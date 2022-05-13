Morant, Parker honored by Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

VOL. 46 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 13, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies and Candace Parker of the Chicago Sky are among the athletes being honored with Achievement Awards by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame also announced on Thursday that John Ingram, who led the effort to bring Major League Soccer to Nashville, is the 2022 Tennessean of the Year.

Other honorees include the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Memphis Grizzlies, Middle Tennessee State head track and field coach Dean Hayes, Jack Leiter of Vanderbilt baseball, Rachel Heck of Stanford golf, East Tennessee State football and Tennessee Southern women's soccer.

The honors will be presented at the hall's 2022 banquet on July 23 in Nashville.

This year's induction class was previously announced and includes Olympic athlete Sharrieffa Barksdale, former major league pitcher R.A. Dickey, the late NFL player Harry Galbreath, former NFL players Artis Hicks and Jevon Kearse, former college basketball coach Randy Lambert, former NHL player David Legwand, former college basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson, former Trevecca basketball player David Suddeth, former college and NBA player Tony White, the late former Vanderbilt athletic director David Williams II and former Vanderbilt football player and golfer Toby Wilt.