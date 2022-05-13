Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 13, 2022

Stocks rally, but still mark their 6th straight losing week

Updated 3:15PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stock ended another bumpy week with a gain Friday, but not enough to keep the market from lodging its sixth weekly drop in a row, the longest such streak since 2011.

The S&P 500 climbed 2.4%, led by more gains in the highly volatile technology sector.

Markets have been slumping since late March as traders worry that the Federal Reserve may not succeed in its delicate mission of slowing the economy enough to rein in inflation without causing a recession.

Twitter sank after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was putting his deal to acquire the social media company on hold.

