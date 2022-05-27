Stocks slip on Wall Street as messy May comes to a close

VOL. 46 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 27, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended lower after another wobbly day on Wall Street Tuesday, closing out a rocky month.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, having recouped about half of its loss from earlier. The index managed to eke out a tiny gain for May but only after several abrupt swings.

Last week the S&P 500 had its biggest weekly gain since late 2020, breaking a seven-week losing streak that nearly brought it into a bear market.

Trading has been turbulent in recent weeks amid worries about a possible recession, inflation and rising interest rates.

The Dow fell 0.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.