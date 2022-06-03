VOL. 46 | NO. 22 | Friday, June 3, 2022

Musicians Corner. This free annual concert series takes place every Friday and Saturday in May and June. Live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and Musicians Corner Pub featuring beer, wine and cocktails for purchase. These events are free, family friendly and dog-friendly. Open to the public. Friday: 5-9 p.m., Saturday: noon-6 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about Rutherford County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30. Information

Chamber Connect

A networking/leads exchange event for Maury Chamber Members. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Advance registration requested. Attendance is limited. Free. Information

THROUGH JUNE 30

Hike-a-Thon

TennGreen Land Conservancy’s second annual Hike-a-Thon is taking place during the month of June with various fundraising and awareness-building adventures that support land conservation and encourages people of all ages and abilities to explore the outdoors. Registration is free, but requested. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

First Saturday Art Crawl

Enjoy art galleries, street art, live music and complimentary cocktails at most stops during this monthly event. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Downtown Nashville. Free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, but participants must be 21 or older to drink. Information

Tennessee Titans Sports Industry Career Fair

An opportunity for anyone interested in a career in the field to meet executives from companies and organizations in the sports industry. Registration is $54.50 + fees per person and includes one game ticket to the Titans versus Texans. 9-11 a.m. Nissan Stadium. Registration deadline: June 3. Information

Franklin Pride

A free, community-led event designed to celebrate, support, engage and unite the LGBTQ+ community in the greater Franklin area. The event will feature local food, drink and at least 100 vendors. There will be two stages of entertainment. Noon-7 p.m. Information

Robertson County Republican Party

First Saturday Patriot Potluck. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information

MONDAY, JUNE 6

The World in 2030: 10 Predictions for Long Term Investors

This presentation will discuss how remote work will reshape our lives, how close we are to a cure for cancer and when driverless cars will rule the road? Space is limited. Response required by June 2. Senior Center, Evans Park, 563 Maury Hill St., Spring Hill. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch provided. RSVP. Information

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

Intro Nashville Info Session

A virtual event to hear more about the benefits and value of the Chamber program. Intro Nashville, a multiday, immersive program initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. Register to learn more. You will receive your Zoom login information in your registration confirmation email. 10:30 a.m. Additional session: Thursday, June 9, 9 a.m. Information

Business and Baseball

Join Nashville Chamber members for an opportunity to watch the Nashville Sounds take on the Norfolk Tides. Enjoy networking and hors d’oeuvres before the game while having exclusive access to the new Hit City Hall. Space is limited. Fee: $40 Chamber members, $55 Future members. First Horizon Park, 19 Junior Gilliam Way, Nashville. 5-9 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

Maury Alliance Monthly Chamber Coffee

Maury Alliance’s Chamber Coffee is hosted by Columbia Counseling Ministries and The Well Church. This is a free networking event, and members and future members are welcome to attend. Remember to bring plenty of business cards. Coffee and lite refreshments will be served. The Well Church, 1412 Trotwood Ave, Suite #1, Columbia. Registration required. Information

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

Chamber Chat

Formerly known as member orientation, this event stresses making the most of a membership investment and how your business plays a key role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 500 11th Avenue North, Suite 200, Nashville. Registration required. 12:45-2 p.m. Information

JUNE 10-11

Porter Flea Summer Market

A two-day indoor marketplace at the Nashville Fairground featuring hundreds of local and regional makers. Free. Friday preview 6-9 p.m. $30. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday is free. Information

JUNE 9-12

CMA Fest

Hundreds of Country Music artists are slated to perform on multiple stages across downtown Nashville, including Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and more. Venues include Nissan Stadium, Ascend Amphitheater, the Chevy Riverfront Stage, the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park and Bridgestone Plaza. Fan Fair will be held at Music City Center. Information

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Kids Fishing Derby

Hosted by Gallatin Parks and Recreation. Deadline for signups is June 8. Space is limited. Children ages 5-16 may participate in this free fishing derby at Lock 4 Point Park, 1598 Lock 4 Rd, Gallatin. Food Trucks and food vendors will be available, and there will be activities for the entire family. 8 a.m.-noon. Information