Markets shake off doldrums as traders get back to buying

VOL. 46 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 13, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose steadily throughout the day and ended with broad gains as traders got back to buying again after a mostly miserable few weeks on Wall Street.

Tech giants like Apple and Microsoft were among the biggest winners, and video game maker Take-Two Interactive jumped after forecasting better results than analysts were expecting.

Paramount soared after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a new stake in the media company.

The S&P 500 rose 2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.8%. Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a signal investors are feeling bullish on the economy. Treasury yields rose.