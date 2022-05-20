Top Davidson County commercial sales for April 2022

|300 Union
|Nashville
|37201
|4/8
|SMIV 315 Deadrick Street LLC
|Nashville CBD LP
|$175,450,000
|600 Whispering Hills, 526 Northcrest
|Nashville
|37211
|4/12
|Audubon Nash LP
|Breit Steadfast Mf Audubon TN LLC
|$50,600,000
|2310 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|4/12
|Trea 12 South Apts LLC
|TG Twelve South Tic LLC; Tribridge Co-Invest 47 LLC
|$43,600,000
|915 3rd
|Nashville
|37201
|4/19
|A&M Nashville Owner I LLC
|Germantown Ballpark LLC
|$38,250,000
|305 Millwood
|Nashville
|37217
|4/6
|Residence At Blue Note LLC
|Eastside Commons Apts LLC
|$36,180,000
|112 Long Hollow
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|4/5
|Nashville Metropolitan LLC
|WG Holdings TN LLC
|$30,000,000
|526 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|4/19
|EWA Madison 526 Owner LLC
|526 Myatt LP
|$29,583,700
|1617 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|4/6
|Residence At Music City Flats LLC
|Ashler Oaks LLC
|$26,825,000
|120 Airpark Center
|Nashville
|37217
|4/8
|EWA Nashville 110 Owner LLC
|Airpark Property LLC
|$21,819,596
|186 1st
|Nashville
|37213
|4/6
|SW Nashville Eb Owner LLC
|Park Center Inc
|$21,500,000
|1212, 1214, 1218 McGavock
|Nashville
|37203
|4/14
|McGavock Apts Venture LLC
|Good Health Mgmt Parthip
|$18,500,000
|636 Grassmere
|Nashville
|37211
|4/4
|Nashville Urban Part 2005 LLC
|636 Grassmere Park Drive Assoc LP
|$15,000,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|4/21
|7H LLC; Cane Ridge Inv LLC; Wgtracts LLC
|I-24 LP
|$11,192,503
|917 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|4/5
|Kipp Nashville
|CV LHF LLC
|$10,475,000
|556 Metroplex
|Nashville
|37211
|4/27
|Exeter 556 Metroplex LP
|556 Metroplex Drive LLC
|$9,000,000
|4060 Cane Ridge
|Antioch
|37013
|4/26
|Tanger Nashville LLC
|Century Farms LLC
|$8,750,000
|206, 208 Due West
|Madison
|37115
|4/7
|Nashville 208 Propco LLC
|Nhi-Reit Of Axel LLC
|$8,314,800
|4291 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/13
|Beazer Homes LLC
|Lux Dev Group LLC; Wise Group Inc
|$6,750,000
|2801 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|4/5
|2801 Murfreesboro LLC
|Synovus Trust Co Na Trustee
|$6,500,000
|4716 Trenton
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/5
|H/P Ii Limited LLC
|WRE Acq 2 LLC
|$6,200,000
|2306 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|4/18
|Brick Church Property LLC; Stones River 2306 Brick Church LLC
|Mss Hotels LLC
|$5,935,000
|2206, 2208, 2212, 2218, 2220 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|4/20
|Cottage Part LLC
|Tabernacle Baptist Church
|$5,500,000
|901 Acklen
|Nashville
|37203
|4/20
|Brentwood Baptist Church
|Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church
|$5,000,000
|636 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|4/28
|Albion 636 Division LLC
|Tonaquint Inc
|$5,000,000
|4801 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|4/25
|Horsepower JV
|4801 Centennial LLC
|$4,200,000
|20, 24 Lafayette
|Nashville
|37210
|4/18
|Magpar LLC
