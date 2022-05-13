Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 13, 2022

Markets shake off doldrums as traders get back to buying

Updated 3:26PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose steadily throughout the day and ended with broad gains as traders got back to buying again after a mostly miserable few weeks on Wall Street.

Tech giants like Apple and Microsoft were among the biggest winners, and video game maker Take-Two Interactive jumped after forecasting better results than analysts were expecting.

Paramount soared after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new stake in the media company.

The S&P 500 rose 2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.8%. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a signal investors are feeling bullish on the economy. Treasury yields rose.

