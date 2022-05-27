VOL. 46 | NO. 21 | Friday, May 27, 2022

Farmers’ Market Night Market. The restaurants and shops stay open late on the fourth Friday of each month, adding artisans and live music. The events are free to attend and family friendly. Beer, cocktails and wine available for purchase. 6-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 27

Good Morning Gallatin

State Sen. Ferrell Haile, Rep. William Lamberth, Rep. Teri Lynn Weaver and Rep. Johnny Garrett discuss the recent legislative session. Breakfast from Bojangles and coffee provided by sponsors Sumner Prevention Coalition and Hampton Inn. 7:30-9 a.m. Open to current chamber members and future members. Free, but registration required. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 28

Water Lantern Festival

Each adult ticket includes a floating lantern kit, LED candle in a commemorative bag. 5:30-9:30 p.m. The Parthenon at Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave. Fee: $45.99-$55.99. Information

MAY 27-28

Musicians Corner

This free annual concert series takes place every Friday and Saturday in May and June. Live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and Musicians Corner Pub featuring beer, wine and cocktails for purchase. These events are free, family friendly and dog-friendly. Open to the public. Friday: 5-9 p.m., Saturday: noon-6 p.m. Information

MONDAY, MAY 30

Gumball 3000 Rally

The 22nd annual rally, which is motoring from Toronto to Miami, will be in Nashville to raise funds for the National Museum of African American Music. More than 100 vehicles will be on display on Lower Broadway. There will be an auction attended by Tony Hawk, and CeeLo Green will perform. 2 p.m. Information

Hendersonville Memorial Day Classic

16th annual Memorial Day Classic 10K, 5K & 1-mile family fun-run/walk. Drakes Creek Park, 120 E. Main Street, Hendersonville. Parking: Life Church, 120 Indian Lake Blvd. A virtual option is available. All participants are encouraged to register by May 26 at 5 p.m. and pick up your race bibs and race T-shirts at Sumner County YMCA Friday, May 27, 5-7 p.m. or Saturday, May 28, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Packet Pickup will be available beginning at 5:45 a.m. on race day. Race day registration is available online only. Information

Memorial Day Ceremony at the Sumner County Veterans Park

Presented by the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 240. Featured speaker will be Actress and Veterans Advocate Jennifer O’Neill. Honor those who have died while serving in the United States military. 11 a.m.-noon. 355 N. Belvedere Drive, Gallatin, behind Sumner County Administration Building. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 31

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. This virtual info session will discuss the benefits and value of the program. 10-10:30 a.m. Additional times: Thursday, June 2, 1-1:30 p.m.; Tuesday, June 7, 10-10:30 a.m.; Thursday, June 9, 9- 9:30 a.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1

Coffee and Connect

Sip some coffee & connect with fellow members of Gallatin Young Professionals. Rotating coffee shops in Gallatin, Coffee & Connect meets the first Wednesday of every month. 8-9 a.m. This month, Jennifer Flanigan from The Salvus Center joins us for “Cultivating Community Through Access To Affordable Healthcare,” Black Press #2, 106 Public Square, Gallatin. Fee: cost of you own coffee. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Connect with fellow members while gaining exposure for your business. This is a facilitated, small-group networking opportunity allowing each attendee to talk about their business. One representative per company each month. Williamson, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: free. Option 2: Afternoon session, 3:30-5 p.m. Information

Retail Committee

This monthly meeting is for retailers, Maury Alliance staff and city officials to get together and brainstorm ideas and best practices for the small business community of Maury County. All retailers are welcome to attend. Maury Alliance Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th St., Columbia. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

JUNE 1-30

Hike-a-Thon

TennGreen Land Conservancy’s second annual Hike-a-Thon is taking place during the month of June with various fundraising and awareness-building adventures supports land conservation and encourages people of all ages and abilities to explore the outdoor world. Registration if free, but requested. Information

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30. Information

Chamber Connect

A networking/leads exchange event to help Chamber members build business relationships in Maury County. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Register in advance if you plan to attend as attendance is limited. Free, but RSVPs are appreciated. Information

Robertson County Republican Party

First Saturday Patriot Potluck Gathering. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information