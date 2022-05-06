University of Tennessee Southern chancellor to leave role

VOL. 46 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 6, 2022

KNOXVILLE (AP) — The chancellor of the University of Tennessee Southern plans to retire from his role at the new campus.

The university system says in a news release that Chancellor Mark La Branche plans to retire effective June 30, and will serve as a special assistant to university system president Randy Boyd before full retirement.

The new role will include writing a book about the merger of Martin Methodist College with the University of Tennessee that created the Southern campus in Pulaski.

La Branche became the first UT Southern chancellor last July after the acquisition of Martin Methodist.

The university system plans to name an interim chancellor in mid-June and launch a search for a permanent replacement later this year.