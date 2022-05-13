VOL. 46 | NO. 19 | Friday, May 13, 2022

Chamber 101 Orientation. An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Iroquois Steeplechase

This popular annual event unites horse racing and socializing at Percy Warner Park. Ticket options range from individual tickets to tailgating spaces to private skyboxes. Percy Warner Park, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Information

Franklin Rodeo Parade

Horses and riders, floats, marching bands and more will parade through downtown franklin to kick off the 71st Franklin Rodeo. Noon. Information

MONDAY, MAY 16

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Golf Tournament

The tournament will begin with breakfast, an opening ceremony featuring Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford postpartum nurse Kara Forge, alongside her husband, Heath, and their son, Jackson, a NICU graduate. Golfers will tee off at 9:30 a.m. Stones River Country Club. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 17

Chamber South & CNAP: Economic Development Update

Join Chamber South for a time of in-person networking and discussion on development and growth trends in South Nashville. Light breakfast provided. Presenters: Ralph Schulz, president and CEO; Mayor John Cooper; Chamber economic development update; Bishoy Mikhail, vice president of research at Nashville Chamber South Nashville. Economic Update Panel Discussion moderated by Ben Freeland. This is a complimentary event for members; pre-registration is required. 8:30-10 a.m. LKQ Corp., 5846 Crossings Blvd., Antioch. Information

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

A virtual info session to hear more about the benefits and value of the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber that provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. Register to learn more about this unique program and receive Zoom login information. 9 a.m. Additional sessions: Thursday, May 19, 10 a.m. Information

Empowering Entrepreneurs with Jay DeMarcus

Clarksville Chamber hosts Jay DeMarcus, who will discuss Empowering Entrepreneurs. DeMarcus is the bassist, pianist, harmony vocalist, songwriter and producer of superstar vocal group Rascal Flatts. Old Glory Distilling Company, 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville. Fee: Member 35, Non-member $35, couple $50. Cocktail: 5 p.m., Speaker: 6 p.m. Registration required

WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

Chamber West: Kasserian Ingera? How are the Children?

Leadership Development within and across Metro Nashville Public Schools was the topic of the 2021 Education Report Committee. The guiding question chosen to support the collaborative work was and remains “Kasserian Ingera? How are the Children?” Recommendations under the framework of driving instruction, prioritizing talent and managing operation were made to both MNPS and Metro Nashville. Chamber West participants will engage in a conversation on how the business community can support or strengthen MNPS outcomes and foster impactful engagements inclusive of a whole city approach to education. Speakers: Madeline Adams, Homework Hotline; Brandon Corbin, Saint Thomas Health; and Ellen O’Neal, HCA Healthcare. Courtyard Nashville-Green Hills, 3800 Bedford Avenue, Nashville. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: Free for members, $10, future member. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals Let’s Get Lunch

Join GYP and venture out to various local eateries & grow networks. This event takes place at a new spot every month on the third Wednesday and is Dutch-style. El Tequila Taqueria, 563 S. Water Ave, Gallatin. 11:30-12:30. Information

May 18-21

Franklin Rodeo

Bulls and broncs, cowboys and cowgirls are the focus at the 71st annual rodeo. Events begin Wednesday with the “Down in the Dirt” free rodeo experience gives fans an intimate look at the sport. Fans can see the horses and bulls up close, try their hand at roping, do a little stick horse racing and more, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Rodeo competition begins Thursday. Tickets can be purchased online and at the gate. All seats are reserved. Adult tickets are $25; children 12 and younger $12. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 19

Elder Care Expo

The fourth annual Elder Care Expo hosted by Mason & Associates Law Firm will draw attendees from Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky. Seniors, caregivers and families will meet exhibitors while learning about the many resources available for seniors. Gaylord Opryland Convention Center, Nashville. Presidential Ballroom D. Free to attend and open to the public. Complimentary lunch provided and free parking. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. RSVP required. Information

Industry Roundtable

Industry Roundtables meet once a month on Thursdays. Coffee will be provided and a Chamber team member will be at each meeting, in an effort for our team to better connect our members to resources. The Gathering Place by Bit-O-Heaven, 450 W Main Street. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: Included in Chamber membership, but registration is required. Information

Third Thursday: Small Business Tool Kit

Tips for Managing Growth in Turbulent (or Thriving) Times. Speaker: Andy Marshall, CEO & proprietor, A. Marshall Hospitality. At 26, Marshall purchased his first business. Since then, he has grown his restaurant management group to oversee the administration and staff of over 400 employees as founder and CEO of A. Marshall Hospitality. Hear his tips for managing growth during thriving times as well as turbulent times. Residence Inn by Marriott Franklin Berry Farms, 8078 Berry Farms Crossing, Franklin. 3-4:30 p.m. Free, registration required. Food available for purchase. Information

Business Studio: Fraud Prevention and Awareness Tips for Your Business

Hear the most up-to-date information about fraud threats that are emerging today, and helpful practices and tips to help businesses be fraud aware and prepared. The event will be held 4-5:30 p.m. at Regions Bank’s Operation Center. Networking at 5 p.m. with light refreshments. Free, but registration is required. Regions Bank Operation Center, 3343 Perimeter Hill Dr. Information

Off The Clock – Business After Hours

A networking event for business professionals. Firefly LED will be hosting, with proceeds going to the Gallatin Chamber Foundation. Your ticket includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and a beverage ticket. Firefly LED, 101 E. Main Street, Suite 103, Gallatin. 5-6:30 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 20

Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free. Information

MAY 19-21

Franklin Rodeo: A Whole Rodeo Experience

The 71st edition of the Franklin rodeo is scheduled May 19- 21 at the Williamson Co. Ag Expo Park, 4315 Long Lane, Franklin. Performance 7 p.m. nightly, but lots of other events, including the Fan Zone. Fee: Adults: $25, Children: $12 (12 and under). Information

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Metro Parks’ May Fest

An entire day of fun, history and great music at historic Hadley Park. There will be a morning of fun activities for children ages 6-14 beginning at 9 a.m. with relay races, tug-of-war contests and games, followed by the official opening of the park’s new picnic pavilion. The band Brassville will perform at 1 p.m. 1037 28th Avenue North, Nashville. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Les Dames d’Escoffier

Practice Radical Hospitality: How To Truly Welcome Everyone, Yay Yay’s, 1821 Jefferson Street. Noon-2 p.m. Fee: $50. Event includes brunch, cocktail, presentation, mini-workshop and take-away material. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 26

Williamson County Community Band

The concert will include one set performed by the Kearney High School Concert Band followed by the Williamson County Community Band. Summit High School will host the event. 2830 Twin Lakes Drive, Spring Hill. Fee: free and open to the public. Information