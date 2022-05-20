Tennessee doctor agrees to prescription limits in settlement

VOL. 46 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 20, 2022

MANCHESTER (AP) — A Tennessee physician has been barred from prescribing a number of controlled substances in settling a lawsuit that accused him of prescribing drugs with no legitimate medical purpose.

The settlement was reached last week between Manchester's David Florence, M.D., and the U.S. attorney's office for the Middle District of Tennessee, according to a news release.

By the terms of the settlement, Florence is permanently barred from prescribing Schedule II and III controlled substances with a few limited exceptions. He has agreed not to order or store any controlled substances. The Drug Enforcement Agency has the right to enter Florence's office without notice to check his compliance.

In addition, Florence may not to prescribe to himself, his family, fellow employees or significant others. If Florence fails to comply with the terms of the agreement, he could face civil penalties, criminal charges and the loss of his DEA registration.