VOL. 46 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 3, 2022

Clarksville among recipients of grants for industrial sites

NASHVILLE (AP) — Nine Tennessee cities and counties are receiving a total of $7.6 million in grants for industrial development projects, state officials said.

The new Site Development Grants will help the nine communities prepare industrial sites for economic development projects and state certification, Tennessee's Department of Economic and Community Development said in a news release last week.

Applications were reviewed by an advisory committee that includes the Tennessee Valley Authority, a private consultant and the state departments of economic development, environment and transportation.

Receiving grants are the Smoky Mountain Innovation Park of Cocke County, the East Tennessee Regional Agribusiness Marketing Authority, the Industrial Development Board of Rhea County, the Savannah Industrial Development Corp. and industrial parks in Clarksville, Lexington, Selmer, Lawrenceburg and Waynesboro.