|Hassan Husani; Hassan Husni Mansour
|$4,100,000
|224, 236, 242, 252, 300, 310 Ben Allen
|Nashville
|37207
|4/13
|Main Street Land Trust
|East End Part LLC
|$4,000,000
|700 Dupont
|Madison
|37115
|4/29
|At Dupont Propco LLC
|Madison Senior Living LLC
|$3,675,000
|631 8th
|Nashville
|37203
|4/20
|Mtp-631 8th Ave S Propco LLC
|Nashville Urban Venture LLC
|$3,500,000
|0 Springfield
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|4/7
|Nashville 112 Inv LLC
|Coombs Harvey Walter
|$3,350,000
|4510 Delaware
|Nashville
|37209
|4/11
|Cougar Nashville Real Property LLC
|Horsepower JV
|$3,350,000
|0 DICKERSON
|Nashville
|37207
|4/4
|Quinn Ashley S
|Krushna LLC
|$3,200,000
|5306 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|4/8
|Hickory Hollow Market LLC
|Abdelmalak Sherin; Megaly Emad
|$2,850,000
|1809, 1817 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|4/21
|Horsepower JV
|JJA Prop TN LLC
|$2,800,000
|6415, 6419, 6435 Holt
|Nashville
|37211
|4/13
|Nazemi Mohammad
|Clayton Prop Group Inc
|$2,750,000
|207 Shady Grove
|Nashville
|37214
|4/1
|Tennis Center Part LLC
|207 Shady Grove Part GP
|$2,745,000
|5507, 5509, 5511 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|4/21
|Nash Maru LLC
|51St Deli LLC
|$2,465,000
|415 Humphreys
|Nashville
|37203
|4/7
|Humphreys Street Ventures GP
|Defermygain.Com LLC Trustee
|$2,260,000
|924 Twin Elms
|Nashville
|37210
|4/4
|Nash Inv LLC
|Island Bound Inv LLC
|$2,195,000
|513 Ligon
|Nashville
|37204
|4/22
|Ab Family LP
|Saucier Donald J; Saucier James R; Saucier Stephen R
|$2,156,500
|2804 Columbine, 503 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|4/29
|East Iris - Columbine LLC
|Kennedy Deborah H; Kennedy James D
|$2,000,000
|3 Cauley
|Nashville
|37210
|4/18
|Woods Family Trust
|McCloud Jerry L; McCloud Terri Lynn
|$2,000,000
|7745 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|4/8
|Amthomas Family LLC
|Nelson Oscar Tivis Jr; Nelson Patricia
|$1,950,000
|107 Bonnabrook
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/14
|Fall Creek Part 7 LLC
|Bkgf Prop Trust
|$1,920,000
|0 Battle
|Nolensville
|37135
|4/6
|Purity LLC
|Tilley Melissa Bonds Executrix
|$1,864,250
|0 Gun Club
|Nashville
|37205
|4/25
|9Th Avenue Trust Agreement
|Donald Scott White Trust Agreement; Jennifer Ward Barnes Trust Agreement; Sharon Leigh Owen Trust Agreement
|$1,800,000
|9394 Harpeth
|Nashville
|37221
|4/29
|Old Harding Trust
|Pinkerton Howard B; Pinkerton Linda Faye
|$1,622,800
|6417 Burkitt
|Antioch
|37013
|4/11
|Battle Farms LLC
|Bonds Claude Herman Estate; Bonds Linda P; Rigsbee Cathy D; Rigsbee Cathy D Executrix
|$1,610,200
|104, 106 26th, 2601, 2609, 2615, 2617 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|4/14
|Runion Jon
|Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC
|$1,600,000
|3236 Clarksville
|Nashville
|37218
|4/7
|Seg Inv LP
|Ecmc Prop LLC
|$1,550,000
|1610 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|4/1
|Lokahi Capital LLC
|Ross Williams Prop LLC
|$1,540,000
|0 Bell
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/13
|Platinum Invest LLC
|Lichenberg Corp Of Delaware
|$1,500,000
|408 American
|Nashville
|37209
