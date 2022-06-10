Top Davidson County residential sales for May 2022

|4509 Harpeth Hills
|Nashville
|37215
|5/9
|Story House Properties LLC
|Axe Chelsea; Axe Joshua
|$7,000,000
|6028 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|5/27
|Burton Kerri Z; Burton Lucas J
|Tannehill Jean S; Tannehill Rocky D
|$4,575,000
|1104 Nichol
|Nashville
|37205
|5/2
|1104 Nichol Lane Trust
|Coble Edward D; Coble Allie
|$4,200,000
|4300 Iroquois
|Nashville
|37205
|5/18
|4300 Iroquois Ave Trust
|Ligon Patricia
|$4,200,000
|6319 Valley
|Nashville
|37205
|5/31
|Josefsohn Marguerite
|Landon Dev Group LLC
|$4,136,424
|4317 Wallace
|Nashville
|37215
|5/6
|ARCF Trust
|McGilvray Living Trust
|$4,000,000
|201 Lynnwood
|Nashville
|37205
|5/10
|Afrooz Carmen; King Madding
|Tongueboy Trust
|$3,900,000
|4310 Sunnybrook
|Nashville
|37205
|5/19
|McElroy Amanda Coulter; Moore William Winfred III
|Roberts Richardson M
|$3,899,000
|100 Bellevue
|Nashville
|37205
|5/19
|Kimberly W Dey Revocable Trust
|Chandelier Dev Inc
|$3,750,000
|6105 Gardendale
|Nashville
|37215
|5/10
|Phoenix Revocable Trust
|L A Green Trust Agreement
|$3,600,000
|905 Cantrell
|Nashville
|37215
|5/2
|Cantrell Holdings LLC
|8Gco Revocable Living Trust
|$3,550,000
|4619 Belmont Park
|Nashville
|37215
|5/16
|Smith Revocable Living Trust
|Volpar Inc
|$3,500,000
|4626 Benton Smith
|Nashville
|37215
|5/16
|Barbic Danielle; Barbic Garrett
|Gewant Alexandra; Gewant David
|$3,500,000
|6261 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|5/6
|Jacobson Ashley Taylor; Jacobson Nicholas
|Jacobson Harry
|$3,325,000
|3903 Kimpalong
|Nashville
|37205
|5/2
|Moats Edwin Andrew; Moats Shelley
|Hammond & Brandt Builders LLC
|$3,325,000
|1 Strawberry
|Nashville
|37215
|5/16
|Ligon Patricia H
|1 Strawberry Hill Trust
|$3,300,000
|4511 Beacon
|Nashville
|37215
|5/17
|Be Family Trust
|Brite Solutions Inc
|$3,250,000
|4012 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|5/25
|Gallagher John Patrick; Gallagher Lindsay Newton
|Jbt Const LLC; Ox Bear & Hawk Capital Part LLLP
|$3,200,000
|837 Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37204
|5/31
|Garvin Brandon; Garvin Jessica
|Higginbotham Dianne; Higginbotham Henry
|$2,925,000
|136 Alton
|Nashville
|37205
|5/17
|Dalba Gregory; Dalba Jennifer
|136 Alton LLC
|$2,903,530
|160 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|5/24
|R&R Properties of TN LLC
|151 Nashville Project Lp
|$2,840,000
|36 Northumberland
|Nashville
|37215
|5/16
|Franklin Land Co LLC
|Kane Michael J; Kane Susan J
|$2,822,500
|1103 Nichol
|Nashville
|37205
|5/31
|David Lawrence Weinstein Revocable Living Trust; Sarah Jane Weinstein Revocable Living Trust
|Dressler Christine F; Dressler Paul B
|$2,600,000
|1903 Beechwood
|Nashville
|37212
|5/2
|Howard J & Angela M Doherty Revocable Family Trust
|LH2 Inv LLC
|$2,555,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|5/11
|Future Four Him LLC
|Kelley Greg; Kelley Vicky
|$2,525,000
|2329 Golf Club
|Nashville
|37215
|5/20
|Alexander Louise S; Alexander William H
|Golf Club Lane Trust
