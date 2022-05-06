Stocks turn mixed on Wall Street a day after big sell-off

VOL. 46 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 6, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide.

The S&P 500 wound up 0.2% higher after giving up most of an early gain of 1.9%. It also traded in the red around midday.

Big technology stocks, which have been swinging sharply both up and down recently, helped counter losses elsewhere in the market.

The Nasdaq composite rose 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%.

Peloton dropped 8.7% after reporting much worse results than analysts were expecting. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.99%.