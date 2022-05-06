Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 6, 2022

Ocoee, Hiwassee rivers open after fire at center

Updated 7:15AM
DELANO (AP) — The Ocoee and Hiwassee Rivers in Tennessee are open for the recreation season despite a recent fire at the Ocoee Whitewater Center, officials said.

Polk County and the Hiwassee-Ocoee Scenic River State Park say the southeast Tennessee rivers are open for visitors.

The Middle Ocoee and Hiwassee are open for limited weekend trips, officials said. The Upper Ocoee began its full recreation schedule Saturday. The rivers offer canoeing, rafting, fishing, hiking and opportunities for nature photography.

Officials are reminding the public that the rivers are open after a fire damaged the Ocoee Whitewater Center in late April.

Polk County Emergency Management Director Steve Lofty said 90% of the remote building was in flames by the time a full firefighting response had arrived, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

Ocoee Outfitters Association president Ryan Cooke said calls from people asking if the rivers will be open have slowed since the fire.

"People have seen the reports that the center burned, and they're asking if rafting's open in general," Cooke said.

