The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 20 | Friday, May 20, 2022

Top Davidson County commercial sales for April 2022

Top commercial real estate sales, April 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
300 Union Nashville 37201 4/8 SMIV 315 Deadrick Street LLC Nashville CBD LP $175,450,000
600 Whispering Hills, 526 Northcrest Nashville 37211 4/12 Audubon Nash LP Breit Steadfast Mf Audubon TN LLC $50,600,000
2310 12th Nashville 37204 4/12 Trea 12 South Apts LLC TG Twelve South Tic LLC; Tribridge Co-Invest 47 LLC $43,600,000
915 3rd Nashville 37201 4/19 A&M Nashville Owner I LLC Germantown Ballpark LLC $38,250,000
305 Millwood Nashville 37217 4/6 Residence At Blue Note LLC Eastside Commons Apts LLC $36,180,000
112 Long Hollow Goodlttsvll 37072 4/5 Nashville Metropolitan LLC WG Holdings TN LLC $30,000,000
526 Myatt Madison 37115 4/19 EWA Madison 526 Owner LLC 526 Myatt LP $29,583,700
1617 Lebanon Nashville 37210 4/6 Residence At Music City Flats LLC Ashler Oaks LLC $26,825,000
120 Airpark Center Nashville 37217 4/8 EWA Nashville 110 Owner LLC Airpark Property LLC $21,819,596
186 1st Nashville 37213 4/6 SW Nashville Eb Owner LLC Park Center Inc $21,500,000
1212, 1214, 1218 McGavock Nashville 37203 4/14 McGavock Apts Venture LLC Good Health Mgmt Parthip $18,500,000
636 Grassmere Nashville 37211 4/4 Nashville Urban Part 2005 LLC 636 Grassmere Park Drive Assoc LP $15,000,000
0 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 4/21 7H LLC; Cane Ridge Inv LLC; Wgtracts LLC I-24 LP $11,192,503
917 Bell Antioch 37013 4/5 Kipp Nashville CV LHF LLC $10,475,000
556 Metroplex Nashville 37211 4/27 Exeter 556 Metroplex LP 556 Metroplex Drive LLC $9,000,000
4060 Cane Ridge Antioch 37013 4/26 Tanger Nashville LLC Century Farms LLC $8,750,000
206, 208 Due West Madison 37115 4/7 Nashville 208 Propco LLC Nhi-Reit Of Axel LLC $8,314,800
4291 Central Hermitage 37076 4/13 Beazer Homes LLC Lux Dev Group LLC; Wise Group Inc $6,750,000
2801 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 4/5 2801 Murfreesboro LLC Synovus Trust Co Na Trustee $6,500,000
4716 Trenton Hermitage 37076 4/5 H/P Ii Limited LLC WRE Acq 2 LLC $6,200,000
2306 Brick Church Nashville 37207 4/18 Brick Church Property LLC; Stones River 2306 Brick Church LLC Mss Hotels LLC $5,935,000
2206, 2208, 2212, 2218, 2220 12th Nashville 37204 4/20 Cottage Part LLC Tabernacle Baptist Church $5,500,000
901 Acklen Nashville 37203 4/20 Brentwood Baptist Church Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church $5,000,000
636 Division Nashville 37203 4/28 Albion 636 Division LLC Tonaquint Inc $5,000,000
4801 Centennial Nashville 37209 4/25 Horsepower JV 4801 Centennial LLC $4,200,000
20, 24 Lafayette Nashville 37210 4/18 Magpar LLC Hassan Husani; Hassan Husni Mansour $4,100,000
224, 236, 242, 252, 300, 310 Ben Allen Nashville 37207 4/13 Main Street Land Trust East End Part LLC $4,000,000
700 Dupont Madison 37115 4/29 At Dupont Propco LLC Madison Senior Living LLC $3,675,000
631 8th Nashville 37203 4/20 Mtp-631 8th Ave S Propco LLC Nashville Urban Venture LLC $3,500,000
0 Springfield Goodlttsvll 37072 4/7 Nashville 112 Inv LLC Coombs Harvey Walter $3,350,000
4510 Delaware Nashville 37209 4/11 Cougar Nashville Real Property LLC Horsepower JV $3,350,000
0 DICKERSON Nashville 37207 4/4 Quinn Ashley S Krushna LLC $3,200,000
5306 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 4/8 Hickory Hollow Market LLC Abdelmalak Sherin; Megaly Emad $2,850,000
1809, 1817 Lebanon Nashville 37210 4/21 Horsepower JV JJA Prop TN LLC $2,800,000
6415, 6419, 6435 Holt Nashville 37211 4/13 Nazemi Mohammad Clayton Prop Group Inc $2,750,000
