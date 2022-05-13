AllianceBernstein shows off new corporate home

VOL. 46 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 13, 2022

AllianceBernstein LP, a research and global investment management firm, has officially unveiled its corporate headquarters in Nashville.

AB is located at 501 Commerce, which is part of the mixed-use Fifth + Broadway development.

With a workforce of 1,000-plus employees, the firm is revealing the new space to the public nearly four years after announcing its official relocation plans from New York to Nashville in May 2018.

AB occupies floors 17 through 24, which spans more than 221,000 square feet, with 360-degree views of downtown Nashville. The space offers employee workstations, conference rooms equipped with advanced technology designed for collaboration, as well as event and mixed-use spaces for employees to utilize.

“From Tokyo to London, AB remains focused on staying ahead of the curve and bringing all of our offices to the next generation,” says Seth Bernstein, AB’s chief executive officer and President. “Our new headquarters in Nashville reflects our firm’s focus on creating top-of-the-line and sustainable office spaces for our employees. We could not be prouder to call Nashville and 501 Commerce our new home.”

The AB logo adorning the top of 501 Commerce illuminates in various colors to signify important moments and celebrate holidays.

Modular Devices buys buys Nashville cath lab

Modular Devices Acquisition, LLC, a provider of mobile cath labs and mobile cleanrooms, has acquired Cardiac Services Mobile, Inc., a mobile cath lab company based in Nashville.

The acquisition builds on Modular Devices’ position as the premier provider of mobile cardiac cath, peripheral vascular, electrophysiology (EP) and mobile CT labs for the rapidly growing US mobile imaging market.

Modular Devices, based in Indianapolis, is a longtime driver of innovation in the mobile cath lab industry. The company’s imaging division provides a comprehensive fleet of temporary interim cath, IR, EP and CT labs serving the hospital, ambulatory surgery center and outpatient-based lab markets.

The addition of Cardiac Services Mobile’s interim cath lab fleet and its team of industry professionals complements and strengthens Modular Devices’ rapidly growing mobile imaging business. The combination will allow for increased efficiencies and newer digital X-ray system upgrades to the interim lab fleet, while providing health care facilities with better access to safe and reliable high-quality interim lab solutions.

Bridgestone unveils tires for electric buses

Nashville-based Bridgestone Americas has announced the launch of the all-new Bridgestone R192E all-position radial tire, specially designed to empower the adoption of electric buses.

With the rapid growth of electric commercial vehicles, the Bridgestone R192E tire offers ultra-low rolling resistance and high load capacity, increasing daily ranges and maximizing vehicle operation on a single charge while remaining compatible with all bus types.

Electric buses will play a crucial role in eliminating city-center emissions and traffic congestion. Not only is it an innovative tire solution, but a leading example of how Bridgestone is taking steps to reduce CO2 emissions and contribute to a more sustainable world.

Evergreen partners with RenalCare

Nashville-based Evergreen Nephrology is announcing a joint venture with RenalCare Associates, a specialty nephrology practice caring for patients in central Illinois and eastern Iowa.

Evergreen focuses on partnering with nephrologists in local markets to transform kidney care for patients and believes that nephrologists are best positioned to lead this charge.

Since 2015, more than 12,000 people per year died waiting for a transplant or were removed from the waiting list after becoming ‘too sick to transplant.’

Survey: Work breaks improve mental health

Parade Media, based in Nashville, and Cleveland Clinic, have released the Healthy Now survey, reporting 46% of Americans have been able to maintain or improve their mental health by taking multiple 5- to 10-minute breaks throughout the day for activities that relieve stress, depression, and/or anxiety.

Americans are finding these “moments” more effective than more extended periods of mental health-boosting activities. In fact, seven out of 10 Americans (70%) believe that several shorter breaks were more beneficial for their mental well-being than one 30- to 60-minute break.

“Our survey suggests that just a few minutes of time set aside each day to rejuvenate can make a real difference,” says Lisa Delaney, Parade Media’s SVP/chief content officer.

Respondents who rarely or never engage in activities that support their mental health cited being too busy (34%) and being a caregiver (36%), while 24% say they simply don’t know how.