|$2,500,000
|2011 Overhill
|Nashville
|37215
|5/31
|Neyman Val
|Maddalena Michael
|$2,500,000
|924 Gilmore
|Nashville
|37204
|5/24
|Luxury Line LLC
|McKay Kevin H; McKay Laura L
|$2,450,000
|10 Old Club
|Nashville
|37215
|5/6
|Bannen Thomas S
|Adelynn S Perry Revocable Trust; Adelynn S Perry Four-Year Qualified Personal Residence Trust
|$2,400,000
|6 Strawberry
|Nashville
|37215
|5/18
|Naslund Carole; Naslund Thomas C
|Millsopp Theresa Y
|$2,400,000
|166 Vaughns Gap
|Nashville
|37205
|5/17
|Vigliano David
|Steele Britt; Venuta Paolo Fabrizio
|$2,300,000
|6302 Jocelyn Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|5/23
|Boyd Quentine Timothy; Boyd Vickie W; Leathers Meredith B; Leathers Robert Alexander
|Martin Family Trust
|$2,250,000
|6520 Radcliff
|Nashville
|37221
|5/6
|Davis Patricia H; Davis Thomas McUIlwaine
|Pierce Carol A; Pierce Richard C
|$2,250,000
|3415 Hopkins
|Nashville
|37215
|5/26
|Edwards Margaret E
|Moats Edwin Andy; Moats Shelley
|$2,225,000
|5924 Sedberry
|Nashville
|37205
|5/4
|David E Coe Revocable Trust; Ruben P Simpliciano Revocable Trust
|Mepham Hampden D IV; Mepham Katherine Hughes; Montgomery Kevin D
|$2,150,000
|108 Taggart
|Nashville
|37205
|5/13
|Dewees Leslie A; Smith Austin M
|Emerson Brian R; Emerson Megan S
|$2,100,000
|102 West End Close
|Nashville
|37205
|5/11
|Boyle Enterprises TN 01 LLC; Boyle Enterprises TN 02 LLC
|Holmer Dale A; Holmer Willa B
|$2,100,000
|1117 White Mountain
|Antioch
|37013
|5/19
|Giannini Family Trust
|Chargerco Properties LLC
|$2,100,000
|117A 46th
|Nashville
|37209
|5/26
|McCarter Gilbert W
|Kanan Joseph
|$2,070,000
|108 Gilman
|Nashville
|37205
|5/19
|Ward Bryan Charles
|Harrington Robert B
|$2,045,000
|911 Montrose
|Nashville
|37204
|5/17
|McConville Maeve E; Pirkl Rita M
|Marsh Heather V; Marsh Richard L Jr
|$2,000,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/3
|Patel Parag R
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,940,000
|1014 Argyle
|Nashville
|37203
|5/11
|Ganjoo Priyanka; Zhou Yinian Nicol
|Porter Joseph D
|$1,925,000
|4117 Lone Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|5/31
|Berry Jeffrey; Berry Katherine
|4117 Lone Oak Rd Part LLC
|$1,925,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/3
|Hall Bethanne Lynn; Hall Francis Gregory
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,910,000
|3713 Whitland
|Nashville
|37205
|5/24
|Living Trust Of Edwin & Marie Kirkland
|Bell Gardner; Tipps Jean Anne
|$1,900,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/16
|George & Filippone Family Trust
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,880,000
|2000 Ashwood
|Nashville
|37212
|5/2
|Pierce Jacquelyn Marie; Pierce William Clayton
|Patrick Dawn G
|$1,850,000
|4011 Graybar
|Nashville
|37215
|5/10
|Novick Daniel M; Novick Inna
|Graymont Dev LLC
|$1,850,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/19
|Aminmadani Shareef; Aminmadani Desiree Vasquez
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,828,000
|4117 Lone Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|5/10
|Zuckerwise Leslie; Zuckerwise Peter
|4117 Lone Oak Rd Part LLC
|$1,825,000
|1128 Radnor Glen
