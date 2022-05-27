Wall Street breaks 7-week losing streak, longest since 2001

VOL. 46 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 27, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday and closed higher for the week, breaking a seven-week losing streak, the longest such stretch since 2001.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5%, increasing its gain for the week to 6.6%. That's the biggest weekly gain for the benchmark index since November 2020.

Technology stocks were a big factor pushing the market higher. That sent the Nasdaq composite up 3.3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%.

Retailers also made solid gains.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, slipped to 2.74%.

U.S. crude oil prices rose.