BTC, White Rock reach out to Ukraine

Bitcoin media company BTC Inc., based in Nashville, and White Rock Management will publish Bitcoin Magazine Ukraine.

The publication will include original news articles written for a Ukrainian audience, along with global Bitcoin Magazine content translated into Ukrainian.

Bitcoin Magazine Ukraine will begin with the launch of a new educational email series, written in Ukrainian and designed to teach Ukraine citizens about the benefits of bitcoin as a savings and wealth preservation tool.

The program is modeled after Bitcoin Magazine’s popular “21 Days” educational material, and Ukrainians who complete the email course and a subsequent test will be eligible to receive free bitcoin.

GoNoodle adds emotional kids content

Nashville-based GoNoodle has partnered with On Our Sleeves, the movement for children’s mental health, to launch the company’s first property dedicated solely to social emotional learning content: The Mooderators.

In this new six-part series, kids are introduced to peer-aged hosts, Skylar and Clara. The characters meet kids where they are emotionally, and offer the chance for everyone to express themselves in an inviting and uplifting way.

The series covers six primary emotions; sadness, excitement, caring, gratitude, anger, and worry, to help kids and their grown-ups with inviting and age-appropriate exercises informed by leading clinical research on the matter.

“We’re guiding kids on a journey of understanding their emotions in a way we’ve never done before,” says GoNoodle’s CEO, KC Estenson. “We saw a need for purpose-built content that actively and intentionally creates a safe space for kids to learn that it’s OK to share how they’re feeling.’’

Endeavor purchases Putnam Media

Nashville’s Endeavor Business Media has acquired Putman Media, a privately held B2B company specializing in key manufacturing markets including chemicals, food and pharmaceuticals, asset reliability, industrial automation and smart, connected manufacturing.

This acquisition is a complement to Endeavor’s Manufacturing, Processing and Design & Engineering Groups, joining titles such as Industry Week, Processing, Process Instrumentation, and Plastics, Machinery & Manufacturing among others.

“We are pleased to welcome the Putman Media family to Endeavor Business Media and are excited to expand our reach in the manufacturing market with these highly-respected brands and the teams who work on them,” says Chris Ferrell, CEO of Endeavor Business Media. “We are committed to growing our information and marketing solutions offerings for the engineering, automation and manufacturing professionals that Putman Media has served for the last 80 years and are honored that Endeavor has been trusted to carry these brands forward.”

Brands included in the acquisition are Chemical Processing, Control, Control Design, Food Processing, Pharma Manufacturing, Plant Services, Smart Industry and The Journal.

LP SmartSide earns Green Builder honor

LP Building Solutions, a Nashville-based manufacturer of high-performance building products, has announced LP SmartSide Trim & Siding was recognized as the Green Builder Media’s Most Sustainable Siding Supplier in its 2022 Brand Index.

The Brand Index looks at market trends and builder sentiment to evaluate the housing industry brand position in the green living marketplace.

The ranking is based on the weighted average of three factors: survey data used to gauge builders’ perception of the “greenest brand,” market data to determine the opinions of builders when discussing a brand, and sentiment data that tracks the number of positive brand mentions by customers who have used or have heard about the products.

New senior secured financing for Envision

Nashville’s Envision Healthcare, a national medical group, has announced that certain of its subsidiaries entered into new senior secured first and second lien financing facilities.

The new first lien credit facility in the aggregate amount of $1.3 billion consists of an initial $1.1 billion funding and a $200 million delayed draw term loan. Separately, the new second lien facility consists of loans in the aggregate amount of approximately $1.3 billion.

The new first lien credit facility provides Envision with $1.1 billion in immediate incremental capital, with up to $200 million in additional capital, to invest in the business and pursue growth opportunities.

This includes strengthening services for the millions of patients who count on Envision Healthcare, continuing to provide resources for clinicians and investing in the teams who support both.

The new first lien credit facility also provides a level of stability through the uncertainty facing the health care industry.

“We believe these financing transactions will provide our organization with financial flexibility and growth opportunities,” says Jim Rechtin, chief executive officer of Envision Healthcare. “Our priority is to continue to focus on providing high-quality care to patients, investing in our teams and caring for communities.”