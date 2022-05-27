Tennessee State Parks to host National Trails Day hikes

VOL. 46 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 27, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee will celebrate National Trails Day by offering free guided hikes at all 56 state parks starting this weekend.

According to a news release, the events come as Tennessee's state parks agency will celebrate its 85th anniversary.

"We're looking forward to the hikes at each of our parks especially this year because of the anniversaries of our parks and National Trails Day," said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, in a statement. "Each hike has its own identity, and we invite everyone to participate."

Radnor Lake State Park, located within Nashville, will hold a kickoff night hike on Friday. Following events will include day hikes, history hikes, nature hikes and trail cleanup hikes. Some will host post-hike celebrations.

A full schedule be found at https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/national-trails-day-hikes/.