited to connect with like-minded leaders who live or work in Williamson County. Meet fellow YPs and hear from Young Leaders Council Alumni about the upcoming Fall Cohort. Young Leaders Council is a 11-week board training program that offers participants the tools needed to serve on a nonprofit board. Williamson, Inc. Offices/Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Parking: 400 Rush Street. 4-6 p.m. Free. Information
Chamber West Happy Hour
Join Chamber West for networking and a celebration of outgoing Chamber West leadership chair Cheryl Jones and the introduction of new chair Susan Hoag. SkyBar at the Hilton in Green Hills, 3001 Cleghorn Avenue, 4-6 p.m. Free, but preregistration is required. Information
Maury Alliance Young Professionals Mixer
An opportunity to mix with other young professionals. Vintage Winery, 616 N. Main Street, Columbia. Free, but RSVP is required. 5-6 p.m. Information
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
Industry Roundtable
Industry Roundtables offer a place for participants to discuss what’s happening in their business sector and mingle with others from different industries. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will be at each meeting to connect members to resources. The Gathering Place by Bit-O-Heaven, 450 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: include in your membership. Registration is required. Information
Third Thursday: Small Business Tool Kit
This meeting is dedicated to open networking only. Happy Hour at Party Fowl Cool Springs, 1914 Galleria Blvd., Franklin. 3-5 p.m. Free, with drinks and food available for purchase. Information