|4/1
|JJP LLC
|Two Dogs Dev LLC
|$1,500,000
|1495 County Hospital
|Nashville
|37218
|4/7
|Eryan Fahim S; Hezkyal Osama Y
|Plaza West Inc
|$1,450,000
|1303, 1305, 1307 Baptist World Center
|Nashville
|37207
|4/18
|Bacano Nashville LLC
|Cherry Anthony
|$1,363,888
|1317 Antioch
|Nashville
|37211
|4/13
|Tin Angel Part LLC
|Envirotest Corp
|$1,350,000
|6553 Lickton
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|4/20
|Hernandez Robert; Hernandez Rose
|Hernandez Rei LLC
|$1,349,000
|5502 New York
|Nashville
|37209
|4/8
|Tsi LLC
|Cerminara Prop LLC
|$1,250,000
|1620, 1634 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|4/6
|Warren Company LLC
|Green Michael D; Green Rose Mary
|$1,250,000
|1327 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|4/25
|MPTR TN Comm Property Trust; Old Republic Exchange Co
|Chaffin Neil; Chaffin Sandra
|$1,200,000
|646 Iris
|Nashville
|37204
|4/28
|Bussell Steve
|Acdc Comm Holdings LLC
|$1,125,000
|0 Couchville
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/4
|Dodson Michele L
|Couchville Land Part LLC
|$1,075,000
|303 Carney
|Nashville
|37210
|4/19
|Biota Prop LLC
|Propco-303 Carney Street LLC
|$1,000,000
|325 54th
|Nashville
|37209
|4/29
|325 54Th Avenue LLC
|Dolan Bonnie H; Dolan Robin E
|$1,000,000
|1529 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|4/14
|Mesh Dev LLC
|Clem Prop LLC
|$1,000,000
|224 Marcia
|Nashville
|37209
|4/6
|Turner Scout Johnson
|Teeters Darwin
|$995,000
|1400 Robinson
|Old Hickory
|37138
|4/29
|Richmond Clifford O
|Regions Bank
|$950,000
|3100 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|4/14
|Dickerson Prop LLC
|C&H Prop
|$950,000
|1051, 1053, 1055 2nd
|Nashville
|37210
|4/1
|1055 Second Ave Part LLC
|Kovach Steve Iv
|$915,000
|3556 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|4/29
|Antioch Inv Group LLC
|Mt View Marketplace LLC
|$850,000
|6749 Holt
|Nashville
|37211
|4/20
|Carolyn P Wood Revocable Trust
|Sanders Regina C
|$805,000
|1506 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|4/29
|Reyes Const Inc
|Afshari Mahmoud Estate; Saeedpout Khosrow
|$800,000
|4401 Alabama
|Nashville
|37209
|4/19
|Terry Patrick; Terry Robert
|Degraffenreid Paul D
|$800,000
|3501 Park
|Nashville
|37209
|4/27
|3501 Park Ave LLC
|Ari Holdings LLC
|$799,000
|550 Rosedale
|Nashville
|37211
|4/11
|Bam Ventures LLC
|Davis Brent W
|$799,000
|316 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|4/11
|Kendrick John Brian; Kendrick Taryn; Marvel Family Part
|McDougal Kristi; McDougal Tommy
|$799,000
|700 Bresslyn
|Nashville
|37205
|4/19
|KE Holdings LLC
|Brookmeade Congregational Church of the United Church Of Christ
|$780,000
|1202 Baptist World Center
|Nashville
|37207
|4/13
|Schumacher Keith
|Rogers Anthony K; Rogers Kimberly M
|$620,000
|208 17th
|Nashville
|37203
|4/12
|Badass Prop LLC
|Smith Andrew M; Smith David H; Smith Thomas O H III
|$610,000
|2237 Tinnin
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|4/1
|Hughes Leanord
|Tinnon Jamie Lee
|$605,000
|0 Buffalo
|Nashville
|37221
|4/20
|Boyd Joshua K; Boyd Nicole R
|Fulgenzi Colin; Fulgenzi Danielle
|$600,000
|1201 5th
|Nashville
|37208
|4/26
