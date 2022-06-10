Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 46 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 10, 2022

Top Davidson County residential sales for May 2022

Top residential real estate sales, April 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
4509 Harpeth Hills Nashville 37215 5/9 Story House Properties LLC Axe Chelsea; Axe Joshua $7,000,000
6028 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 5/27 Burton Kerri Z; Burton Lucas J Tannehill Jean S; Tannehill Rocky D $4,575,000
1104 Nichol Nashville 37205 5/2 1104 Nichol Lane Trust Coble Edward D; Coble Allie $4,200,000
4300 Iroquois Nashville 37205 5/18 4300 Iroquois Ave Trust Ligon Patricia $4,200,000
6319 Valley Nashville 37205 5/31 Josefsohn Marguerite Landon Dev Group LLC $4,136,424
4317 Wallace Nashville 37215 5/6 ARCF Trust McGilvray Living Trust $4,000,000
201 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 5/10 Afrooz Carmen; King Madding Tongueboy Trust $3,900,000
4310 Sunnybrook Nashville 37205 5/19 McElroy Amanda Coulter; Moore William Winfred III Roberts Richardson M $3,899,000
100 Bellevue Nashville 37205 5/19 Kimberly W Dey Revocable Trust Chandelier Dev Inc $3,750,000
6105 Gardendale Nashville 37215 5/10 Phoenix Revocable Trust L A Green Trust Agreement $3,600,000
905 Cantrell Nashville 37215 5/2 Cantrell Holdings LLC 8Gco Revocable Living Trust $3,550,000
4619 Belmont Park Nashville 37215 5/16 Smith Revocable Living Trust Volpar Inc $3,500,000
4626 Benton Smith Nashville 37215 5/16 Barbic Danielle; Barbic Garrett Gewant Alexandra; Gewant David $3,500,000
6261 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 5/6 Jacobson Ashley Taylor; Jacobson Nicholas Jacobson Harry $3,325,000
3903 Kimpalong Nashville 37205 5/2 Moats Edwin Andrew; Moats Shelley Hammond & Brandt Builders LLC $3,325,000
1 Strawberry Nashville 37215 5/16 Ligon Patricia H 1 Strawberry Hill Trust $3,300,000
4511 Beacon Nashville 37215 5/17 Be Family Trust Brite Solutions Inc $3,250,000
4012 Estes Nashville 37215 5/25 Gallagher John Patrick; Gallagher Lindsay Newton Jbt Const LLC; Ox Bear & Hawk Capital Part LLLP $3,200,000
837 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 5/31 Garvin Brandon; Garvin Jessica Higginbotham Dianne; Higginbotham Henry $2,925,000
136 Alton Nashville 37205 5/17 Dalba Gregory; Dalba Jennifer 136 Alton LLC $2,903,530
160 2nd Nashville 37201 5/24 R&R Properties of TN LLC 151 Nashville Project Lp $2,840,000
36 Northumberland Nashville 37215 5/16 Franklin Land Co LLC Kane Michael J; Kane Susan J $2,822,500
1103 Nichol Nashville 37205 5/31 David Lawrence Weinstein Revocable Living Trust; Sarah Jane Weinstein Revocable Living Trust Dressler Christine F; Dressler Paul B $2,600,000
1903 Beechwood Nashville 37212 5/2 Howard J & Angela M Doherty Revocable Family Trust LH2 Inv LLC $2,555,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 5/11 Future Four Him LLC Kelley Greg; Kelley Vicky $2,525,000
2329 Golf Club Nashville 37215 5/20 Alexander Louise S; Alexander William H Golf Club Lane Trust $2,500,000
2011 Overhill Nashville 37215 5/31 Neyman Val Maddalena Michael $2,500,000
924 Gilmore Nashville 37204 5/24 Luxury Line LLC McKay Kevin H; McKay Laura L $2,450,000
