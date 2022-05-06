Job Corps launches recruitment drive in Tennessee

VOL. 46 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 6, 2022

MEMPHIS (AP) — The federal Job Corps program says it has launched a recruitment drive promoting free career training and immediate openings at its two Tennessee campuses for low-income people ages 16 through 24.

Job Corps, operated by the U.S. Department of Labor, offers career skills training, housing, meals, health care and job search assistance at its Dr. Benjamin L. Hooks campus in Memphis and its Jacobs Creek facility in Bristol, officials said a news release.

Job Corps is free for people from low-income households who meet eligibility requirements and are ages 16 through 24. The program provides training in advanced manufacturing, automotive and machine repair, construction, finance and business, health care, information technology and transportation, officials said.

Tennessee's recruitment drive is part of an effort to restore Job Corps campuses to full capacity after coronavirus pandemic safety measures restricted enrollments, officials said.

Those interested can call Job Corps or visit its website.