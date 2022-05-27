Fisk gets $1.4 million to help Nashville high schoolers

VOL. 46 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 27, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Fisk University has won a five-year, $1.4 million grant to help low-income high school students in the Nashville area become the first in their families to attend college, the school announced this week.

The grant comes from the federal TRIO-Upward Bound Program through the U.S. Department of Education. As part of the grant, the historically Black university will provide support to 60 area high school students. That support will include intensive academic counseling, college entrance exam preparation, college financial aid planning and career planning.

Fisk was one of the original 17 schools to pilot the Upward Bound program in 1965 as part of President Lyndon Johnson's War on Poverty, according to the school. However, it hasn't operated an Upward Bound program for the last 25 years.

"This is truly great news for the entire Fisk University community," university President Vann R. Newkirk Sr. said.