10 Old Club Nashville 37215 5/6 Bannen Thomas S Adelynn S Perry Revocable Trust; Adelynn S Perry Four-Year Qualified Personal Residence Trust $2,400,000
6 Strawberry Nashville 37215 5/18 Naslund Carole; Naslund Thomas C Millsopp Theresa Y $2,400,000
166 Vaughns Gap Nashville 37205 5/17 Vigliano David Steele Britt; Venuta Paolo Fabrizio $2,300,000
6302 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 5/23 Boyd Quentine Timothy; Boyd Vickie W; Leathers Meredith B; Leathers Robert Alexander Martin Family Trust $2,250,000
6520 Radcliff Nashville 37221 5/6 Davis Patricia H; Davis Thomas McUIlwaine Pierce Carol A; Pierce Richard C $2,250,000
3415 Hopkins Nashville 37215 5/26 Edwards Margaret E Moats Edwin Andy; Moats Shelley $2,225,000
5924 Sedberry Nashville 37205 5/4 David E Coe Revocable Trust; Ruben P Simpliciano Revocable Trust Mepham Hampden D IV; Mepham Katherine Hughes; Montgomery Kevin D $2,150,000
108 Taggart Nashville 37205 5/13 Dewees Leslie A; Smith Austin M Emerson Brian R; Emerson Megan S $2,100,000
102 West End Close Nashville 37205 5/11 Boyle Enterprises TN 01 LLC; Boyle Enterprises TN 02 LLC Holmer Dale A; Holmer Willa B $2,100,000
1117 White Mountain Antioch 37013 5/19 Giannini Family Trust Chargerco Properties LLC $2,100,000
117A 46th Nashville 37209 5/26 McCarter Gilbert W Kanan Joseph $2,070,000
108 Gilman Nashville 37205 5/19 Ward Bryan Charles Harrington Robert B $2,045,000
911 Montrose Nashville 37204 5/17 McConville Maeve E; Pirkl Rita M Marsh Heather V; Marsh Richard L Jr $2,000,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/3 Patel Parag R 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,940,000
1014 Argyle Nashville 37203 5/11 Ganjoo Priyanka; Zhou Yinian Nicol Porter Joseph D $1,925,000
4117 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 5/31 Berry Jeffrey; Berry Katherine 4117 Lone Oak Rd Part LLC $1,925,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/3 Hall Bethanne Lynn; Hall Francis Gregory 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,910,000
3713 Whitland Nashville 37205 5/24 Living Trust Of Edwin & Marie Kirkland Bell Gardner; Tipps Jean Anne $1,900,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/16 George & Filippone Family Trust 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,880,000
2000 Ashwood Nashville 37212 5/2 Pierce Jacquelyn Marie; Pierce William Clayton Patrick Dawn G $1,850,000
4011 Graybar Nashville 37215 5/10 Novick Daniel M; Novick Inna Graymont Dev LLC $1,850,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/19 Aminmadani Shareef; Aminmadani Desiree Vasquez 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,828,000
4117 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 5/10 Zuckerwise Leslie; Zuckerwise Peter 4117 Lone Oak Rd Part LLC $1,825,000
1128 Radnor Glen Brentwood 37027 5/23 Werthan Anthony; Werthan Cathy Keyser John E III; Keyser Lisa Danette $1,800,000
824 Watts Nashville 37209 5/18 HR Investments LLC Meadows Diana Gayle; Meadows Diane Gayle; Meadows Melvin $1,800,000
5200 Idaho Nashville 37209 5/20 Idaho Ave Land Trust Hartz Mary Joe; Luehrsen Paul J; Luehrsen Saralyn W $1,780,000
217 38th Nashville 37209 5/19 Mehta Rekha Chandra Pitts Revocable Living Trust $1,730,000
29 Roehrig Old Hickory 37138 5/12 Nuccio Family Trust Drees Premier Homes Inc $1,700,000
5313 Nevada Nashville 37209 5/24 Fiore Joseph R; Fiore Taylor Michelle Culligan Emmett Hughes; Culligan Sara Smith $1,700,000
