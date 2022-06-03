Henry Horton State Park opens restaurant, visitors center

VOL. 46 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 3, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials have opened a new restaurant and visitors center at Henry Horton State Park.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says it and the Department of General Services hosted the grand opening Thursday at the park in the Chapel Hill area on the shores of the Duck River.

The 6,381-square-foot (592-square-meter) restaurant and two-story visitors center combine for nearly $8.3 million in improvements at the park.

The restaurant will seat 106 people inside and 52 people outside. The visitors center includes an exhibit and interpretive area and a conference room.

The park was built in the 1960s on the estate of former Gov. Henry Horton.