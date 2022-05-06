Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 6, 2022

Wall Street's losses worsen as markets tumble worldwide

Updated 3:13PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks deepened their losses on Wall Street Monday, sending the S&P 500 to its lowest close in more than a year.

The benchmark index is coming off its fifth weekly loss in a row as renewed worries about China's economy piled on top of markets already battered by rising interest rates.

Stocks fell across Europe and much of Asia, as did everything from old-economy crude oil to new-economy bitcoin.

The S&P 500 gave up 3.2% and the Nasdaq pulled back 4.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.03%.

TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