931 Caldwell Nashville 37204 5/9 ECMC LLC Anna Ley Ingraham Living Trust $1,700,000
439 Grayson Nashville 37205 5/25 Bright Margaret S Quick Joseph Shane; Quick Laura Lee $1,650,000
2114 Sunset Nashville 37212 5/12 Grace Holdings Trust Eakin William Tolbert $1,650,000
4390 Shys Hill Nashville 37215 5/31 Halcomb-Huang Family Trust Durham Kenneth Ray; Durham Nancy Magnusson $1,640,000
1810 Primrose Nashville 37212 5/18 Krassow Eric D; Krassow Lauren Harrell Vago David R; Vago Sonia Matwin $1,630,000
5402 Michigan Nashville 37209 5/31 Jones Ronald Coleman Williams Gerald $1,625,000
3341 Love Nashville 37212 5/18 Norman Lisa May Ling; Norman Michael John Vigliano David $1,620,000
946A Glendale Nashville 37204 5/2 Burnham Cory; Rash Emily Hey Dolly Tennessee Tenancy By The Entirety Trust $1,600,000
4416 Lealand Nashville 37204 5/19 Nolden Mark T Trustee Darsinos Bill $1,600,000
1301 Graybar Nashville 37215 5/26 Hammond Emily D; Hammond M Paul Jr Bell Leighton Alexander Executor; Bell Vereen M Estate $1,600,000
6102 Hickory Valley Nashville 37205 5/18 Porras Juan Ignacio; Porras Lauren Prats Cohen Norman L $1,600,000
1506 Grandview Nashville 37215 5/17 Hughes Caitlin; Hughes James Webber Webber & Shorey Dev $1,600,000
522 Hobbs Creek Nashville 37215 5/12 Holt Jonathan E Haury & Smith Cont Inc $1,600,000
503 Huckleberry Nashville 37205 5/26 Smith Daniel Gregg; Smith Ellen Lucille Rich Bennett George; Bennett Karina $1,580,100
1701 Shackleford Nashville 37215 5/10 Weinberg Joseph Chris; Weinberg Roxanne Rickels Helm Jenifer Leigh; Helm Jonathan Webb $1,572,535
4000 Skyline Nashville 37215 5/20 Babineau Mark Ruf Grace Rodgers Beall $1,570,000
2020 Kingsbury Nashville 37215 5/10 Moore Lindsay; Moore William Bryant Denise Anne; Bryant Jeffrey C; Rosenthal Kate $1,570,000
160 2nd Nashville 37201 5/6 Chelsea Tennessee LLC 151 Nashville Project Lp $1,565,000
1800 Eastside Nashville 37206 5/4 Garske Kassandra Ann; Yriart Matthew Ryan Mindful Home Solutions II LLC $1,550,000
6008 Elizabethan Nashville 37205 5/17 MacCauley John Chng Lai Chong; Chng Margaret K B $1,525,000
512 Monroe Nashville 37208 5/2 Locke Colleen; Locke Kevin John Prine Family Trust; Fiona Whelan Prine Trust $1,525,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 5/31 Sims-Lohman Holding LLC Sohr Austin $1,520,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/26 Nashville Crib LLC Galdyn Izabela; Solomon Jason $1,500,000
808 Foster Nashville 37215 5/31 Voigt John R; Voigt Mary N Robert & Dean Reeves Living Trust; Revocable Trust Agreement Of Robert L Reeves And Dean Gillespie Reeves $1,500,000
3401 Lealand Nashville 37204 5/17 Phillips Brittany; Phillips Charles Larry Coleman Christopher; Williams Holly A $1,480,000
4706 Nebraska Nashville 37209 5/27 Maddies Manor Trust Fairchild Brandi C; Fairchild Kevin S $1,475,000
3610C West End Nashville 37205 5/23 Clarke Matthew; Clarke Susan Cain Roy M; Cain Ryan M $1,462,500
3003 Lakeshore Old Hickory 37138 5/16 Ervin Cole Eberlei Beverly S; Eberlei Richard K Sr $1,427,000
117 Woodmont Nashville 37205 5/18 Shm Holdings LLC Worley Kevin James $1,400,000
4003 Nevada Nashville 37209 5/4 Sullivan Amy; Sullivan John Build Nashville LLC $1,395,943
6116 Melbourne Nashville 37215 5/20 Johnson McGavock M Wills James Baird $1,380,000
923 Douglas Nashville 37206 5/20 Polcer Colleen M; Polcer James A III Ak Property Inc $1,375,000
