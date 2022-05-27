Better results from retailers help send stock market higher

VOL. 46 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 27, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ending higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors cheered a strong set of quarterly results from Macy's and other retailers.

The S&P 500 rose 2% and is solidly in the green for the week following a choppy few days of trading. The gains have positioned the benchmark index for its first weekly gain after seven straight losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6% and the Nasdaq rose 2.7%. The better-than-expected reports from retailers helped allay investors' worries about the sector, which took big losses last week after Target and Walmart reported dismal results.

Bond yields rose.