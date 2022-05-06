University of Tennessee to resume requiring test scores

VOL. 46 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 6, 2022

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Students applying to attend the University of Tennessee next fall will be required to submit standardized test scores, the school said.

The university stopped requiring test scores during the height of the coronavirus pandemic when testing centers closed down to mitigate the spread of the virus but has decided to return to its pre-pandemic policy of requiring students to submit scores from the SAT, ACT or both, the Knoxville News Sentinel reports.

The announcement follows months of discussion about how to handle standardized test scores moving past the pandemic. Campus admissions leaders had explored the idea of keeping the test optional.

University President Randy Boyd said in a statement that he was thankful for the "very thorough engagement" on the issue but said officials decided not to make changes.

"Based on our review and the thoughtful conversations at our recent board meetings, the campuses do not intend to bring forward any proposed revisions to the university's admissions policies," he said.