Tennessee State gets $1.9M agriculture grant from USDA

VOL. 46 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 13, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee State University won a $1.9 million grant for its College of Agriculture to lead a group of historically Black schools in research around sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation, the college announced on Monday.

The 1890 Center of Excellence grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

"Together with our 1890 partners, we will not only generate smart ways to manage climate change problems but also train minority workforce in this all-important field," College of Agriculture Dean Chandra Reddy said in a news release.

TSU will collaborate with Alabama A&M University, Southern University, Florida A&M University and Langston University on the project. The grant runs three to five years.