|Brentwood
|37027
|5/23
|Werthan Anthony; Werthan Cathy
|Keyser John E III; Keyser Lisa Danette
|$1,800,000
|824 Watts
|Nashville
|37209
|5/18
|HR Investments LLC
|Meadows Diana Gayle; Meadows Diane Gayle; Meadows Melvin
|$1,800,000
|5200 Idaho
|Nashville
|37209
|5/20
|Idaho Ave Land Trust
|Hartz Mary Joe; Luehrsen Paul J; Luehrsen Saralyn W
|$1,780,000
|217 38th
|Nashville
|37209
|5/19
|Mehta Rekha Chandra
|Pitts Revocable Living Trust
|$1,730,000
|29 Roehrig
|Old Hickory
|37138
|5/12
|Nuccio Family Trust
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$1,700,000
|5313 Nevada
|Nashville
|37209
|5/24
|Fiore Joseph R; Fiore Taylor Michelle
|Culligan Emmett Hughes; Culligan Sara Smith
|$1,700,000
|931 Caldwell
|Nashville
|37204
|5/9
|ECMC LLC
|Anna Ley Ingraham Living Trust
|$1,700,000
|439 Grayson
|Nashville
|37205
|5/25
|Bright Margaret S
|Quick Joseph Shane; Quick Laura Lee
|$1,650,000
|2114 Sunset
|Nashville
|37212
|5/12
|Grace Holdings Trust
|Eakin William Tolbert
|$1,650,000
|4390 Shys Hill
|Nashville
|37215
|5/31
|Halcomb-Huang Family Trust
|Durham Kenneth Ray; Durham Nancy Magnusson
|$1,640,000
|1810 Primrose
|Nashville
|37212
|5/18
|Krassow Eric D; Krassow Lauren Harrell
|Vago David R; Vago Sonia Matwin
|$1,630,000
|5402 Michigan
|Nashville
|37209
|5/31
|Jones Ronald Coleman
|Williams Gerald
|$1,625,000
|3341 Love
|Nashville
|37212
|5/18
|Norman Lisa May Ling; Norman Michael John
|Vigliano David
|$1,620,000
|946A Glendale
|Nashville
|37204
|5/2
|Burnham Cory; Rash Emily
|Hey Dolly Tennessee Tenancy By The Entirety Trust
|$1,600,000
|4416 Lealand
|Nashville
|37204
|5/19
|Nolden Mark T Trustee
|Darsinos Bill
|$1,600,000
|1301 Graybar
|Nashville
|37215
|5/26
|Hammond Emily D; Hammond M Paul Jr
|Bell Leighton Alexander Executor; Bell Vereen M Estate
|$1,600,000
|6102 Hickory Valley
|Nashville
|37205
|5/18
|Porras Juan Ignacio; Porras Lauren Prats
|Cohen Norman L
|$1,600,000
|1506 Grandview
|Nashville
|37215
|5/17
|Hughes Caitlin; Hughes James
|Webber Webber & Shorey Dev
|$1,600,000
|522 Hobbs Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|5/12
|Holt Jonathan E
|Haury & Smith Cont Inc
|$1,600,000
|503 Huckleberry
|Nashville
|37205
|5/26
|Smith Daniel Gregg; Smith Ellen Lucille Rich
|Bennett George; Bennett Karina
|$1,580,100
|1701 Shackleford
|Nashville
|37215
|5/10
|Weinberg Joseph Chris; Weinberg Roxanne Rickels
|Helm Jenifer Leigh; Helm Jonathan Webb
|$1,572,535
|4000 Skyline
|Nashville
|37215
|5/20
|Babineau Mark
|Ruf Grace Rodgers Beall
|$1,570,000
|2020 Kingsbury
|Nashville
|37215
|5/10
|Moore Lindsay; Moore William
|Bryant Denise Anne; Bryant Jeffrey C; Rosenthal Kate
|$1,570,000
|160 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|5/6
|Chelsea Tennessee LLC
|151 Nashville Project Lp
|$1,565,000
|1800 Eastside
|Nashville
|37206
|5/4
|Garske Kassandra Ann; Yriart Matthew Ryan
|Mindful Home Solutions II LLC
|$1,550,000
|6008 Elizabethan
|Nashville
|37205
|5/17
|MacCauley John
|Chng Lai Chong; Chng Margaret K B
|$1,525,000
|512 Monroe
|Nashville
|37208
|5/2
|Locke Colleen; Locke Kevin
|John Prine Family Trust; Fiona Whelan Prine Trust
