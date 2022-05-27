Gilbert, Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 10-1 in SEC Tournament

VOL. 46 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 27, 2022

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Drew Gilbert went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and scored twice, five Tennessee pitchers combined to give up just five hits and the top-seeded Volunteers beat No. 8 seed Vanderbilt 10-1 on Thursday night in the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee (50-7) plays the winner between No. 12 seed Kentucky or fourth-seeded LSU on Friday. The Commodores play the loser in an elimination game.

Seth Stephenson was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the first and scored when Gilbert hit a two-out double to left center to make it 1-0 and the Volunteers never trailed.

Stephenson led off the bottom of the third with a single and Jorel Ortega followed with a RBI double to spark a five-run inning and, after reaching base on a fielding error to begin the bottom of the fourth, Stephenson scored for the third time when Trey Lipscomb singled to make it 7-0.

Carter Young hit a solo shot in the top of the fifth for Vanderbilt (36-20).

Blade Tidwell started for Tennessee and allowed a run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Kirby Connell gave up two hits in 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief before Camden Sewell, Will Mabrey and Ben Joyce combined for three no-hit innings.

___

