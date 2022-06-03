Stocks shake off a wobbly start on Wall Street, end higher

VOL. 46 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 3, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market shook off a wobbly start and ended broadly higher Thursday, marking its first gain in this holiday-shortened week.

Technology stocks were among the winners as Microsoft erased an early loss.

Trading has been choppy in recent days as investors remain worried about inflation and the interest rate increases the Federal Reserve is using to fight it.

The S&P 500 rose 1.8%. The benchmark index has risen 7.1% since coming to the edge of a bear market two weeks ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% and the Nasdaq rose 2.7%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.91%.