|$1,525,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|5/31
|Sims-Lohman Holding LLC
|Sohr Austin
|$1,520,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/26
|Nashville Crib LLC
|Galdyn Izabela; Solomon Jason
|$1,500,000
|808 Foster
|Nashville
|37215
|5/31
|Voigt John R; Voigt Mary N
|Robert & Dean Reeves Living Trust; Revocable Trust Agreement Of Robert L Reeves And Dean Gillespie Reeves
|$1,500,000
|3401 Lealand
|Nashville
|37204
|5/17
|Phillips Brittany; Phillips Charles Larry
|Coleman Christopher; Williams Holly A
|$1,480,000
|4706 Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|5/27
|Maddies Manor Trust
|Fairchild Brandi C; Fairchild Kevin S
|$1,475,000
|3610C West End
|Nashville
|37205
|5/23
|Clarke Matthew; Clarke Susan
|Cain Roy M; Cain Ryan M
|$1,462,500
|3003 Lakeshore
|Old Hickory
|37138
|5/16
|Ervin Cole
|Eberlei Beverly S; Eberlei Richard K Sr
|$1,427,000
|117 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37205
|5/18
|Shm Holdings LLC
|Worley Kevin James
|$1,400,000
|4003 Nevada
|Nashville
|37209
|5/4
|Sullivan Amy; Sullivan John
|Build Nashville LLC
|$1,395,943
|6116 Melbourne
|Nashville
|37215
|5/20
|Johnson McGavock M
|Wills James Baird
|$1,380,000
|923 Douglas
|Nashville
|37206
|5/20
|Polcer Colleen M; Polcer James A III
|Ak Property Inc
|$1,375,000
|113 Ransom
|Nashville
|37205
|5/11
|Crawford Alison Chu; Ferguson Justin Scott
|Rula John; Walker Benjamin J; Walker Jamie
|$1,375,000
|902 12th
|Nashville
|37206
|5/11
|Heumann Thatcher; Paul Elite
|Southern Spaces LLC
|$1,358,000
|4102 Kimbark
|Nashville
|37215
|5/18
|Lindheim Jaryd Bret; Roberts Carey C
|Billings Michael Alexander; Robinson Mika
|$1,350,000
|2913 Wellesley
|Nashville
|37215
|5/9
|Smartt Amy Frances
|Decamp Robert E
|$1,350,000
|300 54th
|Nashville
|37209
|5/16
|Bonino Angela; Bonino Christopher
|Buyer Accepted LLC
|$1,329,650
|4314 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|5/11
|Kaplan Ventures LLC
|Equity Trust Co Custodian; Brandon Kirby Jenkins Sep Ira; Caroline Crews Jenkins Sep Ira
|$1,315,000
|910 Gale
|Nashville
|37204
|5/17
|Marini Arthur A; Marini Joy
|Goodman Tommie; Goodman William III
|$1,311,000
|905 Lawrence
|Old Hickory
|37138
|5/13
|Pmc Usa Corp
|Mullens Colleen
|$1,300,000
|9581 Highway 96
|Franklin
|37064
|5/4
|Michael & Deborah Alfaro Living Trust
|Debray Charles; Debray Frances
|$1,300,000
|6743 Pennywell
|Nashville
|37205
|5/18
|Jeter Blake; Jeter Molly
|Rearranging Spaces LLC
|$1,300,000
|1541B Battlefield
|Nashville
|37215
|5/3
|Furyk James; Furyk Tabitha
|Best Built Const Inc
|$1,300,000
|717 Old Hickory
|Brentwood
|37027
|5/5
|717 Old Hickory LLC
|Eagle Brentwood LLC
|$1,300,000
|20 Rutledge
|Nashville
|37210
|5/11
|Francine Ehrlich Revocable Trust
|Diehl Jason; Stevens Kristin; Diehl Thomas
|$1,300,000
|8235 Old Springfield
|Gdlttsvlle
|37072
|5/4
|Laine Susan
|Pemerton Deborah K; Pemerton James R
|$1,299,999
|3909 Trimble
|Nashville
|37215
|5/12
|Campbell Alice
|Bertie Foster Shriver Revocable Living Trust
|$1,295,000
|925 Halcyon
|Nashville
|37204
|5/16
|Reese Lauren; Reese Michael
|Brown Amanda N; Brown Andrew T
|$1,285,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/31
