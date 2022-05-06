Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 6, 2022

Stocks end rocky week with their 5th straight weekly decline

Updated 3:27PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market ended an unusually turbulent week with its fifth straight weekly decline.

The bumpy and mostly lower ride came as investors worry that the Federal Reserve may not succeed in engineering a smooth cooldown of the economy without letting inflation get out of hand.

The S&P 500 ended with a loss of 0.6% Friday, having come back partway from a bigger loss of 1.9%.

The Fed is aggressively moving to yank supports for the economy put in place through the pandemic.

That has helped send bond yields, which influence mortgage rates, to the highest levels since 2018, and they're sure to move higher.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0