207 Shady Grove Nashville 37214 4/1 Tennis Center Part LLC 207 Shady Grove Part GP $2,745,000
5507, 5509, 5511 Centennial Nashville 37209 4/21 Nash Maru LLC 51St Deli LLC $2,465,000
415 Humphreys Nashville 37203 4/7 Humphreys Street Ventures GP Defermygain.Com LLC Trustee $2,260,000
924 Twin Elms Nashville 37210 4/4 Nash Inv LLC Island Bound Inv LLC $2,195,000
513 Ligon Nashville 37204 4/22 Ab Family LP Saucier Donald J; Saucier James R; Saucier Stephen R $2,156,500
2804 Columbine, 503 Iris Nashville 37204 4/29 East Iris - Columbine LLC Kennedy Deborah H; Kennedy James D $2,000,000
3 Cauley Nashville 37210 4/18 Woods Family Trust McCloud Jerry L; McCloud Terri Lynn $2,000,000
7745 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 4/8 Amthomas Family LLC Nelson Oscar Tivis Jr; Nelson Patricia $1,950,000
107 Bonnabrook Hermitage 37076 4/14 Fall Creek Part 7 LLC Bkgf Prop Trust $1,920,000
0 Battle Nolensville 37135 4/6 Purity LLC Tilley Melissa Bonds Executrix $1,864,250
0 Gun Club Nashville 37205 4/25 9Th Avenue Trust Agreement Donald Scott White Trust Agreement; Jennifer Ward Barnes Trust Agreement; Sharon Leigh Owen Trust Agreement $1,800,000
9394 Harpeth Nashville 37221 4/29 Old Harding Trust Pinkerton Howard B; Pinkerton Linda Faye $1,622,800
6417 Burkitt Antioch 37013 4/11 Battle Farms LLC Bonds Claude Herman Estate; Bonds Linda P; Rigsbee Cathy D; Rigsbee Cathy D Executrix $1,610,200
104, 106 26th, 2601, 2609, 2615, 2617 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 4/14 Runion Jon Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC $1,600,000
3236 Clarksville Nashville 37218 4/7 Seg Inv LP Ecmc Prop LLC $1,550,000
1610 17th Nashville 37212 4/1 Lokahi Capital LLC Ross Williams Prop LLC $1,540,000
0 Bell Hermitage 37076 4/13 Platinum Invest LLC Lichenberg Corp Of Delaware $1,500,000
408 American Nashville 37209 4/1 JJP LLC Two Dogs Dev LLC $1,500,000
1495 County Hospital Nashville 37218 4/7 Eryan Fahim S; Hezkyal Osama Y Plaza West Inc $1,450,000
1303, 1305, 1307 Baptist World Center Nashville 37207 4/18 Bacano Nashville LLC Cherry Anthony $1,363,888
1317 Antioch Nashville 37211 4/13 Tin Angel Part LLC Envirotest Corp $1,350,000
6553 Lickton Goodlttsvll 37072 4/20 Hernandez Robert; Hernandez Rose Hernandez Rei LLC $1,349,000
5502 New York Nashville 37209 4/8 Tsi LLC Cerminara Prop LLC $1,250,000
1620, 1634 Lebanon Nashville 37210 4/6 Warren Company LLC Green Michael D; Green Rose Mary $1,250,000
1327 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 4/25 MPTR TN Comm Property Trust; Old Republic Exchange Co Chaffin Neil; Chaffin Sandra $1,200,000
646 Iris Nashville 37204 4/28 Bussell Steve Acdc Comm Holdings LLC $1,125,000
0 Couchville Hermitage 37076 4/4 Dodson Michele L Couchville Land Part LLC $1,075,000
303 Carney Nashville 37210 4/19 Biota Prop LLC Propco-303 Carney Street LLC $1,000,000
325 54th Nashville 37209 4/29 325 54Th Avenue LLC Dolan Bonnie H; Dolan Robin E $1,000,000
1529 4th Nashville 37210 4/14 Mesh Dev LLC Clem Prop LLC $1,000,000
224 Marcia Nashville 37209 4/6 Turner Scout Johnson Teeters Darwin $995,000
1400 Robinson Old Hickory 37138 4/29 Richmond Clifford O Regions Bank $950,000
3100 Dickerson Nashville 37207 4/14 Dickerson Prop LLC C&H Prop $950,000
1051, 1053, 1055 2nd Nashville 37210 4/1 1055 Second Ave Part LLC Kovach Steve Iv $915,000
3556 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 4/29 Antioch Inv Group LLC Mt View Marketplace LLC $850,000
6749 Holt Nashville 37211 4/20 Carolyn P Wood Revocable Trust Sanders Regina C $805,000
1506 Dickerson Nashville 37207 4/29 Reyes Const Inc Afshari Mahmoud Estate; Saeedpout Khosrow $800,000
4401 Alabama Nashville 37209 4/19 Terry Patrick; Terry Robert Degraffenreid Paul D $800,000
