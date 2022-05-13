University School student 1 of 3 Tennessee Presidential Scholars

VOL. 46 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 13, 2022

MEMPHIS (AP) — High school students from three Tennessee cities have been named Presidential Scholars, the U.S. Department of Education said.

Greta Li of University School of Nashville, Shawn X. Meng of White Station High School in Memphis and Cristine Chen of L&N STEM Academy in Knoxville are three of 161 U.S. high school seniors chosen for the honor, the department said Thursday. They will be recognized during an online program this summer.

Students are selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars "based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership," the department said in a news release.

"Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation's history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country," Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.