|McCormick Martha; Mukherji Ashoke
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,269,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/16
|Strand Gene
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,254,000
|2206 11th
|Nashville
|37204
|5/31
|Orion International LLC
|Michael And Lauren Reese Living Trust
|$1,250,000
|814A Dewees
|Nashville
|37204
|5/27
|Kriksciun Timothy; Kriksciun Tricia Blum
|Ludie Lou Holdings LLC; Rxr LLC
|$1,250,000
|1541B Battlefield
|Nashville
|37215
|5/5
|Cousins Brian Nicholas; Pizans Nina Marie
|Best Built Const Inc
|$1,240,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/3
|Hidden Meaning LLC
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,239,000
|1702 5th
|Nashville
|37208
|5/24
|Mason Morgan
|Creason James B; Creason Jeremy
|$1,225,000
|33 Erwin
|Nashville
|37205
|5/20
|Merriman Gregory E; Merriman Tammy D
|Weiss Julia E; Weiss Kenneth W
|$1,225,000
|1738 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|5/12
|Rsd 1736-38 Lebanon Pike LLC
|Adler Kenneth J
|$1,225,000
|2800 Torbett
|Nashville
|37209
|5/26
|2800 Torbett LLC
|Prime Nashville LLC
|$1,200,000
|1719 Sweetbriar
|Nashville
|37212
|5/9
|Saoud Joseph
|Dibble Rachel; Dibble Tim
|$1,200,000
|2401 Hemingway
|Nashville
|37215
|5/18
|Scruggs Homes Gp
|Hallemann Terry L
|$1,200,000
|1618 Stokes
|Nashville
|37215
|5/31
|Watson Catherine; Watson Tyler
|Hull Michael
|$1,200,000
|2713 Craig
|Nashville
|37204
|5/24
|Colony Chad
|Gerdes Jodi D
|$1,200,000
|5929 Ashland
|Nashville
|37215
|5/19
|Ashland Hills LLC
|Lexington Paris Trust
|$1,200,000
|914 Acklen
|Nashville
|37203
|5/2
|Comfort Margaret Louise; Pickett Jerry
|Simpson Gregory P; Simpson Rebecca
|$1,194,500
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|5/4
|Burkart Jeffery D; Jb Investments
|Cline Stephen D
|$1,190,000
|2612 Linden
|Nashville
|37212
|5/9
|Clayton Daniel L; Clayton Stacy
|Clark Carolina W; Clark Daniel E
|$1,175,000
|939 South
|Nashville
|37203
|5/19
|Lapierre Brian Lawrence; Lapierre Shannon Leigh
|Newman John Randall; Newman Lisa; Newman W R Jr
|$1,175,000
|102 39th
|Nashville
|37209
|5/11
|Garrison Thomas
|Huber Andrew F; Huber Joy
|$1,165,000
|6517 Windy Hill
|Brentwood
|37027
|5/19
|Farmer Inv Services Trust; Pursuit Happiness Inv Svcs Trust
|Michael K Horvath And Patricia J Horvath Living Trust
|$1,161,000
|122 Brighton Close
|Nashville
|37205
|5/24
|Garrison Shari L; Garrison W Lewis Jr
|Dorothy M Haber Qualified Personal Residence Trust; Komisar David; Komisar Steven; Powers Patsy Komisar; Stamey Ashley Haber
|$1,152,500
|3511 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|5/9
|Pinkerton Benjamin John; Pinkerton Deanna Soria
|Amaro Emilie Jeanne; Zoldos Emilie Amaro; Zoldos Michael Kristofer
|$1,150,000
|610 Russell
|Nashville
|37206
|5/31
|Moure Ainoa; Wright John Russell
|Bison Properties LLC
|$1,150,000
|3508 Stokesmont
|Nashville
|37215
|5/13
|Clark Ellen Hamilton
|Patel Erica Carrier; Patel Sachin
|$1,150,000
|1303 Woodland
|Nashville
|37206
|5/16
|Cox Joseph; Cox Lindsey
|Raja Properties LLC
|$1,150,000
|20 Rutledge
|Nashville
|37210
|5/6