113 Ransom Nashville 37205 5/11 Crawford Alison Chu; Ferguson Justin Scott Rula John; Walker Benjamin J; Walker Jamie $1,375,000
902 12th Nashville 37206 5/11 Heumann Thatcher; Paul Elite Southern Spaces LLC $1,358,000
4102 Kimbark Nashville 37215 5/18 Lindheim Jaryd Bret; Roberts Carey C Billings Michael Alexander; Robinson Mika $1,350,000
2913 Wellesley Nashville 37215 5/9 Smartt Amy Frances Decamp Robert E $1,350,000
300 54th Nashville 37209 5/16 Bonino Angela; Bonino Christopher Buyer Accepted LLC $1,329,650
4314 Estes Nashville 37215 5/11 Kaplan Ventures LLC Equity Trust Co Custodian; Brandon Kirby Jenkins Sep Ira; Caroline Crews Jenkins Sep Ira $1,315,000
910 Gale Nashville 37204 5/17 Marini Arthur A; Marini Joy Goodman Tommie; Goodman William III $1,311,000
905 Lawrence Old Hickory 37138 5/13 Pmc Usa Corp Mullens Colleen $1,300,000
9581 Highway 96 Franklin 37064 5/4 Michael & Deborah Alfaro Living Trust Debray Charles; Debray Frances $1,300,000
6743 Pennywell Nashville 37205 5/18 Jeter Blake; Jeter Molly Rearranging Spaces LLC $1,300,000
1541B Battlefield Nashville 37215 5/3 Furyk James; Furyk Tabitha Best Built Const Inc $1,300,000
717 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 5/5 717 Old Hickory LLC Eagle Brentwood LLC $1,300,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 5/11 Francine Ehrlich Revocable Trust Diehl Jason; Stevens Kristin; Diehl Thomas $1,300,000
8235 Old Springfield Gdlttsvlle 37072 5/4 Laine Susan Pemerton Deborah K; Pemerton James R $1,299,999
3909 Trimble Nashville 37215 5/12 Campbell Alice Bertie Foster Shriver Revocable Living Trust $1,295,000
925 Halcyon Nashville 37204 5/16 Reese Lauren; Reese Michael Brown Amanda N; Brown Andrew T $1,285,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/31 McCormick Martha; Mukherji Ashoke 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,269,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/16 Strand Gene 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,254,000
2206 11th Nashville 37204 5/31 Orion International LLC Michael And Lauren Reese Living Trust $1,250,000
814A Dewees Nashville 37204 5/27 Kriksciun Timothy; Kriksciun Tricia Blum Ludie Lou Holdings LLC; Rxr LLC $1,250,000
1541B Battlefield Nashville 37215 5/5 Cousins Brian Nicholas; Pizans Nina Marie Best Built Const Inc $1,240,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/3 Hidden Meaning LLC 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,239,000
1702 5th Nashville 37208 5/24 Mason Morgan Creason James B; Creason Jeremy $1,225,000
33 Erwin Nashville 37205 5/20 Merriman Gregory E; Merriman Tammy D Weiss Julia E; Weiss Kenneth W $1,225,000
1738 Lebanon Nashville 37210 5/12 Rsd 1736-38 Lebanon Pike LLC Adler Kenneth J $1,225,000
2800 Torbett Nashville 37209 5/26 2800 Torbett LLC Prime Nashville LLC $1,200,000
1719 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 5/9 Saoud Joseph Dibble Rachel; Dibble Tim $1,200,000
2401 Hemingway Nashville 37215 5/18 Scruggs Homes Gp Hallemann Terry L $1,200,000
1618 Stokes Nashville 37215 5/31 Watson Catherine; Watson Tyler Hull Michael $1,200,000
2713 Craig Nashville 37204 5/24 Colony Chad Gerdes Jodi D $1,200,000
5929 Ashland Nashville 37215 5/19 Ashland Hills LLC Lexington Paris Trust $1,200,000
914 Acklen Nashville 37203 5/2 Comfort Margaret Louise; Pickett Jerry Simpson Gregory P; Simpson Rebecca $1,194,500
