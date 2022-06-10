Murder most fowl in Mississippi recalls local case

VOL. 46 | NO. 23 | Friday, June 10, 2022

Carl

This is the tale of two celebrity birds, the perils of fame and public exposure and the depths to which human beings can sink.

It was to have been the tale of only one such bird: Carl the rooster, a late resident of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, in my home country. It now includes the similarly late Barnyard the goose, in my county of residence, Davidson.

First, Carl. As reported by The Daily Mail in Britain (how’s that for international rooster renown?), he was a “mainstay” of downtown Ocean Springs for a couple of years.

“He was known to strut about town, spinning a regular route that involved a morning stop at the local bagel shop, sips of water at a few coffee shops and even a visit to classes at the fitness center.”

His affability made him a favorite of residents and visitors alike. Then one day in April, Carl was gone. Ocean Springs was bereft.

“I never thought I’d shed a tear for a rooster, but Carl deserves our tears,” Tasia Kenosky, a resident of Ocean Springs, wrote on Facebook. “He was happy, very personable and he brightened so many people’s days.”

Until his encounter with his killer or killers. Surveillance cameras captured images at about 3 a.m. one day of a woman and several men making off with Carl. Separate video later disclosed Carl’s body being dumped in a truck stop parking lot.

Kendra Shaffer, a juvenile corrections officer for the Jones County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office, was identified from the videos and charged with animal cruelty. Her employer promptly fired her.

I told my wife about it all, remarking on what an odd series of events it was. Sounds a lot like the story of the goose in Old Hickory, she said, which led to my learning about Barnyard.

Barnyard was a personable fixture at the Blue Turtle Bay Marina, where he charmed folks for more than a decade.

In March 2021, Barnyard turned up dead in the marina parking lot. As with Carl’s disappearance, a surveillance camera provided a clue: video of the gruesome details of Barnyard’s demise at about 6 one morning.

It was clearly a targeted hit by a driver. The images, and a tip from the public, led to the arrest of Nathan Paul Haskins, who freely admitted to the crime and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony.

Haskins, no surprise, is not a sympathetic character. In addition to being a convicted drug dealer and probation violator for that offense, he has shown disregard for laws requiring drivers to be sober and to have a valid license.

He also has a propensity for possessing illegal controlled substances.

Oh … and Barnyard wasn’t his first case of aggravated animal cruelty. He slit a dog’s throat in 2013. Not fatally, fortunately, but it took 25 stitches to repair.

Barnyard -- Photo By Keely Longer

This is where a hero enters the story: Laney Heard, a Davidson County assistant district attorney who handles animal abuse prosecutions. In this instance she knew she had a solid case. There was the admission by Haskins – multiple, in fact – and the video.

“He drove by and circled around” Barnyard, Heard told me. “And he ran over him for the sheer fun of it.” “Evil,” she called it.

But there was also a complication. That first animal cruelty conviction, the dog whose throat Haskins slit? It has been expunged from his record.

Heard could not use it against him. The most he could have been sentenced to, had the case gone to trial, was two years.

And knowing the judge involved, Heard said, Haskins “would not have gotten two years to serve,” despite the fact that “there wasn’t really a defense.”

She did not want Haskins to get probation. So she put together a plea deal in which he would have to serve a year of jail time. Plus, he’d go on a registry of animal abusers and be unable – at least legally – to ever own an animal.

“This was actually a very good sentence,” she said. Haskins pleaded guilty May 26. He’s now behind bars, which is probably his best habitat.

Back again to Carl the Rooster: A lawyer, Thomas V. Alonzo, for the accused woman has entered a not guilty plea for her and intimated that things are not as simple as the video seems to indicate.

“My client is not guilty of any and all charges,” Alonzo said at a hearing. “I love animals, and my client does, too,” he said. “She would never participate in an act against a defenseless bird, or any bird for that matter.”

Her trial is scheduled for August. I’ll let you know.

Joe Rogers is a former writer for The Tennessean and editor for The New York Times. He is retired and living in Nashville. He can be reached at jrogink@gmail.com