|Keswani Leila; Keswani Siddharth
|Agee John; Young Laurie
|$1,150,000
|1125 Glendale
|Nashville
|37204
|5/27
|Wisniewski Gary
|Bell Robert; Loveless Marilyn; Ware Annella; Bell Bob; Loveless Marilyn Bell; Ware Annella Bell
|$1,146,200
|3912 Murphy
|Nashville
|37209
|5/18
|Allison Peter Renton; Farnham-Dunham Jill
|Clark Ellen H
|$1,125,000
|5181 Regent
|Nashville
|37220
|5/17
|Catalano Haley Frazier; Catalano Robert
|M&F Prop LLC
|$1,125,000
|1228 Battlefield
|Nashville
|37215
|5/5
|Broadwest LLC
|Payne Lauren L; Payne Richard A
|$1,125,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/9
|Pm Halt LLC
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,117,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/25
|Jonathan C Hilsabeck Revocable Trust
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,112,000
|68 Revere
|Nashville
|37205
|5/4
|Foote Lisa Bass
|Bell Sam Davis III; Wilson Paula Ridley Estate
|$1,100,000
|1701 5th
|Nashville
|37208
|5/23
|Gopalakrishnan Rajai Karthik Tiruvarur; Johar Zeena
|Monkeyland LLC
|$1,100,000
|705 Georgetown
|Nashville
|37205
|5/24
|Bivens Shaun
|Broz Cheryl; Sigler John
|$1,100,000
|6316 Chickering Woods
|Nashville
|37215
|5/5
|Mao/Wang Family Trust
|Stommel Revocable Living Trust
|$1,100,000
|1605 Eastside
|Nashville
|37206
|5/2
|Jordan Gigi; Twomey John F
|Alvis Jacquelyn Therese; Faulk Brian Lee
|$1,100,000
|6224 Williams Grove
|Brentwood
|37027
|5/26
|Ring Barton; Ring Jennifer
|Crutcher Bryan Timothy; Crutcher Rebecca
|$1,100,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/9
|MF Enterprises LLC
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,098,230
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/18
|Solomon Jason
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,097,000
|3505 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|5/10
|Parker Chase; Parker Faulkner
|Mazey Andrew Bennett; Mazey Caroline Gregory
|$1,090,000
|1103 13th
|Nashville
|37212
|5/12
|Seward Hills LLC
|Hsu Michael; Hsu Michelle; Kuo Tiffany Wu
|$1,090,000
|902 Caruthers
|Nashville
|37204
|5/24
|Frano Jonathan; Friedman Sally Brand
|Flook Elizabeth Ann; Flook Ryan Christopher; Hale Elizabeth A; Hale Elizabeth Ann
|$1,075,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/23
|Mishra Pradip; Nawathe Chandrakanta
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,055,600
|309 Dillehay
|Nashville
|37211
|5/19
|Bundy Amanda; Bundy Jameson
|Bui Cathy
|$1,050,000
|2504 Vaulx
|Nashville
|37204
|5/25
|Kraft Brian
|Rabi Ahmad M
|$1,050,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/16
|Rtr Events LLC
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$1,040,375
|3106 Trevor
|Nashville
|37209
|5/12
|Vereen Kenneth D
|Trevor Street Dev LLC
|$1,035,000
|2462 Eastland
|Nashville
|37206
|5/24
|Brennan Kaitlyn Anne
|Boyd Meredith Brown; Boyd Stephen C
|$1,030,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/10
|Peterson Eric; Peterson Miranda
|1600 West End Ave LLC
|$1,030,000
|2310 Cisco
|Nashville
|37204
|5/11
|Hochen Properties LLC
|Pickens Jennie; Pickens Patrick L
|$1,028,000
|110 31st
|Nashville
|37203
|5/25
|Lichstein Betty; Lichstein Kenneth
