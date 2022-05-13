Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 13, 2022

Stocks end mostly lower, extending losing streak for S&P 500

Updated 3:16PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended another wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, extending a losing streak for markets.

The S&P 500 couldn't hold on to an afternoon gain and ended down 0.4%. The benchmark index is coming off a six-week losing streak.

Tech companies were among the biggest losers, pulling the Nasdaq down 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended barely in the green.

Spirit Airlines jumped after JetBlue said it would make a hostile offer for the budget carrier.

ManTech surged after investment firm Carlyle Group said it will buy the defense contractor. Bond yields fell.

