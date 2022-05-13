Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 46 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 13, 2022

Tennessee adds 5-star recruit Julian Phillips to roster

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee has signed forward Julian Phillips, the fourth high school All-American and seventh five-star prospect to join the Volunteers under men's basketball coach Rick Barnes.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Phillips is ranked among the top 18 overall prospects nationally by two recruiting services. The South Carolina native helped Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, go 33-2. Phillips had nine points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal in the McDonald's All-American contest.

Phillips joins incoming guard B.J. Edwards as the Volunteers' prep commitments in this year's class along with graduate transfer guard Tyreke Key from Indiana State.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