|Powers Lisa
|$1,025,000
|2216 Castleman
|Nashville
|37215
|5/23
|Aar Jer Property Trust 101
|Abernathy Irvin Douglass; Abernathy William Dale
|$1,000,000
|642 Brook Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|5/3
|Hunt Ryan P
|Memphis Inv Prop III
|$1,000,000
|5405 Wakefield
|Nashville
|37220
|5/19
|Rumans Laura E; Rumans Todd Mark
|Whitaker Dustin; Whitaker Kristin
|$1,000,000
|509 Acklen Park
|Nashville
|37205
|5/23
|Boyle Enterprises TN 01 LLC; Boyle Enterprises TN 02 LLC
|Karro Bradley S; Karro Harriet G
|$1,000,000
|1311 Little Hamilton
|Nashville
|37203
|5/26
|Augustus Jaclyn
|Bear Adrianne E; Bear Ryan C; Rasche Andrianne E
|$1,000,000
|207 Haverford
|Nashville
|37205
|5/26
|Hr Properties of TN
|Ostrowski Susan
|$1,000,000
|4410 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|5/24
|4410 Estes Road LLC
|Hubbell Kathy P; Hubbell Steven John
|$999,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/23
|Goodman Tommie E; Goodman William F III
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$994,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/16
|AJ Nissia LLC
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$993,685
|1355 Burton Valley
|Nashville
|37215
|5/19
|Diverse Ventures LLC
|Shepherd David R Executor; Shepherd Miriam C Estate
|$990,000
|1407 Harding
|Nashville
|37215
|5/24
|KE Holdings LLC
|Dysart William O
|$985,000
|2019 Hackberry
|Nashville
|37206
|5/25
|Simon Laura; Simon Matthew
|Polcer Colleen M; Polcer James A III
|$980,000
|3122 Trevor
|Nashville
|37209
|5/12
|Hayes Jonathan Craft Jr
|Ymz Part LLC
|$979,020
|5104 Dakota
|Nashville
|37209
|5/12
|Wing Suzanne Reavis
|Pearce Michelle C
|$976,000
|2132 Blair
|Nashville
|37212
|5/24
|Clark Carl D II
|Lois Wagner & Barbara Lonardi Living Trust
|$975,000
|412 Garfield
|Nashville
|37208
|5/9
|Hooper Austin Manuel
|Yriart Matthew Ryan
|$975,000
|105 Brookfield
|Nashville
|37205
|5/9
|Lanford Tate; Ralph Molly
|Joseph C Davis LLC
|$975,000
|970 Youngs
|Nashville
|37207
|5/25
|Two Js LLC
|Raines Ginger M; Raines James B
|$975,000
|808 Boscobel
|Nashville
|37206
|5/10
|Eddmenson Andrew
|Gennaoui Daniel G; Sanlorenzo Lauren A
|$975,000
|918 Russell
|Nashville
|37206
|5/31
|Meyer Martel; Meyer Sarah
|Carlston Barbara; Carlston Richard
|$960,000
|2623 Barclay
|Nashville
|37206
|5/3
|Chaney Caleb A; Newgarden Josephine J
|Iannone Anthony Joseph
|$959,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/23
|Doty Jennifer; Doty Terry A
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$952,000
|1516A Corder
|Nashville
|37206
|5/3
|Kaur Snehjot; Singh Gurpreet
|Berrier Alicia; Berrier Patrick
|$952,000
|301 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37201
|5/18
|Stevenson Maura A; Klingler Keith E
|Sautner Steve; Sautner Kimberley
|$952,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/25
|Crafton Eric W; Crafton Miiko
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$951,055
|1204 Alfred
|Nashville
|37205
|5/23
|Tutaj Kimberly Stevenon; Tutaj Mark Andrew; Stevenon Community Property Trust
|Windsor Homes LLC
|$950,000
|300 Edith
|Nashville
|37207
|5/12
|Richardson Gregory Chase
