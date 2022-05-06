Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 6, 2022

Lawsuit against Tennessee local school system dismissed

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed against a Tennessee school system and school officials alleging a student was repeatedly sexually assaulted has been dismissed.

The dismissal came after the student's attorney missed deadlines and and didn't provide case information to school system lawyers, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported Wednesday.

The $15 million lawsuit was filed against Cleveland schools and school officials in December 2020. It was dismissed without prejudice, meaning the plaintiffs can file the suit again.

The student's attorney, J. Taylor Thomas, argued against a default judgment, saying the problems were his fault. He did not respond to the paper's request for comment but said in court filings he had been unable to gather the requested information in time.

School system attorney Jonathan Taylor acknowledged the dismissal but did not comment on the case or details of the dismissal. The district has generally denied the allegations in court papers.