515 Church Nashville 37219 5/4 Burkart Jeffery D; Jb Investments Cline Stephen D $1,190,000
2612 Linden Nashville 37212 5/9 Clayton Daniel L; Clayton Stacy Clark Carolina W; Clark Daniel E $1,175,000
939 South Nashville 37203 5/19 Lapierre Brian Lawrence; Lapierre Shannon Leigh Newman John Randall; Newman Lisa; Newman W R Jr $1,175,000
102 39th Nashville 37209 5/11 Garrison Thomas Huber Andrew F; Huber Joy $1,165,000
6517 Windy Hill Brentwood 37027 5/19 Farmer Inv Services Trust; Pursuit Happiness Inv Svcs Trust Michael K Horvath And Patricia J Horvath Living Trust $1,161,000
122 Brighton Close Nashville 37205 5/24 Garrison Shari L; Garrison W Lewis Jr Dorothy M Haber Qualified Personal Residence Trust; Komisar David; Komisar Steven; Powers Patsy Komisar; Stamey Ashley Haber $1,152,500
3511 Woodmont Nashville 37215 5/9 Pinkerton Benjamin John; Pinkerton Deanna Soria Amaro Emilie Jeanne; Zoldos Emilie Amaro; Zoldos Michael Kristofer $1,150,000
610 Russell Nashville 37206 5/31 Moure Ainoa; Wright John Russell Bison Properties LLC $1,150,000
3508 Stokesmont Nashville 37215 5/13 Clark Ellen Hamilton Patel Erica Carrier; Patel Sachin $1,150,000
1303 Woodland Nashville 37206 5/16 Cox Joseph; Cox Lindsey Raja Properties LLC $1,150,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 5/6 Keswani Leila; Keswani Siddharth Agee John; Young Laurie $1,150,000
1125 Glendale Nashville 37204 5/27 Wisniewski Gary Bell Robert; Loveless Marilyn; Ware Annella; Bell Bob; Loveless Marilyn Bell; Ware Annella Bell $1,146,200
3912 Murphy Nashville 37209 5/18 Allison Peter Renton; Farnham-Dunham Jill Clark Ellen H $1,125,000
5181 Regent Nashville 37220 5/17 Catalano Haley Frazier; Catalano Robert M&F Prop LLC $1,125,000
1228 Battlefield Nashville 37215 5/5 Broadwest LLC Payne Lauren L; Payne Richard A $1,125,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/9 Pm Halt LLC 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,117,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/25 Jonathan C Hilsabeck Revocable Trust 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,112,000
68 Revere Nashville 37205 5/4 Foote Lisa Bass Bell Sam Davis III; Wilson Paula Ridley Estate $1,100,000
1701 5th Nashville 37208 5/23 Gopalakrishnan Rajai Karthik Tiruvarur; Johar Zeena Monkeyland LLC $1,100,000
705 Georgetown Nashville 37205 5/24 Bivens Shaun Broz Cheryl; Sigler John $1,100,000
6316 Chickering Woods Nashville 37215 5/5 Mao/Wang Family Trust Stommel Revocable Living Trust $1,100,000
1605 Eastside Nashville 37206 5/2 Jordan Gigi; Twomey John F Alvis Jacquelyn Therese; Faulk Brian Lee $1,100,000
6224 Williams Grove Brentwood 37027 5/26 Ring Barton; Ring Jennifer Crutcher Bryan Timothy; Crutcher Rebecca $1,100,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/9 MF Enterprises LLC 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,098,230
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/18 Solomon Jason 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,097,000
3505 Woodmont Nashville 37215 5/10 Parker Chase; Parker Faulkner Mazey Andrew Bennett; Mazey Caroline Gregory $1,090,000
1103 13th Nashville 37212 5/12 Seward Hills LLC Hsu Michael; Hsu Michelle; Kuo Tiffany Wu $1,090,000