|Taylormade Contracting LLC
|$950,000
|962 Youngs
|Nashville
|37207
|5/11
|Reid John Taylor
|Up Infinite LLC
|$950,000
|615 Belle Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|5/16
|Jeanne C Varin Living Trust
|Marvin T Runyon Marital Trust Qtip Share
|$950,000
|4707 Dakota
|Nashville
|37209
|5/17
|Lindsay Ellen Christine
|Ledoux Lisa E
|$950,000
|4606 Benton Smith
|Nashville
|37215
|5/16
|Douglas Nashville Inv LLC
|Hensley Group LLC
|$950,000
|1200 Grandview
|Nashville
|37215
|5/9
|Braman David; Braman Elizabeth
|Joy J Slawek Separate Property Trust
|$940,000
|4405 Hunt
|Nashville
|37215
|5/12
|Build Nashville LLC
|McCracken Dorothy Jean; Testamentary Trust Of Harris Whitfield McCracken; McCracken Ralph W
|$940,000
|628 Cherry Glen
|Nashville
|37215
|5/5
|Zeigler Richard Kimball
|Hirsch Ashley M; Hirsch Dov Z
|$940,000
|2414A Chapman
|Nashville
|37206
|5/2
|Lyons Jonathan C; Walker Allison
|Cothran Timothy Blake; Woods George R Jr
|$929,900
|224 Harding
|Nashville
|37205
|5/27
|Coleman Christopher G; Williams Holly A
|Griffin Family Trust
|$929,000
|407 Moore
|Nashville
|37203
|5/3
|Montague Benjamin J; Montague Lianne K
|409 Moore LLC
|$927,300
|2142 24th
|Nashville
|37208
|5/31
|Rudolph Maria
|Jb Holdings Gp
|$926,000
|522 Radnor
|Nashville
|37211
|5/26
|Hamner Sarah
|Roberts Chad
|$926,000
|3500 Hopkins
|Nashville
|37215
|5/10
|Haley Julie; Haley Robert
|Wilson Marsha Wise; Wilson Milton E
|$925,000
|1408 61ST
|Nashville
|37209
|5/20
|Dryden Stephen
|Elliott Dev LLC
|$925,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|5/9
|Martin J Adam Jr; Martin Tera
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$922,000
|763 Rodney
|Nashville
|37205
|5/2
|Yenamandra Teja
|Holdren David S; Rafoth Ryan; Balmer Freyja
|$921,000
|2045 24th
|Nashville
|37212
|5/9
|Tinch Brian Terry
|Hinman Tara
|$920,000
|5047 John Hager
|Hermitage
|37076
|5/13
|Lux Dev Group LLC
|Hagar Roy; Hagar Steve; Hagar William; Putty Barbara; Tyson Betty
|$918,480
|119 Haverford
|Nashville
|37205
|5/5
|Lee Joint Revocable Trust
|Dempsey Ann; Dempsey Gary
|$917,500
|3734 Baxter
|Nashville
|37216
|5/26
|Glenn-Nancarrow Family Trust; Nancarrow Graham T
|Due South LLC
|$916,000
|4507 Nevada
|Nashville
|37209
|5/10
|Norman John Obrien
|Carter Carole H
|$916,000
|947 Gale
|Nashville
|37204
|5/6
|Middleton Tyler
|Hull Michael T
|$910,000
|2122 24th
|Nashville
|37208
|5/31
|Rudolph Maria
|Boles Laura Beth
|$910,000
|601 Banbury
|Brentwood
|37027
|5/2
|Yilmaz Yildirim
|Ballard Alan; Ballard Susan
|$910,000
|5591 Hill
|Brentwood
|37027
|5/27
|Cooper Brian; Cooper Lynne
|Hamlin Daisy M; Hamlin Ronald G
|$904,500
|554 Rosedale
|Nashville
|37211
|5/18
|Viking Dev LLC
|Bennett Edwin M; Oconnell Maura
|$901,888
|921 Warren
|Nashville
|37208
|5/4
|Robinson Jeffrey
|Heath Keith
|$900,000
|117 Valeria
|Nashville
|37210
|5/31
|Crump Charles; Cochran Beatrice
|Hager Jonathan; Hager Natalie
|$900,000
|148 Kenner
|Nashville
|37205
|5/10
|Sanford Edward G; Sanford Owen G W
|Waid Taylor E
|$900,000
|2432B Chapman
|Nashville
|37206
|5/11
|Knapp Kelsi Marie; Mellin Ethan Gabreil
|Stewart Sara B; Stewart Tad Hunter
|$900,000