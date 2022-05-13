Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 13, 2022

Tennessee Democratic Party to host 3 gubernatorial debates

Updated 7:13AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Officials with the Tennessee Democratic Party say they will host three gubernatorial debates ahead of the upcoming August primary election.

According to a news release, Democratic candidates Jason Martin, Carnita Atwater and JB Smiley Jr. will participate in all three of the debates. The debates will take place on May 26 in Knoxville, June 21 in Nashville and July 12 in Memphis.

Whoever goes on to win the August primary will face off against Republican incumbent Gov. Bill Lee, who is running for a second term unopposed.

The last time Tennessee voters chose a Democrat for governor was in 2006 when Phil Bredesen was elected to the top seat.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0