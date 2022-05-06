VOL. 46 | NO. 18 | Friday, May 6, 2022

Wilson County Young Professionals. An opportunity for Wilson County Young Professionals to meet and network with other young professionals. Lebanon Wilson County Chamber office, second floor, 149 Public Square. Friday, 8-9:30 a.m. Breakfast provided. Registration not required. Information

FRIDAY, MAY 6

Maury Chamber Connect

A networking/leads exchange event for Chamber Members. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Registration is requested since attendance is limited. Maury Alliance, Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street. Free 9-10 a.m. Information

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

Play, sponsor and attend the Lightbridge Academy Golf Tournament benefiting The Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce. Registration, putting contest and lunch: 11 a.m., Tee Time: Noon, Dinner and awards following tournament. Long Hollow Golf Course, 1080 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin. Four-player teams: $500, single player $125. Information

MAY 6-7

Musicians Corner

Live music, food vendors, local artisans, a children’s area and Musicians Corner Pub featuring beer, wine and cocktails for purchase. Centennial Park. Friday: 5-9 p.m.; Saturday: 12-6 p.m. Event is free and family and dog-friendly. Open to the public. Information

MAY 6-8

Spring Tennessee Craft Fair

More than 150 craft artisans will fill the park. There will be live demonstrations, children’s activities and food. Admission and parking are free. Centennial Park. Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 7

Preds Party in the Park

The outdoor viewing parties will take place Saturday and Monday for Games 3 and 4 of Round 1 of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. The viewing parties for the home playoff games are hosted at Music City Walk of Fame Park, which is located across Rep. John Lewis Way from Bridgestone Arena. The parties are free and open to the public. Music City Walk of Fame Park will activate two hours before game time. A large video screen will show the game feed. Food and drink options will be available for purchase on-site. DJ Robert Luke will provide entertainment. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs. Information

Robertson County Republicans

Patriot Potluck Breakfast meeting. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd. Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information

Preservation Symposium & Preservation Awards

This year’s theme, “Perspectives in Preservation,” features nationally known speakers discussing historical preservation’s impact on communities, especially at the intersection of commerce, history, education and advocacy. Keynote speakers are Cashion Drolet, chief advocacy officer for the Historic Charleston Foundation; Kim Trent, historic real estate finance specialist and former executive director for Knox Heritage; and University of Mississippi anthropologist and professor Jodi Skipper. Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Avenue. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

This monthly event on the first Saturday of every month from 5- 8 p.m. Downtown Nashville. Enjoy incredible art galleries, street art, live music, and complimentary cocktails provided at most of the stops. Free and open to the public. All ages are welcome, but you must be 21 or over to drink. Information

MONDAY, MAY 9

Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Speaker: Dewayne Scott, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Topic: Tennessee Works! Labor & Workforce Development Update. First United Methodist Church, 149 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservation deadline is Friday, May 6 at noon. Fee: Chamber member: $18 (by deadline); $20 after deadline. $25 at the door. Non-members: $25. Reservations required. Information: 615-452-4000 or www.gallatintn.org/programs-events/calendar-of-events

TUESDAY, MAY 10

Intro Nashville: Program Info Session

A virtual info session to hear more about the benefits and value of the Chamber’s Intro Nashville program, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber that provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. Register to learn more about this unique program and receive Zoom login information. 9 a.m. Additional sessions: Thursday, May 12, 10 a.m.; Thursday, May 17, 10 a.m.; Thursday, May 19, 10 a.m. Information

How to Work on Your Business & Not in Your Business

Tennessee Small Business Development Center @ Volunteer State Community College, 300 Building, Nashville Pike Office, 103 C. Fee: $10 payment made at the time of the workshop (check or cash preferred). 2-3 p.m. Information

Williamson 101

A chance for new members and potential members to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn more about how we can help you grow personally and professionally. Williamson Inc., Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Parking: 4000 Rush Street. 3:30-5 p.m. Register to attend. Information

Murfreesboro in May

Business after Hours at Redstone Federal Credit Union. Barbecue competition, refreshments, musical entertainment. Redstone Federal Credit Union, 2404 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Free. 4-7 p.m. Information

30-Hour OSHA for General Industry

Participants receive Federal OSHA’s “30-hour” authorized card, Library of Compliance materials, OSHA Standards for General Industry with Tennessee specifics additions. Continental Breakfast & Lunch included each day. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Hampton Inn & Suites, 325 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro. Fee: TN Chamber Member: $500, Non-Member: $595. Information: Suzie Lusk or Caroline Davis 615 256-5141. http://tnchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/30-hour-osha-for-general-industry-murfreesboro-may-10-13-2722

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11

Monthly Chamber Coffee

Join Maury Alliance and attend this free networking event to connect with members and future members. Salon Blonde South, 1100 South Garden Street, Columbia. 9-10 a.m. Bring plenty of business cards. Coffee and lite refreshments will be served. Information

THURSDAY, MAY 12

Chamber Chat

Formerly known as member orientation, this event helps members learn how to make the most of their membership investment and learn how their business plays a key role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Zoom meeting. 1-2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 14

Iroquois Steeplechase

This popular annual event unites horse racing and socializing at Percy Warner Park. Ticket options range from individual tickets to tailgating spaces to private skyboxes. Percy Warner Park, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, MAY 17

Empowering Entrepreneurs with Jay DeMarcus

DeMarcus is the bassist, pianist, harmony vocalist, songwriter and producer of superstar vocal group Rascal Flatts. Old Glory Distilling Company, 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville. Fee: Member 35, Non-member $35, couple $50. Cocktails: 5 p.m., Speaker: 6 p.m. Registration required. Information

SATURDAY, MAY 21

Les Dames d’Escoffier

Practice Radical Hospitality: How To Truly Welcome Everyone, Yay Yay’s, 1821 Jefferson Street. Noon-2 p.m. Fee: $50. Event includes brunch, cocktail, presentation, mini-workshop and take-away material. Information