902 Caruthers Nashville 37204 5/24 Frano Jonathan; Friedman Sally Brand Flook Elizabeth Ann; Flook Ryan Christopher; Hale Elizabeth A; Hale Elizabeth Ann $1,075,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/23 Mishra Pradip; Nawathe Chandrakanta 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,055,600
309 Dillehay Nashville 37211 5/19 Bundy Amanda; Bundy Jameson Bui Cathy $1,050,000
2504 Vaulx Nashville 37204 5/25 Kraft Brian Rabi Ahmad M $1,050,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/16 Rtr Events LLC 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,040,375
3106 Trevor Nashville 37209 5/12 Vereen Kenneth D Trevor Street Dev LLC $1,035,000
2462 Eastland Nashville 37206 5/24 Brennan Kaitlyn Anne Boyd Meredith Brown; Boyd Stephen C $1,030,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/10 Peterson Eric; Peterson Miranda 1600 West End Ave LLC $1,030,000
2310 Cisco Nashville 37204 5/11 Hochen Properties LLC Pickens Jennie; Pickens Patrick L $1,028,000
110 31st Nashville 37203 5/25 Lichstein Betty; Lichstein Kenneth Powers Lisa $1,025,000
2216 Castleman Nashville 37215 5/23 Aar Jer Property Trust 101 Abernathy Irvin Douglass; Abernathy William Dale $1,000,000
642 Brook Hollow Nashville 37205 5/3 Hunt Ryan P Memphis Inv Prop III $1,000,000
5405 Wakefield Nashville 37220 5/19 Rumans Laura E; Rumans Todd Mark Whitaker Dustin; Whitaker Kristin $1,000,000
509 Acklen Park Nashville 37205 5/23 Boyle Enterprises TN 01 LLC; Boyle Enterprises TN 02 LLC Karro Bradley S; Karro Harriet G $1,000,000
1311 Little Hamilton Nashville 37203 5/26 Augustus Jaclyn Bear Adrianne E; Bear Ryan C; Rasche Andrianne E $1,000,000
207 Haverford Nashville 37205 5/26 Hr Properties of TN Ostrowski Susan $1,000,000
4410 Estes Nashville 37215 5/24 4410 Estes Road LLC Hubbell Kathy P; Hubbell Steven John $999,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/23 Goodman Tommie E; Goodman William F III 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $994,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/16 AJ Nissia LLC 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $993,685
1355 Burton Valley Nashville 37215 5/19 Diverse Ventures LLC Shepherd David R Executor; Shepherd Miriam C Estate $990,000
1407 Harding Nashville 37215 5/24 KE Holdings LLC Dysart William O $985,000
2019 Hackberry Nashville 37206 5/25 Simon Laura; Simon Matthew Polcer Colleen M; Polcer James A III $980,000
3122 Trevor Nashville 37209 5/12 Hayes Jonathan Craft Jr Ymz Part LLC $979,020
5104 Dakota Nashville 37209 5/12 Wing Suzanne Reavis Pearce Michelle C $976,000
2132 Blair Nashville 37212 5/24 Clark Carl D II Lois Wagner & Barbara Lonardi Living Trust $975,000
412 Garfield Nashville 37208 5/9 Hooper Austin Manuel Yriart Matthew Ryan $975,000
105 Brookfield Nashville 37205 5/9 Lanford Tate; Ralph Molly Joseph C Davis LLC $975,000
970 Youngs Nashville 37207 5/25 Two Js LLC Raines Ginger M; Raines James B $975,000
808 Boscobel Nashville 37206 5/10 Eddmenson Andrew Gennaoui Daniel G; Sanlorenzo Lauren A $975,000
918 Russell Nashville 37206 5/31 Meyer Martel; Meyer Sarah Carlston Barbara; Carlston Richard $960,000
2623 Barclay Nashville 37206 5/3 Chaney Caleb A; Newgarden Josephine J Iannone Anthony Joseph $959,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/23 Doty Jennifer; Doty Terry A 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $952,000
1516A Corder Nashville 37206 5/3 Kaur Snehjot; Singh Gurpreet Berrier Alicia; Berrier Patrick $952,000
