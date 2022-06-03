Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 3, 2022

Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended another bumpy week with more losses Friday as investors considered the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6%, marking its eighth losing week in the last nine. Losses in big technology companies helped pull the Nasdaq down 2.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1%.

A report showing stronger hiring last month than expected is good news for the economy amid worries about a possible recession.

But many investors saw it keeping the Federal Reserve on its path to hiking interest rates aggressively.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.94%.

