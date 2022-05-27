Bradley adds health care attorney Setterlund

VOL. 46 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 27, 2022

Eric Setterlund has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP in the firm’s health care and cybersecurity and privacy practice groups.

Setterlund previously served as the privacy and data counsel and the interim chief privacy officer for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. During his time at BCBST, he provided strategic leadership on privacy, security and technology matters, as well as enterprise data sharing initiatives, digitization efforts and member outreach campaigns.

Setterlund is a graduate of the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law and the University of Tennessee. He is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association and holds his Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) from the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

Jahangir named VUMC business development VP

Alex Jahangir, M.D., MMHC, professor of orthopaedic surgery and medicine and executive medical director of the Trauma Patient Care Center, has been named a vice president for business development for Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Jahangir will be responsible for business development goals and objectives that are aligned with institutional strategy. Additionally, he will focus on strengthening and expanding the trauma program and its network across the region, as well as further optimizing VUMC’s ambulatory surgery centers.

He also will work with clinical chairs and members of the business development team, as well as will maintain his practice as an orthopaedic trauma surgeon and his other institutional leadership roles.

Jahangir is a Nashville native and graduated from Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School. He is a graduate of George Washington University and earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee. He also has a master of management in health care degree from the Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management.

He completed an orthopaedic surgery residency at the Campbell Clinic in Memphis and an orthopaedic trauma fellowship at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Monogram Health adds Abbott to executive team

Monogram Health, a provider of in-home nephrology, primary care and benefit management services for individuals with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease, has hired Karen Abbott as chief administrative officer and chief compliance officer.

Abbott brings more than three decades of experience to the roles, where she leads Monogram’s human resources, legal, compliance and risk teams.

A Nashville resident for more than 30 years, Abbott most recently served as chief legal officer, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary at American Addiction Centers. While at AAC, she advised the company on all aspects of human resources, risk management and regulatory matters, while also managing operations, compliance, risk, and all legal functions for the treatment facilities and corporate office.

Hands On Nashville names Strobel recipients

Middle Tennesseans were honored recently for their volunteerism during Hands On Nashville’s 36th annual Mary Catherine Strobel Volunteer Awards.

The Strobel Awards honor volunteers of all ages and backgrounds for their significant service to their communities, and celebrates the life of Mary Catherine Strobel, a Nashvillian who displayed an outstanding dedication to service. This marks the first in-person Strobel Awards ceremony in two years.

Community members submitted more than 140 nominations for the 2022 Strobel Volunteer Awards, each of whom displayed the spirit of volunteerism. The public was invited to vote for their favorite stories of service and a panel of judges selected the seven award recipients, who will receive a $1,000 gift card to give to the charity of their choice. The other 14 finalists will receive $250 to donate to charity.

Award recipients are as follows:

• Direct Service – Youth Volunteer: JohnThomas Atema

• Direct Service – Adult Volunteer: Kimberly Webb

• Direct Service – Older Adult Volunteer: Vera Coleman

• Group Volunteer Service Award: Congregation of Alameda Christian Church

• Capacity-Building Volunteer Award: Susanne Shepherd Post

• Social Justice Impact Award: Linda McFadyen-Ketchum

• Disaster Relief Volunteer Award: Hispanic Outreach Task Force

Hardaway Construction names new vice president

Hardaway Construction has added Jason Sain as a vice president.

Sain is a graduate of Auburn University with a degree in building science and 22 years of experience in construction leadership. Before joining Hardaway, Sain served as vice president for DeAngelis Diamond Construction, where he led project management operations for the $400 million construction company.

He was with the company for 16 years, during which he colaunched four new offices and helped increase revenue by more than $300M. Sain also created a continuing education program that provided monthly classes on project management related topics for all 5 offices.

Fallon Company hires managing director

The Fallon Company, a real estate development firm, has hired real estate, development and construction management professional Trael Webb as managing director, development in Nashville. He joins Ben Farrer, managing director, Nashville, to expand the firm’s market presence and local capabilities.

The Fallon Company is an award-winning, privately owned commercial real estate development firm that creates large-scale, urban mixed-use neighborhoods. Since its founding in 1993, the company has developed more than $6 billion in real estate representing more than 6 million square feet in property across the eastern U.S. Headquartered in Boston, The Fallon Company also has offices in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Webb brings extensive experience in delivering large-scale, complex mixed-use and hospitality projects in Nashville, Dallas and Washington, D.C. The University of Tennessee graduate previously served as director of public property administration for the Metropolitan Nashville, managing the city’s vast real estate portfolio and development projects. Before that, he led large ground-up development and expansion projects for Ryman Hospitality Projects, owners of the Gaylord Hotels and Convention Centers, including Soundwaves at Gaylord Opryland.

Webb will manage The Fallon Company’s project portfolio in Nashville and will be responsible for all pre-development activities, including entitlement, programming, design team selection and performance, project budget development, permitting, construction management and project delivery.

TDCI names director of business development

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance has promoted Michael Schulz to director of business development for TDCI’s Insurance Division.

Schulz has served as executive director for six regulatory programs within TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards since joining the Department in 2020. He will succeed Joshua Clark, who is returning to the private sector after joining TDCI in 2020.

As TDCI’s director of business development for the Insurance Division, Schulz will focus on expanding the use of captive insurance companies as a risk management solution for businesses in order to attract new captives to Tennessee.

Before joining TDCI, Schulz worked as the marketing director for LocalShares LLC, a brokerage firm that advised the Nashville Area ETF. While at LocalShares, Schulz managed the brokerage’s outreach, including supervising its marketing and advertising efforts and served as the firm’s liaison to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, among other tasks.

Schulz spent more than a decade working with former Sen. Lamar Alexander as assistant press secretary and legislative correspondent. He later moving back to Tennessee to assume operations of Alexander’s Nashville district office as field representative.

Tanksley to join Stones River Group

Sarah Tanksley, director of communications and media relations at the Tennessee Department of Health, will join the Stones River Group as principal effective June 1.

At the Tennessee Department of Health, she led the development of the department’s internal and external COVID-19 communications strategies, served as the primary point of contact for local and national media outlets and coordinated with the Governor’s Office and other state agencies to advance the department’s messaging and goals. Before that, she served for nearly a decade in senior communications positions for Tennessee’s Division of TennCare.

Tanksley is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and Tennessee State University.