|Newberry Caley King
|Germantown Part LLC
|$565,000
|201 Ewing
|Nashville
|37207
|4/6
|Kovonda Sean
|Poora Prop GP
|$550,000
|1510 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|4/27
|Olsen Katherine; Olsen Robert D; Olsen Hutson Furr Dempsey
|Point Dev at Nolin LLC
|$510,000
|4761 Andrew Jackson
|Hermitage
|37076
|4/6
|Unland Dental LLC
|Peymat LLC
|$500,000
|2521 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|4/18
|Johnson Kerwin Darnell
|Hassan Jehad
|$500,000
|1129, 1131 Apple Valley
|Madison
|37115
|4/8
|Hart Jason; Hart Lawrence
|Shaeffer Sadiann
|$455,000
|4012 Indiana
|Nashville
|37209
|4/1
|Roberts Carolyn
|Hudson Robert
|$435,000
|303 Criddle
|Nashville
|37219
|4/19
|Oneal Rachel
|Arbogast Kaz; Malone Christy L; Malone Peter H
|$410,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Whites Cr
|37189
|4/26
|Phase 2 Dev LLC
|Gordon Alan B; Gordon Aldis B
|$400,000
|4026 Hamilton Church
|Antioch
|37013
|4/20
|Tng Prop LLC
|Elam Carl D Sr Estate; Elam Samuel Richard; Kelley Joseph Brandon; Kelley Justin Bradley; Maye Carla Elizabeth Elam
|$380,000
|4560 Whites Cr
|Whites Cr
|37189
|4/19
|Sfr Inv V Borrower 1 LLC
|Rochelle Center
|$357,000
|2210 24th
|Nashville
|37208
|4/29
|Hatcher Loren
|Kaul John
|$330,000
|1407 Timber Valley
|Nashville
|37214
|4/13
|Micheletti Anthony
|Live Well Inv LLC
|$307,000
|435 Atlas
|Nashville
|37211
|4/13
|Jsfg Inc
|Bartlett Charles E; Bartlett Margaret T
|$300,000
|1808 State
|Nashville
|37203
|4/14
|Zhao Mingzhe; Zhao Violetta Vladimirovna
|Better Real Estate LLC
|$289,900
|1808 State
|Nashville
|37203
|4/18
|Rogers Emily
|Caldwell Jan Roberts; Mitchell Brian
|$289,400
|100 Elmore
|Madison
|37115
|4/22
|Memari Mohammad; Ebrahimi Fatemeh
|Cornerstone Church Of Nashville Inc
|$284,000
|720 McPherson
|Nashville
|37221
|4/22
|Ogden Connor
|Elberta Express Inc
|$266,000
|1766 Union Hill
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|4/29
|Fulford Yve Assad; Longhurst Elena; Longhurst Robert R V; Fulford William
|Presely William D
|$257,000
|3225 Luann
|Antioch
|37013
|4/29
|Boutrous Kerouls
|Opendoor Property Trust I
|$255,000
|3227 Luann
|Antioch
|37013
|4/11
|Maskew Monvel Tandy Jr
|Opendoor Ptoperty C LLC
|$255,000
|0 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|4/13
|A&M Part
|Dusmukhamedov Bekhzodkhon
|$255,000
|0 Crocker Springs
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|4/4
|Crocker Heights LLC
|Tyra Betty Jo
|$253,100
|106 Porter
|Nashville
|37206
|4/1
|Dixon Troy
|Roberts Mary Carolyn
|$250,000
|214 Nelson
|Madison
|37115
|4/19
|Barreiro Nicholas George
|Horton Alden III
|$235,000
|1512 Meadow Bend
|Madison
|37115
|4/8
|Mercer Denise Elizabeth; Mercer-Swayze Erin
|Westchester Part GP
|$230,000
|1708 Knowles
|Nashville
|37208
|4/20
|Sims Angel
|Parker Dewayne Lamont
|$200,000
|1106 Cabana
|Nashville
|37214
|4/11
|Mobley Willie C Jr
|Smith Gilbert L
|$195,000
|1605 11th
|Nashville
|37208
|4/22
|Millionaires Institution LLC
|Dakota Capital Prop LLC
|$175,000
|111 Westfield
|Nashville
|37221
|4/21
|Rosado Krystal
|Reed W Casey; Reed Walker Casey
|$170,000
|515 Basswood
|Nashville
|37209
|4/12
|Davis Goldie
|Davis Wilda
|$100,000