TDEC awards grants for community recreation

VOL. 46 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 20, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has awarded $6.37 million to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The state is also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program.

The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas and greenways.

The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50% match.

The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation and trail head support facilities. Projects include:

• $500,000 to Smyrna for tennis and pickleball courts. The project in Smyrna calls for six tennis courts, six pickleball courts, an ADA accessible route from the existing parking lot, ADA compliant parking spaces, a gated fence, a walkway and signage.

• $430,000 to Mt. Juliet for a restroom building and playground. The Mt. Juliet project will include an approximately 19x28-foot restroom building, an approximately 25-by-46-foot playground, and ADA access connecting them to the parking lot.

• $500,000 for Montgomery County for the construction of two restroom facilities in Rotary Park.

• $160,000 to Indian Lake Peninsula in Hendersonville for construction of a 1,600-ft. trail at the Friends of Indian Lake Peninsula Trail Park.

• $500,000 to Hendersonville for improvements at multiple park locations.

• $500,000 to Dickson for park facilities. The city will use the grant to repave and restripe an existing parking lot of approximately 40 spaces and create ADA-compliant parking spaces; build two tennis courts; build two basketball courts; provide a new playground of approximately 55x75 feet with artificial turf safety surfacing; provide a restroom building; ADA access to the amenities; a 40x40-foot pavilion; and provide ADA accessible sidewalks between all the features.

Bradley receives Pro Bono Leadership Award

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has been presented with the 2022 Pro Bono Leadership Award from the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands (LAS).

In 2021, attorneys and staff in the Nashville office volunteered 4,245 hours in pro bono service.

Firm-wide, Bradley contributed more than $526,000 to over 100 charitable organizations. The firm also launched its Black-Owned Small Business and Nonprofit Clinic in Nashville focused on providing accessible and affordable business-oriented services to Black-owned businesses and nonprofits.

Bradley’s Pro Bono program helps address the unmet legal needs of indigent individuals and charitable organizations. Attorneys from across the firm’s offices devote a significant amount of time each year to pro bono work, representing individuals in matters ranging from death penalty and human rights cases to intellectual property work for low-income inventors, artists and entertainers.

Stites & Harbison listed as a Top 10 patent firm

The Patent Lawyer Magazine has named Stites & Harbison, PLLC to the 2022 Top 10 Patent Firms and IP Practices in North America – South list.

The editorial and research staff at The Patent Lawyer Magazine reviews law firms by country and jurisdiction based on a variety of criteria for the Top 10 lists. Examples of research criteria include recent legal achievements, recognition by third party rankings and honor directories, client testimonials, regular articles or presentations on timely topics and active participation in intellectual property organizations.

The Patent Lawyer Magazine is one of the core platforms of CTC Legal Media founded in 2012. The magazine is a key media partner for many IP associations and conference providers, such as International Trademark Association, Intellectual Property Owners Association, European Communities Trade Mark Association, MARQUES, Association Internationale pour la Protection de la Propriété Intellectuelle, American Intellectual Property Law Association and Asociación Interamericana de la Propiedad Intelectual.

Democrats set 3 gubernatorial debates

The Tennessee Democratic Party, in collaboration with the Tennessee Young Democrats, will host three debates featuring the three Democratic candidates in the gubernatorial primary: Dr. Jason Martin, Dr. Carnita Atwater and Memphis Councilman JB Smiley Jr.

The debates will take place May 26 in Knoxville, June 21 in Nashville and July 12 in Memphis.

The purpose of the debates is to help voters learn about all three candidates and prepare for the primary election Aug. 4.

Area hospitals earn state’s BEST awards

The Tennessee Department of Health, in partnership with the Tennessee Hospital Association, recently awarded hospitals across the state with the BEST Award. BEST stands for Breastfeeding, Early elective delivery reduction and Safe sleep for Tennessee babies.

Data shows that establishing and promoting best practices can reduce infant mortality. Breastfeeding can protect babies and mothers against short- and long-term illnesses and diseases.

The 11 hospitals that received the BEST Award for 2021 are:

• Cumberland Medical Center

• Indian Path Community Hospital

• Livingston Regional Hospital

• Maury Regional Medical Center

• Methodist Hospital – Germantown

• Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital

• Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital – Murfreesboro

• TriStar Centennial Medical Center

• TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center

• TriStar Summit Medical Center – Hermitage

• Vanderbilt University Medical Center