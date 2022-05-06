Tennessee man charged with assault in Capitol breach

VOL. 46 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 6, 2022

KNOXVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with assault and other counts during the January 2021 Capitol insurrection.

Edward Kelley, 33, was arrested Thursday in Knoxville on charges that also include resisting or impeding officers during civil disorder, unlawful entry and physical violence, destruction of government property, violent entry and related offenses, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A court affidavit filed May 3 says Kelley, of Maryville, attended a rally in Washington on Jan.. 6 where then-President Donald Trump was speaking and then walked to the Capitol.

He was wearing a gas mask and a green tactical helmet when he and two other men got into an altercation with a Capitol police officer, the complaint said. After the fight, Kelley is accused of breaking a window, entering the Capitol and then kicking open a door on the Senate side of the building, the complaint said.

Kelley told the FBI he attended the rally for Trump, but he denied entering the Capitol.

Kelley was identified after a witness told the FBI he drove Kelley to Washington on Jan. 5, according to court documents. Photos and video were used to place him inside the building, according to the complaint.