301 Demonbreun Nashville 37201 5/18 Stevenson Maura A; Klingler Keith E Sautner Steve; Sautner Kimberley $952,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/25 Crafton Eric W; Crafton Miiko 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $951,055
1204 Alfred Nashville 37205 5/23 Tutaj Kimberly Stevenon; Tutaj Mark Andrew; Stevenon Community Property Trust Windsor Homes LLC $950,000
300 Edith Nashville 37207 5/12 Richardson Gregory Chase Taylormade Contracting LLC $950,000
962 Youngs Nashville 37207 5/11 Reid John Taylor Up Infinite LLC $950,000
615 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 5/16 Jeanne C Varin Living Trust Marvin T Runyon Marital Trust Qtip Share $950,000
4707 Dakota Nashville 37209 5/17 Lindsay Ellen Christine Ledoux Lisa E $950,000
4606 Benton Smith Nashville 37215 5/16 Douglas Nashville Inv LLC Hensley Group LLC $950,000
1200 Grandview Nashville 37215 5/9 Braman David; Braman Elizabeth Joy J Slawek Separate Property Trust $940,000
4405 Hunt Nashville 37215 5/12 Build Nashville LLC McCracken Dorothy Jean; Testamentary Trust Of Harris Whitfield McCracken; McCracken Ralph W $940,000
628 Cherry Glen Nashville 37215 5/5 Zeigler Richard Kimball Hirsch Ashley M; Hirsch Dov Z $940,000
2414A Chapman Nashville 37206 5/2 Lyons Jonathan C; Walker Allison Cothran Timothy Blake; Woods George R Jr $929,900
224 Harding Nashville 37205 5/27 Coleman Christopher G; Williams Holly A Griffin Family Trust $929,000
407 Moore Nashville 37203 5/3 Montague Benjamin J; Montague Lianne K 409 Moore LLC $927,300
2142 24th Nashville 37208 5/31 Rudolph Maria Jb Holdings Gp $926,000
522 Radnor Nashville 37211 5/26 Hamner Sarah Roberts Chad $926,000
3500 Hopkins Nashville 37215 5/10 Haley Julie; Haley Robert Wilson Marsha Wise; Wilson Milton E $925,000
1408 61ST Nashville 37209 5/20 Dryden Stephen Elliott Dev LLC $925,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 5/9 Martin J Adam Jr; Martin Tera 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $922,000
763 Rodney Nashville 37205 5/2 Yenamandra Teja Holdren David S; Rafoth Ryan; Balmer Freyja $921,000
2045 24th Nashville 37212 5/9 Tinch Brian Terry Hinman Tara $920,000
5047 John Hager Hermitage 37076 5/13 Lux Dev Group LLC Hagar Roy; Hagar Steve; Hagar William; Putty Barbara; Tyson Betty $918,480
119 Haverford Nashville 37205 5/5 Lee Joint Revocable Trust Dempsey Ann; Dempsey Gary $917,500
3734 Baxter Nashville 37216 5/26 Glenn-Nancarrow Family Trust; Nancarrow Graham T Due South LLC $916,000
4507 Nevada Nashville 37209 5/10 Norman John Obrien Carter Carole H $916,000
947 Gale Nashville 37204 5/6 Middleton Tyler Hull Michael T $910,000
2122 24th Nashville 37208 5/31 Rudolph Maria Boles Laura Beth $910,000
601 Banbury Brentwood 37027 5/2 Yilmaz Yildirim Ballard Alan; Ballard Susan $910,000
5591 Hill Brentwood 37027 5/27 Cooper Brian; Cooper Lynne Hamlin Daisy M; Hamlin Ronald G $904,500
554 Rosedale Nashville 37211 5/18 Viking Dev LLC Bennett Edwin M; Oconnell Maura $901,888
921 Warren Nashville 37208 5/4 Robinson Jeffrey Heath Keith $900,000
117 Valeria Nashville 37210 5/31 Crump Charles; Cochran Beatrice Hager Jonathan; Hager Natalie $900,000
148 Kenner Nashville 37205 5/10 Sanford Edward G; Sanford Owen G W Waid Taylor E $900,000
2432B Chapman Nashville 37206 5/11 Knapp Kelsi Marie; Mellin Ethan Gabreil Stewart Sara B; Stewart Tad Hunter $900,000