3501 Park Nashville 37209 4/27 3501 Park Ave LLC Ari Holdings LLC $799,000
550 Rosedale Nashville 37211 4/11 Bam Ventures LLC Davis Brent W $799,000
316 White Bridge Nashville 37209 4/11 Kendrick John Brian; Kendrick Taryn; Marvel Family Part McDougal Kristi; McDougal Tommy $799,000
700 Bresslyn Nashville 37205 4/19 KE Holdings LLC Brookmeade Congregational Church of the United Church Of Christ $780,000
1202 Baptist World Center Nashville 37207 4/13 Schumacher Keith Rogers Anthony K; Rogers Kimberly M $620,000
208 17th Nashville 37203 4/12 Badass Prop LLC Smith Andrew M; Smith David H; Smith Thomas O H III $610,000
2237 Tinnin Goodlttsvll 37072 4/1 Hughes Leanord Tinnon Jamie Lee $605,000
0 Buffalo Nashville 37221 4/20 Boyd Joshua K; Boyd Nicole R Fulgenzi Colin; Fulgenzi Danielle $600,000
1201 5th Nashville 37208 4/26 Newberry Caley King Germantown Part LLC $565,000
201 Ewing Nashville 37207 4/6 Kovonda Sean Poora Prop GP $550,000
1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 4/27 Olsen Katherine; Olsen Robert D; Olsen Hutson Furr Dempsey Point Dev at Nolin LLC $510,000
4761 Andrew Jackson Hermitage 37076 4/6 Unland Dental LLC Peymat LLC $500,000
2521 Gallatin Nashville 37206 4/18 Johnson Kerwin Darnell Hassan Jehad $500,000
1129, 1131 Apple Valley Madison 37115 4/8 Hart Jason; Hart Lawrence Shaeffer Sadiann $455,000
4012 Indiana Nashville 37209 4/1 Roberts Carolyn Hudson Robert $435,000
303 Criddle Nashville 37219 4/19 Oneal Rachel Arbogast Kaz; Malone Christy L; Malone Peter H $410,000
0 Old Hickory Whites Cr 37189 4/26 Phase 2 Dev LLC Gordon Alan B; Gordon Aldis B $400,000
4026 Hamilton Church Antioch 37013 4/20 Tng Prop LLC Elam Carl D Sr Estate; Elam Samuel Richard; Kelley Joseph Brandon; Kelley Justin Bradley; Maye Carla Elizabeth Elam $380,000
4560 Whites Cr Whites Cr 37189 4/19 Sfr Inv V Borrower 1 LLC Rochelle Center $357,000
2210 24th Nashville 37208 4/29 Hatcher Loren Kaul John $330,000
1407 Timber Valley Nashville 37214 4/13 Micheletti Anthony Live Well Inv LLC $307,000
435 Atlas Nashville 37211 4/13 Jsfg Inc Bartlett Charles E; Bartlett Margaret T $300,000
1808 State Nashville 37203 4/14 Zhao Mingzhe; Zhao Violetta Vladimirovna Better Real Estate LLC $289,900
1808 State Nashville 37203 4/18 Rogers Emily Caldwell Jan Roberts; Mitchell Brian $289,400
100 Elmore Madison 37115 4/22 Memari Mohammad; Ebrahimi Fatemeh Cornerstone Church Of Nashville Inc $284,000
720 McPherson Nashville 37221 4/22 Ogden Connor Elberta Express Inc $266,000
1766 Union Hill Goodlttsvll 37072 4/29 Fulford Yve Assad; Longhurst Elena; Longhurst Robert R V; Fulford William Presely William D $257,000
3225 Luann Antioch 37013 4/29 Boutrous Kerouls Opendoor Property Trust I $255,000
3227 Luann Antioch 37013 4/11 Maskew Monvel Tandy Jr Opendoor Ptoperty C LLC $255,000
0 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 4/13 A&M Part Dusmukhamedov Bekhzodkhon $255,000
0 Crocker Springs Goodlttsvll 37072 4/4 Crocker Heights LLC Tyra Betty Jo $253,100
106 Porter Nashville 37206 4/1 Dixon Troy Roberts Mary Carolyn $250,000
214 Nelson Madison 37115 4/19 Barreiro Nicholas George Horton Alden III $235,000
1512 Meadow Bend Madison 37115 4/8 Mercer Denise Elizabeth; Mercer-Swayze Erin Westchester Part GP $230,000
1708 Knowles Nashville 37208 4/20 Sims Angel Parker Dewayne Lamont $200,000
1106 Cabana Nashville 37214 4/11 Mobley Willie C Jr Smith Gilbert L $195,000
1605 11th Nashville 37208 4/22 Millionaires Institution LLC Dakota Capital Prop LLC $175,000
111 Westfield Nashville 37221 4/21 Rosado Krystal Reed W Casey; Reed Walker Casey $170,000
515 Basswood Nashville 37209 4/12 Davis Goldie Davis Wilda $100,000

