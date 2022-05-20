VOL. 46 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 20, 2022

Policy Talks. Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials concerning issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Free. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30. Information

THROUGH MAY 21

Franklin Rodeo

The 71st edition of the Franklin rodeo is scheduled May 19-21 at the Williamson Co. Ag Expo Park, 4315 Long Lane, Franklin. Performance 7 p.m. nightly, but lots of other events, including the Fan Zone. Fee: Adults: $25, Children: $12 (12 and younger). Information

MAY 20-21

Musicians Corner

This annual free concert series every Friday and Saturday in May and June. Live music, food vendors, local artisans, a kid’s area and Musicians Corner Pub, featuring beer, wine and cocktails for purchase. These events are free, family friendly and dog-friendly. Open to the public. Friday: 5-9 p.m., Saturday: noon-6 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Les Dames d’Escoffier

Practice Radical Hospitality: How To Truly Welcome Everyone, Yay Yay’s, 1821 Jefferson Street. Noon-2 p.m. Fee: $50. Event includes brunch, cocktail, presentation, mini-workshop and take-away material. Information

MONDAY, MAY 23

Sumner Regional Medical Center Nurse Hiring Event

On-site interviews with recruiters and nursing directors. Conditional offers may be extended to qualified candidates. Bring your CV and proof of TN nursing license. Walk-ins welcome or pre-register online. Panera Bread, 1037 Glenbrook Way, Hendersonville. 4-6 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 24

Network Power Lunch

Join us as we visit various eateries in Gallatin, sharing the local love to our restaurants while creating a network of professionals living and working in Gallatin! Guests are welcome to attend, but we ask that they consider becoming a regular member by joining the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce! Lunch is not sponsored, so please be prepared to purchase your meal. McAlister’s Deli, 1155 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 11:30-1 p.m. Fee: Cost of your meal. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals Happy Hour

Join the Gallatin Young Professionals for their monthly Happy Hour. Taking place the fourth Tuesday of every month, this is an opportunity for local young professionals to connect with their peers, visit local eateries and build community. Double Dogs, 1620 Nashville Pike. Fee: Pay-for-you-own. 5-6:30 p.m. Information

Leadership Maury Graduation

This event is open to all Leadership Maury Alumni. RSVP required. The Lumberyard, 1104 S. Garden Street. 5-7 p.m. Information: http://mauryalliance.chambermaster.com/events/details/leadership-maury-graduation-563492?calendarMonth=2022-05-01

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

Free Business Consulting @ Cowork Inc.

Feeling overwhelmed by your small business? Take advantage of free small business consulting from John Meese and Danny Coleman of Cowork Inc., thanks in part to TN Placemakers and the Maury Alliance. Get free advice and resources on marketing, operations, finance and more. 610 N. Garden St., Basement Level, Columbia. 10 a.m.-noon. Information: https://columbia.cowork.space/events

THURSDAY, MAY 26

Start-up Small Business Boot Camp

Topics covered: Step-by-step basics to starting, including your business plan, marketing, management and financial. TSBDC at Volunteer State Community College, 300 Building, Nashville Pike, Gallatin. Fee: $25, payment to be made in-person at the workshop, check or cash preferred. 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. Information

Substance Use Disorders in the Workplace

Fred Bissinger & Dr. Stephen Loyd will discuss the importance of dealing with substance use disorders in the workplace through a relaxed, open-forum discussion that will give the audience valuable knowledge to apply in their respective work settings. Human Resource professionals, managers and executives will be able to learn from experts in the field about basic understanding of addiction, indicators of substance use, tactics to be prepared and legal concerns. Maury Alliance Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. Fee: Free. 9:30-10:30 a.m. RSVP. Information

Band concert

The concert will include one set performed by the Kearney High School Concert Band followed by the Williamson County Community Band. Summit High School will host the event. 2830 Twin Lakes Drive, Spring Hill. Fee: free and open to the public. 7 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 27

The Farmers Market – Night Market

The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, framers and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails and wine available for purchase. 6-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers’ Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Information

MONDAY, MAY 30

Gumball 3000 Rally

The 22nd annual rally, which is motoring from Toronto to Miami, will be in Nashville to raise funds for the National Museum of African American Music. More than 100 vehicles will be on display on Lower Broadway. There will be an auction attended by Tony Hawk, and CeeLo Green will perform. 2 p.m. Information